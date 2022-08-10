CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Non-profit organization Beyond the Call of Duty stopped in Champaign on Saturday, August 6 to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty. Beyond the Call of Duty is an organization based out of Spokane, Washington, that travels across the country every year and stopping at police departments to remember those who have lost their lives.

