With votes from Wisconsin’s 2022 Partisan Primary still being counted, the outcomes of a few races have become clear. Democrat Mandela Barnes will face Republican Ron Johnson in the November 8 general election for a seat in the United States Senate. Democrat Denita Ball, meanwhile, handily defeated two fellow Democrats on Tuesday to become the presumptive next Milwaukee County Sheriff. No Republicans were registered in this primary race, so Ball will run unopposed in the November general election.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO