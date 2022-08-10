Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Lack of substitute teachers adding to challenges for local school districts
SAN ANTONIO – Some local school districts are looking for a lot of unfamiliar faces to head up their classrooms. They are in need of substitute teachers as they head into a new school year, already faced with challenges due to staffing shortages. “We need subs. Even though I...
KSAT 12
Boerne ISD starts new school year with emphasis on safety, P-Tech program
SAN ANTONIO – The Boerne Independent School District is one of the fastest growing school districts around our community and on Wednesday, they returned to class. And the first day of school is always exciting. “We have one campus at Kendall and there, the Knights, their staff dresses up,...
KSAT 12
Parents, community members demand more safety measures from Uvalde CISD during hours-long board meeting
UVALDE, Texas – A special school board meeting held by Uvalde CISD on Monday had an open forum for community members to speak freely and ask questions to board members. Parents, community members weigh in, call for accountability. Much of the discussion during the hours-long board meeting centered around...
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
KSAT 12
27,000 students at 4 San Antonio school districts will get free school supplies thanks to a local partnership
SAN ANTONIO – Students at dozens of San Antonio elementary schools will get free supplies thanks to a local partnership between the nonprofit, Texas Yes, and attorney Thomas J. Henry. The “Box of Dreams” program is having distribution events this week for students in kindergarten through fifth grade at...
KSAT 12
Manufacturers providing schools with additional security tools to protect students
SAN ANTONIO – Manufacturers say they are ready to help schools step up their security with bulletproof desks and window shades to protect students in the event of a school shooting. Safe Space Security Desk. After the massacre at a school in Parkland in 2018, Todd Drummond and his...
KSAT 12
Comal Co. Sheriff’s Office’s new program aims to protect elementary schools
COMAL COUNTY – School safety, primarily safety for our youngest elementary children, is at the forefront as districts are heading back to school. In an effort to better protect them, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal ISD are launching a new program. “We wanted the kids that...
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
foxsanantonio.com
Former students rally behind teacher suspended after Pledge of Allegiance controversy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Parents and former students in Pennsylvania are rallying for a middle school teacher who was suspended without pay after a discussion about the Pledge of Allegiance offended some of her students. Some students posted videos on "Tik Tok," entitled "Fire Sharon Davis," with many...
San Antonio's Northside ISD makes November election a student holiday
The maximum number of early voting sites will be considered.
KSAT 12
Uvalde residents call for 5 officers to be placed on leave, say inactions ‘directly resulted in further loss of life’
Families and supporters of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims called out five Uvalde officers to be placed on administrative leave as community members engaged in a heated discussion with the City Council on Tuesday. Michele Prouty, a resident and member of Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, handed out the...
KSAT 12
Community, outside supporters have heated discussion with Uvalde city council
UVALDE, Texas – An immigration disaster declaration was passed again during the hours-long Uvalde City Council meeting on Tuesday, but much of the night was spent on the public comment section over police accountability. “All you have to do is Google Texas peace officer termination -- you will find...
KXAN
Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training
This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
KSAT 12
Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them.
Fill The Bin campaign starts next week
SAN ANTONIO — There are many drives underway around town to supply kids with most of what they need to go back to school. But there is one unmet need that Northside ISD hopes to start addressing next week. When teachers and staff return for Convocation next week, they...
Uvalde Police Department announces it's hiring officers
The department announced the openings on social media Monday, detailing the salary and promising incentives and other benefits.
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
KSAT 12
SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
Abbott Fails To Provide Promised Financial Aid For Uvalde’s Shooting Survivors
Almost three months have gone by since the Uvalde shooting took the lives of 19 children and 2 adults, their futures lost to the endless list of gun violence victims. The aftermath has become a living hell for most of the families of the victims, but tragedy struck differently on those who were “lucky” enough to survive.
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
