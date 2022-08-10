ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

spectrumlocalnews.com

Mayor Adams threatens to campaign against Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

An escalating war of words between Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas reached new heights today when the mayor threatened to campaign against the governor this fall. The two have been at odds over migrants being sent to New York City from Texas by the governor. Although...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Western New York crisis service agencies see increase in use

​​BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Crisis and Re-Stabilization Emergency Services, or CARES, says the back-to-school season is often their busiest time. "When the school year starts, then you gotta get back into all the structure and all that kind of things that are challenges in terms of kids getting up and going to school and then doing work and then the stress of school," Cindy Voelker, Spectrum health associate CEO, said.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York health commissioner orders pharmacies to dispense naloxone

Pharmacies in New York beginning Aug. 15 will be required to carry and dispense the medication naloxone without a prescription in order to counteract overdoses in the state as part of an order issued Thursday by Health Commissioner Mary Bassett. Naloxone is used to block the effects of opioids and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Social media model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in South Florida announced a second-degree murder charge Thursday against social media model Courtney Clenney in connection with the fatal stabbing of her live-in boyfriend. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced the charge against the 26-year-old model during a news conference. Clenney was arrested...
MIAMI, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Endwell church supporting Kentucky following flooding

The dramatic images in Kentucky continue to be felt across the nation. Lives lost, homes destroyed, and communities changed forever. Hundreds of miles away, in the small hamlet of Endwell, New York, one church is leading a charge to support a mission far beyond their community. In the days following...
ENDWELL, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul approves law promoting New York's jobs bank

A bill creating a public awareness campaign for the New York State Job Bank was signed into law Monday by Gov. Kathy Hochul in order to help promote employment in the state. The measure is meant to boost the job bank as an online resource, part of the state Department of Labor, to help people seeking jobs with more than 250,000 positions in a variety of sectors.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State Fair of Texas: The Big Tex Choice Awards' finalists announced

DALLAS — For years, the State Fair of Texas has been the stage for food connoisseurs to share their experimental meal concoctions from savory items to sweet treats. Aug. 28 will be the 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards and its top finalists have been announced. Every year,...
TEXAS STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.

College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
COLLEGES
spectrumlocalnews.com

New York regulators reject North Country solar farm plan

New York regulators on Tuesday rejected a proposed 180-megawatt solar farm project in the state's North Country region as efforts to transition to more renewable forms of energy clash with conservation concerns. The state's environmental and electric generation siting board turned down approval for the project, planned for the towns...
MASSENA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

NY State Police: Man dies in fall while fleeing from police

A man who fled from a state trooper during a traffic stop was found dead at the bottom of a steep embankment in Durham, New York State Police said Tuesday. The trooper made the traffic stop due to a traffic violation on County Route 67 at O’Hara Road around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police said in a statement. A passenger in a pickup truck, later identified as Christopher Stanton, 40, of Tannersville, ran into a wooded area on the west side of the road, police said. A trooper soon located him injured at the bottom of the embankment, police said.
DURHAM, NY

