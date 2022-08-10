Read full article on original website
Mississippi Lottery Draw August 11th, 2022: CASH 3, CASH 4, and MATCH 5
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Lottery Draw for August 11th, 2022: CASH 3 and CASH 4 MIDDAY
Here are the winning numbers for today’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
How the Foreclosure Rate in Mississippi Compares to the Nation
Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
Biden-Harris Administration awards $15.5 million in funding for three projects in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $15.5 million to support three projects in Mississippi from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program. The RAISE program is one of several ways communities can secure...
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
Mississippi Aquarium completes successful summer outreach program
The Mississippi Aquarium wrapped up its outreach program for the summer with some stellar numbers. Over the course of the summer, Aquarium officials traveled more than 5,500 miles in June and July, reaching more than 3,000 children in libraries and camps across 45 Mississippi cities. The outreach program provided participants...
My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi
Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…
Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MDOT offers preparation tips during peak hurricane season
“We’ve had a fairly quiet hurricane season so far, but we can’t let our guard down, especially as peak season is now upon us,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We urge each individual in South Mississippi to prepare now. MDOT offers very helpful free resources to help you make your preparations.”
List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
8/10 – Rob Knight’s “HEAVY RAIN THREAT” Wednesday Morning Forecast
At the risk of sounding repetitive, another day of high rain chances is on tap for the area. Once again, these storms can easily produce hourly rainfall rates that will be capable of causing flooding issues. Short term models are consistent on showing this activity likely beginning earlier than yesterday with some heavy rainfall moving into the Mississippi coastal counties around daybreak before filling in more across the area by the afternoon hours. While it is very likely that some areas see heavy rainfall, the somewhat chaotic setup to the rainfall has been helping keep the problem areas to a minimum. That said, deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical wave and persistent onshore flow will surely keep the level of concern elevated. The entire forecast area is outlooked for a slight risk of excessive rainfall through today as storms that develop today could once again easily produce rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour.
Disability Connection Receives Mississippi Arts Commission Grant for the Art Ability Fair
Gulf Coast, MS, (August 9, 2022) –Disability Connection has been awarded a $4,750 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. The grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC will award in Fiscal Year 2023, and will be used to help fund the 13th annual Art Ability Fair: a free day of professional art instruction offered to over 350 children, ages 8+ with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Blast Off to Outer Space.” The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional event sponsors include Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities, Nursing Management, and the Bacot McCarty Foundation.
Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program
JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
Coast Young Professionals hosting two events Thursday
A series of events tomorrow designed to educate South Mississippi’s young professionals on community service opportunities in our area, how we can all make a difference along the Coast. Kelly Devine with Coast Young Professionals and Laura Payne Breeland with Back Bay Mission are in studio with more.
Former deputy clerk pleads guilty to embezzling thousands from water bills of small-town Mississippi residents
A former deputy municipal clerk has pleaded guilty to embezzling thousands of dollars from the water bills of small-town Mississippi residents. On Wednesday, State Auditor Shad White announced that Juanyana Holloway pleaded guilty to embezzlement in Lamar County. She is a former deputy municipal clerk in the Town of Sumrall....
Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.
MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
