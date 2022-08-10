ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

cwbradio.com

Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review

(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
nbc15.com

McFarland clerk impressed with primary voter turn out

Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Tony Evers says he is ramping up his efforts on the campaign trail starting...
wwisradio.com

Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws

(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
nbc15.com

Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite

The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin. Rock County Board of Supervisors requests residents fill out improvement survey. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Rock County residents who want to see things improve or stay the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
NBC News

In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin Primary Election: Milwaukee Central Count absentee ballot tabulation

Wisconsin Primary Election: Milwaukee Central Count absentee ballot tabulation went smoothly. State law does not allow absentee ballots to be opened until Election Day. In Milwaukee, that process happens at Central Count. Milwaukee election officials said it was a smooth election night overall. Poll workers spent all day Tuesday working to count the more than 28,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee.
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
