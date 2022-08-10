At the risk of sounding repetitive, another day of high rain chances is on tap for the area. Once again, these storms can easily produce hourly rainfall rates that will be capable of causing flooding issues. Short term models are consistent on showing this activity likely beginning earlier than yesterday with some heavy rainfall moving into the Mississippi coastal counties around daybreak before filling in more across the area by the afternoon hours. While it is very likely that some areas see heavy rainfall, the somewhat chaotic setup to the rainfall has been helping keep the problem areas to a minimum. That said, deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical wave and persistent onshore flow will surely keep the level of concern elevated. The entire forecast area is outlooked for a slight risk of excessive rainfall through today as storms that develop today could once again easily produce rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO