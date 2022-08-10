Read full article on original website
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Evening' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Cash 3 Evening" game were:. (eight, nine, eight; FB: four)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (three, ten, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Convergence Partners Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership Between Their Three Companies
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Convergence Partners, Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. announced today the strategic partnership between their companies to offer the electrical industry a unified resource for virtually all their products, services, and design requirements. This partnership will be marketed under the Convergence Partners brands.
Pressure mounts to fix water issues in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A business group and one of Mississippi's largest unions have issued separate statements urging renewed action to address Jackson's “water crisis.”. In a Monday joint letter and news conference, 46 business owners in the capital city said back-to-back citywide boil water notices and citywide water outages have had “dramatic negative consequences” for restaurants.
Mississippi receives $15.4M in transportation infrastructure investments
(The Center Square) – A new infrastructure investment is coming to Mississippi. Three grants, totaling $15.4 million, have been designated to support three transportation projects and were awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity grant program, administered through the U.S. Department of Transportation, U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-MS, said.
Bonnie Jean Windham
Bonnie Jean Waites Windham, 74 of Bay Springs, MS passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Saturday, May 1, 1948, in Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral...
