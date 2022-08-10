Read full article on original website
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot Dot
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This August
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in Charlotte
5 Places to Donate Used Books in Charlotte
Huntersville woman turns 105
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The secret to a long life? Working hard and respecting God, according to Ms. Gussie, who celebrated her 105th birthday with her family in Huntersville Wednesday. Gussie grew up on a farm in Greenville, South Carolina. She remembers picking cotton and clearing weeds on the farm...
Carowinds announces new 'Aeronautica Landing' as part of 50th anniversary celebration
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year with an all-new area that pays tribute to the Carolinas' spirit of invention and the history of flight. Carowinds first opened on March 31, 1973, to 6,000 guests and great fanfare. Now, 50 years later, the beloved theme...
'We want to be a positive influence' | NC mom works to create kids clothing brand that grows with the child
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina mom is on a mission to make kids' clothing that is durable and won’t break the bank. The clothing brand is called Generation Joy, and it “is founded by a passion to produce a high quality and durable apparel line for kids,” according to its website.
QC Happenings | 9 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expect a slight cooldown this weekend with temperatures in the mid-80s. It'll be the perfect weekend to enjoy awesome events happening in the Charlotte area. See what's happening!. Friday, August 12. CLT Freeskate Summer Sessions @ Victoria Yards. Start your weekend off right at CLTFREESKATE's outdoor...
Huntersville woman wins $1 million playing Mega Millions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Huntersville woman tried her luck in the July 29 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize. Officials said Marjorie Robert bought her lucky $2 Mega Millions ticket from the Shop N Save on Mecklenburg Highway in Mooresville. She matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.
Local family assists adults and children with disabilities with annual fundraising campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Cooper Royall Foundation launched its annual #Coopers8for8, a week-long fundraising campaign that is asking for $8 donations in honor of their son Cooper's 8th birthday. All proceeds will provide funding for children and adults to attend Camp Royall, the oldest camp for Autistic individuals in the country. The campaign runs until Sunday, Aug.14th.
Charlotte girls turn into scientists with Project Scientist
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several girls in Charlotte became "scientists" for the day as a part of Project Scientist, which offers summer STEM programs and after-school STEM clubs. Project Scientist partnered with school districts, individual schools, non-profits, and library systems to offer the programs. The organization said each program focuses on a theme, like climate change, brain science or materials engineering.
1 killed, 1 airlifted to Charlotte hospital after SC crash, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a head-on collision in Chesterfield County Tuesday night, state troopers said. South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Kirkley Road near McMillan Road, about 4 miles outside Jefferson, around 11 p.m. Troopers said a 1994 Honda sedan crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2008 Ford Mustang that was traveling north on Kirkley Road.
North Carolina man celebrates $200,000 lottery win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is celebrating his $200,000 lottery ticket win. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Alex Contreras took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. Officials said Contreras bought his lucky Bonus Bucks ticket from the Han-Dee Hugo’s on Brawley...
WCNC
Make Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco for a quick no cook recipe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fire Roasted Tomato Romesco. ½ Cup almonds (unsalted) In a blender or food processor, combine everything but the olive oil. Securely fasten the lid and blend, starting on low and increasing the speed as you gain traction. Once the ingredients are mostly blended, start drizzling...
WCNC
Charlotte rental scam swindling families out of their homes and money
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An elaborate scam in Charlotte is swindling families out of money and their homes, according to police and a large rental company. FirstKey Homes owns hundreds of real properties across the Charlotte area. The company told WCNC Charlotte scammers are pretending to own some of its houses and are renting them out to victims to collect rent money.
Vegfest returns to Charlotte following a 2-year pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Vegfest is one of the last festivals to make a comeback in the Queen City. The festival started in 2012 and grew to set a record in 2019, with more than 5,000 people in attendance, but had to take a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WCNC
Keep your kids safe and healthy as they head back to school
This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It’s that time of the year again. As parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school, there are a ton of questions and concerns about how to keep kids healthy and safe.
These crocheted jellyfish are helping comfort NICU babies. Here's why
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cleveland County teen is hoping to provide comfort to some babies through an unlikely source: Crocheting. Mindy Jae Brown, a rising senior at Burns High School in Lawndale, North Carolina, started a project this summer to crochet jellyfish for babies with long-term stays at the hospital or in area NICUs.
Cross Charlotte Trail set to be open from Pineville to NoDa this spring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive project underway, known as the Cross Charlotte Trail, is connecting the city’s greenways by creating a 30-mile-long pathway through Mecklenburg County. The trail is part of Charlotte’s strategic mobility plan to make areas of Charlotte more accessible. The Queen City's greenways are a...
No more free parking at Charlotte's Optimist Hall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Optimist Hall, the popular dining hall in Charlotte's Optimist Park neighborhood, will begin charging customers for parking. Customers can still park for free for 90 minutes. For customers parked from 90 minutes to two hours, parking will be $5. Customers parked up to 24 hours will be charged $18. The new parking system is part of an agreement to have Laz Parking manage Optimist Hall's lot.
WCNC
Person shot in Uptown, Medic reports
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person is in the hospital after a shooting unfolded in the Uptown Charlotte area Thursday evening. Medic said around 6 p.m. they were responding to a scene along Montford Point Street near North Tryon Street. From there, the agency said the victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. Paramedics described the victim's injuries as life-threatening.
WCNC
Call 811 before you dig!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August 11th, is 8-1-1 Day and Piedmont and Charlotte Fire are teaming up to remind everyone in the Carolinas about the importance of calling 811 before digging. Here to tell us more are Keith Napier of Piedmont Natural Gas, and Amy Rae from Charlotte Fire, and "Captain" the fire dog!
Mecklenburg County offering vaccines ahead of upcoming school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health officials are offering opportunities for students to get vaccinated ahead of the upcoming school year. Immunization appointments are available at the following locations by calling 704-336-6500:. Southeast Public Health Department (249 Billingsley Rd., Charlotte):. Northwest Health Department (2845 Beatties Ford Rd. Charlotte):. Valerie...
WCNC
Best & worst foods to buy in bulk
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Anyone who has recently purchased groceries has noticed food is expensive. One strategy to save money is buying in bulk but there are a few types of food that were worth the pantry storage and others that don't pay off as much. AARP outlined the food...
WCNC
