Mega Millions Numbers Drawn

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The numbers in tonight's draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 1, 8, 10, 25, 32 and the Mega number is 13. The estimated jackpot is $52 million. The drawing was the third since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

