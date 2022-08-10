ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WJTV 12

2 Mississippi Lottery players win big in Tuesday’s drawings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players won big on Tuesday night. One player won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot of $60,000, and a second player won $10,000 from the Mega Millions drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 ticket was purchased at Scarlet Pearl Casino Resort on Central Avenue in D’Iberville. The winning numbers drawn […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

How the Foreclosure Rate in Mississippi Compares to the Nation

Demand for single-family homes surged in the past two years, as the coronavirus pandemic prompted people to look for more living space. The increased demand, facilitated by low interest rates and coupled with supply constraints, led to soaring home prices. (These are 15 cities with the most overpriced housing markets.)
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
wxxv25.com

Mississippi Aquarium completes successful summer outreach program

The Mississippi Aquarium wrapped up its outreach program for the summer with some stellar numbers. Over the course of the summer, Aquarium officials traveled more than 5,500 miles in June and July, reaching more than 3,000 children in libraries and camps across 45 Mississippi cities. The outreach program provided participants...
GULFPORT, MS
St. Louis American

My grandfather’s brave exit from 1930’s Mississippi

Ira Smith Sr. is a name that probably means nothing to you. Yet, it means everything to me. You see, he was my maternal grandfather and the glue that held our family together until his transition in 1992. He was born on August 2, 1913, in Columbus, Mississippi into a...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

You Just Might Be From Mississippi If…

Growing up in the Magnolia State is an amazing experience that can absolutely have a lasting impression on your life, and maybe even the lives of others. And you don’t have to dig too deep to find a connection to a fellow Mississippian. Any time you meet someone else from Mississippi, you’ll talk until you find mutual friends, and chances are, you will! You even get bonus points if you can trace one of those friends to each other’s specific hometown. You might even laugh so hard you’ll snort Barq’s Root Beer right out of your nose.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

MDOT offers preparation tips during peak hurricane season

“We’ve had a fairly quiet hurricane season so far, but we can’t let our guard down, especially as peak season is now upon us,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “We urge each individual in South Mississippi to prepare now. MDOT offers very helpful free resources to help you make your preparations.”
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

List of medical marijuana establishments in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Mississippi has 107 licensed medical marijuana (cannabis) establishments as of Aug. 5, 2022. Of the total amount, 93 establishments are categorized as dispensaries. Other categories include cultivation facilities, disposal entities, micro-cultivation facilities, processing facilities and transportation entities. Open this link to view the full list of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

8/10 – Rob Knight’s “HEAVY RAIN THREAT” Wednesday Morning Forecast

At the risk of sounding repetitive, another day of high rain chances is on tap for the area. Once again, these storms can easily produce hourly rainfall rates that will be capable of causing flooding issues. Short term models are consistent on showing this activity likely beginning earlier than yesterday with some heavy rainfall moving into the Mississippi coastal counties around daybreak before filling in more across the area by the afternoon hours. While it is very likely that some areas see heavy rainfall, the somewhat chaotic setup to the rainfall has been helping keep the problem areas to a minimum. That said, deep tropical moisture associated with a tropical wave and persistent onshore flow will surely keep the level of concern elevated. The entire forecast area is outlooked for a slight risk of excessive rainfall through today as storms that develop today could once again easily produce rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Disability Connection Receives Mississippi Arts Commission Grant for the Art Ability Fair

Gulf Coast, MS, (August 9, 2022) –Disability Connection has been awarded a $4,750 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission. The grant is a portion of the more than $1.65 million in grants MAC will award in Fiscal Year 2023, and will be used to help fund the 13th annual Art Ability Fair: a free day of professional art instruction offered to over 350 children, ages 8+ with disabilities. This year’s theme is “Blast Off to Outer Space.” The grants are made possible by continued funding from the Mississippi State Legislature and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional event sponsors include Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities, Nursing Management, and the Bacot McCarty Foundation.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi ending federal 15-Month free rent and utility program

JACKSON – Governor Tate Reeves last week announced that Mississippi is ending a federal program in the state that incentivizes people to stay out of the workforce by offering up to 15 months of free rent and utility bill payments. At the direction of Reeves, Mississippi Home Corporation will...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi organizations receive $500K donation to address health

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – UnitedHealthcare awarded $500,000 in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Mississippi. Leaders said the funds would expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. The grants will assist individuals and families experiencing challenges from food insecurity, social isolation and behavioral health issues, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CBS 42

Doctors open medical marijuana dispensary in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) — Two doctors have made an efforts to open a medical marijuana dispensary in Brookhaven, called Magnolia Greens. Dennis Sanders and his wife are co-owners of Magnolia Greens. Sanders is a doctor, and his wife is a registered nurse. The two wanted to open the dispensary to ensure that patients can receive […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi

Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

Coast Young Professionals hosting two events Thursday

A series of events tomorrow designed to educate South Mississippi’s young professionals on community service opportunities in our area, how we can all make a difference along the Coast. Kelly Devine with Coast Young Professionals and Laura Payne Breeland with Back Bay Mission are in studio with more.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
deltanews.tv

Delta farm workers claim foreigners are squeezing them out.

MARKS - "You gonna have some tough days. You gonna have some Good days," explained David Crawford of Lambert who worked in the local fields for at least 20 years. Then, about 5 years ago, he noticed something different... something... odd. "I know a lot of South Africans come down...
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, MS

