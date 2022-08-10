Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Emboldened Wisconsin Assembly Speaker May Disband 2020 Election Review
(Terry Bell, WRN) The Republican review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election could soon be over. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos called special counsel Michael Gableman “an embarrassment” Tuesday night, after narrowly fending off a primary challenge from Adam Steen. Vos was critical of Gableman’s work and his independence after Tuesday’s unofficial results came in.
Michels wins, Kleefisch concedes in Republican primary for Wisconsin governor
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch conceded to Tim Michels in the Republican primary for governor Tuesday night, setting the businessman up to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the fall. Michels defeated primary rivals Rebecca Kleefisch and Tim Ramthun in the primary. As of 11:35 p.m., Michels had 47% of the total votes cast,...
Robin Vos wins Republican primary for Wisconsin's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 projects
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has defeated challenger Adam Steen in the Republican primary for the state's 63rd Assembly district, TMJ4 News projects. Vos will continue working as the state's longest-serving Assembly speaker in history. >> Get live election results here. As speaker, Vos has presided over...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
wuwm.com
Wisconsin voters weigh in on the issues they care about heading into the November election
Wisconsin’s partisan primaries are over, and voters have decided who they want to advance in November’s general election. Republicans chose Tim Michels to face off against Democrat Gov. Tony Evers in the gubernatorial race. Other contests included primaries for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer,...
nbc15.com
Michels wins GOP gubernatorial nomination, will face incumbent Gov. Evers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tim Michels secured the Republican nod to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the general election, unofficial results from the Associated Press indicate. In his victory speech, Michels said the race will be about “standing up for the hardworking people of Wisconsin. They have been left...
nbc15.com
McFarland clerk impressed with primary voter turn out
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools.
Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney
MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
wwisradio.com
Candidate For Wisconsin Governor May Have Broken Election Laws
(Madison, WI) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission says someone would have to file a formal complaint before Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels would get in trouble. Michels won his Tuesday Republican primary contest against former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch. The businessman invited the media to come to watch...
nbc15.com
Governor Evers kicks off reelection tour at Madison favorite
The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact on the state of Wisconsin.
Tim Michels wins primary for Wisconsin governor
Wisconsin businessman Tim Michels has defeated Republican rival Rebecca Kleefisch in the primary and will now face off against incumbent Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, TMJ4 News projects.
Primary results: Tomczyk tops Jacobson, Tiffany breezes past challenger
Mosinee businessman Cory Tomczyk will be on the ballot in November for Wisconsin’s 29th Senate district after sailing past Mosinee Mayor Brent Jacobson and Jon Kaiser in Tuesday’s primary. Tomczyk, a Republican, will face off against Democrat Bob Look for the seat, which is now held by retiring...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Ron Johnson blasts Mandela Barnes
Wisconsinites are heading to the polls Aug. 9 for the 2022 partisan primary election. On the ballot are primary races for governor, senator and congress as well as some county-wide races. Polls open at 7 am and close at 8 pm. Follow along here for live coverage all day. Donovan...
In tight and tense Wisconsin GOP governor race, Kleefisch, Michels close with a brawl
BROOKFIELD, Wis. — The Republican gubernatorial primary in Wisconsin initially appeared to be Rebecca Kleefisch’s for the taking. Kleefisch, the former lieutenant governor, launched a well-funded campaign nice and early, in September, and speedily commanded a lead over lesser-known opponents, enjoying significant name recognition from her eight years as Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s No. 2.
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers says his 2022 campaign focuses are fixing roads, broadband, public schools
Kleefisch backed Michels in her concession speech, urging her supporters to stay in the fight against Gov. Evers. According to clerk treasurer Cassandra Suettinger, 32% of Village of McFarland's 6,500 registered voters turned out at the polls by 4 p.m.
Jarchow, Toney vie for chance to taken on Wisconsin AG Kaul
A race between the Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul went to voters Tuesday, with Adam Jarchow and Eric Toney running close as results trickled in late.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Milwaukee Central Count absentee ballot tabulation
Wisconsin Primary Election: Milwaukee Central Count absentee ballot tabulation went smoothly. State law does not allow absentee ballots to be opened until Election Day. In Milwaukee, that process happens at Central Count. Milwaukee election officials said it was a smooth election night overall. Poll workers spent all day Tuesday working to count the more than 28,000 absentee ballots in Milwaukee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Primary Election: Michels' supporters confident as governor results come in
Supporters of Trump-endorsed businessman Tim Michels were feeling confident and excited as Wisconsin primary election results came in Tuesday night. Michels faced former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, backed by former Vice President Mike Pence.
wpr.org
Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin
Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
empowerwisconsin.org
Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess
MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
