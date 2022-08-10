Read full article on original website
click orlando
Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club
LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured. The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the woman accidentally hit the...
fox35orlando.com
Seminole County's school bus app issues show improvement
Busing kids to school saw a big improvement in Seminole County on day two. On Wednesday, buses were running but the new Ride 360 app had parents confused about if the bus was ever coming.
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
WESH
Parents and children visiting Orlando say they were stuck in hotel elevator for 3 hours
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two moms and their children seek answers after getting trapped in a hotel elevator. Orange County Fire Rescue confirmed they received a call Sunday to the Orlando World Center Marriott for a high-angle rescue. WESH 2 talked to the mothers over the phone. The moms, who...
VIDEO: Father kicked off flight at Florida airport for toddler sitting on lap during take-off
A father said he and his 2-year-old daughter were kicked off a Frontier flight at the Orlando International Airport Sunday for having his daughter sit on his lap during take-off.
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
‘Too much alcohol’: Orlando looking to reduce bars downtown to help improve safety
ORLANDO, Fla. — There is an ongoing debate surrounding safety in Orlando. A focus of the debate is the around 100 bars in the downtown entertainment district. Orlando City Commissioner Jim Gray told Channel 9 that more alcohol means more trouble. Gray has proposed to add more retail to...
WESH
Central Florida officers escort daughter of fallen policeman to first day of kindergarten
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An emotional start to the new school year in Lake Nona. Kissimmee Police were joined by Orlando Police and the Orange County Sheriff's Office in honoring fallen officer Matthew Baxter. They walked his youngest daughter to her first day of kindergarten. Baxter died when he was...
They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
‘It would have been $404’: Lakeland officers give warnings to school zone speeders
As students got their syllabus and homework on the first day of school, drivers outside got their own kind of handouts.
click orlando
What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly
ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
fox35orlando.com
Florida Army Ranger candidate killed by falling tree in Georgia
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a soldier from Central Florida who died at training in north Georgia. Flags were lowered in Windermere and at Foundation Academy in Winter Garden in honor of 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon.
Florida Woman Fined $500 For Giving Lost Dog To Animal Shelter
'I was just trying to be a good citizen.'
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County students wait hours after school over bus issues
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Some Harmony Middle School parents were upset over their children's first day of school. They told FOX 35 News that the school bus brought their kids home more than two hours late, with no explanation. Harmony student Rylan Binkley said he spent over two hours in...
click orlando
Orlando firefighters look to reunite rescued puppy with owner
ORLANDO, Fla – Orlando firefighters are looking to reunite a puppy found and rescued in the middle of the intersection by the Lake Underhill and Conway Road area on Friday with its owner. The puppy, nicknamed “Ocho” by the firefighters of Station 8, is temporarily staying at the firehouse...
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
WATCH: Man robs woman holding baby at gunpoint in Orange County shopping center
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Surveillance video caught a robber targeting a woman at gunpoint at the Orange Blossom Shopping Center. The video shows a man taking a bag from the victim and snatching an iPad right out of her child’s hands. The armed robbery happened while she was...
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
mynews13.com
School district responds to Apopka families' complaints about school bus policy
APOPKA, Fla. — Not all parents appreciate how their child’s first day back to school went. Orange County Public School transportation will carry 70,000 students this year. OCPS has a driver & monitor shortage of 100 individuals. The school system said that any distance within two miles of...
fox35orlando.com
8 people hurt after SUV hits deer crossing road in Seminole County, officials say
GENEVA, Fla. - Eight people were taken to the hospital Thursday morning after the SUV they were traveling in crashed when a deer crossed the road, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on State Road 46 and...
