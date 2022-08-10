ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

click orlando

Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club

LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured. The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the woman accidentally hit the...
fox35orlando.com

Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school

VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
Maurice Taylor
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
click orlando

What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
fox35orlando.com

Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation. Harmony student Rylan Binkley said he spent over two hours in...
click orlando

Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner

ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
