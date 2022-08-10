ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natalia, TX

Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Natalia, TX
Texas Education
Bandera Bulletin

Medina ISD hires new superintendent

On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called "Stop Mass Shootings," providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all "Stop Mass Shootings" stories by clicking here.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

SWISD to host grand opening of Aquatic Center on Thursday

SAN ANTONIO – Southwest Independent School District is hosting a grand opening on Thursday to celebrate its new Aquatic Center. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. at 9333 SW Loop 410. The 35,000-square-foot state-of-the-art swimming facility cost $24 million to build, with the city contributing $4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

