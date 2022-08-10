Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Cult-Classic PS1 RPG Getting New PS5 and PS4 Remake, According to Leak
A cult-classic tactical RPG from Square Enix that was first released on the original PlayStation console (at least for those in the West) should be getting a new remake later this year on PS5 and PS4. That game in question happens to be Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, which first came to PS1 all the way back in 1998. And while a remake of Tactics Ogre has been rumored and even leaked outright a little over a month ago, we now know when this new version of the title should be arriving.
ComicBook
PS5 and PS4 Players Have Hours Left to Claim Freebie That Normally Costs $30
PS5 players have less than 24 hours to claim a freebie that normally would set them back $30. Unfortunately, if you're on PS4, there's a similar offer, but it's inferior. Why this is, we don't know, but it could have to do with how much larger the install base of the PS4. It could also just be to promote the still fairly new PS5. Whatever the case, on PS4 it boils down to $15 of savings rather than $30.
The Verge
Get a year of PlayStation Plus Essential for just $40 for a limited time
If you’re one of the lucky ones who have managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’ll be pleased to hear that luck is once again working in your favor. Now through August 1st at 9AM ET, Verge readers can buy a year of PlayStation Plus Essential service from Eneba for around $40 instead of $59.99 when they use promo code VERGEssentials at checkout. Note that the price might fluctuate by a few dollars and cents on Eneba’s website, but the final sale price at checkout should be under $40. You can also use this deal to extend an existing PlayStation Plus subscription, however, the added time will be prorated based on the tier.
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Gets Notable Upgrade With New Console Update
Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles have received a notable new improvement thanks to a recent system update that was released for some users. Since the Xbox One era, Microsoft has often pushed out new updates for various Xbox consoles that improve the experience in some manner. And while this latest upgrade definitely isn't a big deal in the grand scheme of things, it still fixes a feature that annoyed some Xbox Series X and S owners.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
ComicBook
New Avatar Game Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed
There's a new game set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's releasing soon with Square Enix London Mobile, Navigator Games, and Paramount Consumer Products announcing today the soft launch of Avatar: Generations. The free-to-play, turn-based RPG will be available on mobile devices starting this month in a couple of different regions first before it gains a wider release elsewhere. Coinciding with this soft launch announcement was a first look at some of the assets from the game including a teaser site, but we haven't yet seen gameplay or a trailer to see how Avatar: Generations plays.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go World Championships Event Bonuses Announced
The Pokemon World Championships are set to take place soon from August 18th to August 21st with Pokemon Go to be represented there among other games and competitions. That'll mean that crowning of a new Pokemon Go World Champion, but for those who won't be in attendance at the actual event and will instead be playing from home, you've got things to look forward to as well. Niantic and The Pokemon Company announced this week the plans for the events and bonuses that tie into the World Championships with avatar items, extra resources, rare raid encounters, and a brand new Pikachu variant all scheduled for the event.
ComicBook
Top-Selling Steam Game Loses #1 Spot to New Release
The Steam charts cataloguing the marketplace's bestsellers have been interesting recently with the top spots being a mix of new, old, and upcoming releases, but this week, we have a new contender who's taken the No. 1 spot. That game is Cult of the Lamb, the new game from Massive Monster and Devolver Digital that's part roguelike and part cult-management game. It took the spot from Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered which will soon be coming to the PC platform, though it's likely we'll see a changeup in these rankings once more after that game is released.
PS5 stock – live: PS Direct, Game, Studio and Smyths have consoles in stock – how to buy
Update 9 August: The standalone PS5 disc edition console is in stock at PlayStation Direct. PS5 bundles are also in stock at the BT Shop, Studio, Game, Very, Hughes and Scan. Invitations have also been sent out at Amazon. Read on for more information.Since its launch in 2020, the PlayStation 5 has been ridiculously difficult to get a hold of. Supply chain issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic have brought the production of Sony’s latest games console to a near-standstill.Thankfully, the stock situation has improved massively in recent months, with PS5 bundles being readily available in at least one retailer since late April. Game and the BT Shop, plus several independent...
TechSpot
Rockstar wants GTA 6 to set creative benchmarks for the series, the industry, and all entertainment
What just happened? It's never easy for developers to follow a wildly successful game with one that's just as well-received. But the task is likely to be especially difficult for Rockstar, who, with the future release of GTA 6, will face comparisons with the second best-selling game of all time: GTA V. However, the company says it is up for the challenge and wants the next Grand Theft Auto title to set a benchmark for "the series, our industry, and for all entertainment."
ComicBook
CGE Reveals Deal With the Devil Board Game
CGE has revealed its next game will be titled Deal with the Devil, and it will be a euro-style game for 4 players that will have you attempting to complete the construction of grand buildings in a medieval city. To make that happen you'll need resources, but to get those resources you'll need to be a savvy deal-maker, wheeling and dealing with the other players to get what you need, all the while knowing that one player is secretly the devil, and all they want is your soul. The game will release at Essen Spiel later this year and is designed by Matus Kotry with artwork by David Cochard, Stepan Drastak, and Martin 'Skas' Krejci, and you can get your first look at the game below.
ComicBook
Xbox Accuses Sony of Paying Developers to Block Game Pass Titles
Xbox has accused Sony of paying developers to prevent them from putting their games on Xbox Game Pass. Xbox Game Pass has been a game changer for the industry as it allows gamers access to a massive rotating library of amazing games, both big and small. It has made gaming on Xbox and even some other devices that support the service incredibly accessible and has allowed developers the chance to get their game more recognition and introduce players to games they may not have played otherwise. It's a great service and one that has been loosely mimicked via PlayStation's recent tiered PlayStation Plus service. It's not identical, but it certainly appears to be taking cues from Xbox Game Pass.
ComicBook
Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Livestream Announced
Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, with the global branding of HoYoverse, has officially announced that the livestream "Special Program Preview" for Version 3.0 of the popular free-to-play video game will officially take place later this week on Saturday, August 13th. While there is plenty still to be revealed about the new update, it is known that it will be a massive one introducing the new region of Sumeru as well as the new Dendro element and more.
Ars Technica
28 years later, Super Punch-Out!!’s 2-player mode has been discovered
While Punch-Out!! has been one of Nintendo's most beloved "fighting" series since its 1984 debut in arcades, it has rarely featured something common in the genre: a two-player mode. On Monday, however, that changed. The resulting discovery has been hiding in plain sight on the series' Super Nintendo edition for...
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Got Another Excellent Day One Release Yesterday
When it comes to Xbox, there’s nothing better than a juicy day one Xbox Game Pass release. A brand new game for free? Sign me up. Already this month, Game Pass subscribers have been treated to the additions of Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands, Shenzhen I/O, and Turbo Golf Racing but this latest addition is easily the best to come in August: Two Point Campus.
IGN
Save £60 on the perfect Xbox or PS5 Gaming Headset
Right, Daily Deals time. We're keeping it nice and simple today, a fantastic offer on some wireless gaming headsets. The SteelSeries Arctis 9X is down £60 to just £119. If the 7X model is more to your liking, then you're in luck, they're on offer too, down to just £99.99.
ComicBook
God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games
God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
Is Stray on Xbox or coming to Game Pass?
Stray isn't on Xbox yet but it probably will be in the future
ComicBook
WWE Superstar Attends Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Premiere
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is prepared to arrive in North American theaters later this month. With Gohan and Piccolo set to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, the English voice actors behind the film recently gathered for the star-studded premiere. Joining the likes of Sean Schimmel, Chris Sabat, and Monica Rial, one of the biggest female wrestlers of World Wrestling Entertainment decided to swing through as well, having gone on record previously that she is a big fan of Dragon Ball and all things anime.
