Read full article on original website
Related
foxillinois.com
2 Danville, 2 Urbana nursing homes fined for violations
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Two nursing homes in the Danville area and two in Urbana have been fined by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). Arcadia of Danville, Gardenview Manor, Clark Lyndsey Village, and University Rehab have all been fined $25,000 each with a type A violation. According...
foxillinois.com
DREAAM back to school shoe drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — DREAAM House is holding a back-to-school shoe drive for the entire community. The local non-profit organization works with boys and young men by providing resources and mentoring from a young age. The goal of its back-to-school shoe drive is to collect 500 pairs of shoes...
foxillinois.com
1 injured, 1 dead in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. It happened after 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street. Springfield Police received two ShotSpotter notifications at 8:23 p.m. for that area. While officers were arriving on the scene they were informed...
foxillinois.com
Apple tree for school supplies a success
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield agency helped ensure nearly 100 kids have everything they need to go back to school. In order to do that, the Rutledge Youth Foundation created an idea called the apple tree. As part of the apple tree project, a member of the community...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing Macon Co. teenager found
(UPDATE) Officers said Floyd returned home Thursday morning. She is safe. MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office still needs help finding a missing teenager. Officers with the sheriff’s office said 13-year-old Kalen Floyd left her home in rural Harristown Wednesday night. Investigators checked with various contacts and no one has heard […]
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
foxillinois.com
D&J Café burglarized
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to help the Springfield Police Department investigate a burglary at D&J Café around 9:43 p.m. on August 5. Police say the suspect broke into the business and swiped $350 in cash, $200 in gift cards, the cash register, and multiple candy bars.
foxillinois.com
Non-profit honors fallen Champaign police officer
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Non-profit organization Beyond the Call of Duty stopped in Champaign on Saturday, August 6 to honor police officers who have died in the line of duty. Beyond the Call of Duty is an organization based out of Spokane, Washington, that travels across the country every year and stopping at police departments to remember those who have lost their lives.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxillinois.com
Police: Homeless man found living in U of I building arrested again
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A man arrested earlier this week for trespassing at Illini Hall was arrested again the next day. Gregory Cowart, 58, was arrested Wednesday at Illini Hall for trespassing on state-supported property. University of Illinois Police say he was arrested at 8:51 a.m. after a witness...
foxillinois.com
Changes for LIHEAP applications in Champaign County
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Starting next Wednesday, all eligible households in Champaign County can begin making appointments to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). New this year, is the Regional Planning Commission is opening a new office for LIHEAP appointments inside the Rantoul Business Center. The...
foxillinois.com
Free haircuts for school-age kids
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The University of Spa and Cosmetology Arts is offering free haircuts for all school-age kids. It starts on Monday, August 8, and goes to August 13. Monday, August 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday,...
foxillinois.com
Decatur teen fatally shot
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur teen was fatally shot on Monday night. Around 6:50 p.m., the Decatur Police Department was called to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Avenue in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival, police found a 17 year old victim. The boy was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Macon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing girl
HARRISTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Deputies said the girl, whose name is Kalen, left her Harristown-area home voluntarily at 5 p.m. on Wednesday and is beleived to be in danger. She is approximately 5′ 6″ tall, weighs 110 pounds and […]
foxillinois.com
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
foxillinois.com
Former Springfield FBI agent part of bureau's history
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The FBI is celebrating a major milestone this month. Fifty years ago the first women entered the FBI to become the first female special agents, and the Capital City is part of that history. The first female SWAT team leader in the bureau was Kathy...
foxillinois.com
COVID-19 vaccinations, testing offered at Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — You can get your COVID-19 vaccine this year at the Illinois State Fair. You can also get tested for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is partnering with health care companies to provide several services during this year's state fair. The free shots...
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County Rescue Squad members are getting certified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad was asked to stand down in July because members of the team were not certified in certain areas. Those certifications were needed after making changes to their bylaws. Squad members will start a 5-week course starting on Monday, August 15.
foxillinois.com
Back to school denim campaign at White Oaks Mall
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — White Oaks Mall is hosting a back-to-school drive from August 12 through August 14. The theme of the denim drive is "Do Good with Denim." The drive is to support sustainability and positively impact the community. All of the denim clothes donated will be sent...
foxillinois.com
Arrest made after man in wheelchair fatally hit by car
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police have arrested a man in a deadly hit-and-run on Clear Lake Avenue. Nicholas Mullet, 41, was arrested in late July/early August. He was indicted Wednesday on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while license revoked. Police believe Mullet was...
foxillinois.com
Otter at central Illinois zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. Spencer, one of Miller Park Zoo's North American River Otter, has passed away. Zoo officials say the death was not related to COVID-19. An autopsy will be performed on Spencer at the...
Comments / 0