ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Old Dominion unveils men's basketball schedule

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion basketball fans will have 17 chances to catch the Monarchs at Chartway Arena during the upcoming basketball season, as the team unveiled its 2022-2023 schedule on Thursday. The team will tip off the campaign on November 7 when Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Chartway Arena. East Carolina,...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: King's Fork family grows on and off the field

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Success can create a family atmosphere. Just ask King's Fork head football coach Anthony Joffrion, who is seeing his family grow both on and off the gridiron. "Late nights, early mornings, so it's very challenging," Joffrion said of the last several months. It might be hard to...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR

NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior. Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: Green Run reloads for 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 2021 is not a season Green Run football nor its fans will soon forget. Now the question becomes how the Stallions can follow up the success in 2022. Some key players are gone from last year's history-making campaign. So does the program rebuild or reload? It did not take head coach Brandon Williams long to answer that question.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia College Sports
City
Marshall, VA
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Norfolk, VA
Football
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
WTKR

757 Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefs charge into 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Kempsville football was the home of one of the area's best comeback stories in 2021. Now the Chiefs can't sneak up on anybody. "Every situation we had last year was a first time for us," head coach Daryl Cherry pointed out. He's right. Kempsville entered this...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WTKR

Area players pitch, hit and run their way to Nationals Park

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Almost anybody who grew up playing baseball dreamed of setting foot on a Major League field, but many never get the chance. Eight young baseball and softball players from Hampton Roads will live that dream this Saturday. That's how many players from the area advanced to...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norfolk State#American Football#College Football#Spartans#Fcs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13News Now

Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Complex

Missy Elliott ‘Forever Grateful’ as Virginia Hometown Names Street in Her Honor: ‘This Hit Different’

Portsmouth, Virginia, is paying tribute to hometown hero Missy Elliott. As reported by CBS affiliate WTKR, the local city council unanimously voted to honor the four-time Grammy-winner with her very own street. Officials will rename a portion of McLean Street, located in Portsmouth’s entertainment district, to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road runs adjacent to the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College, and upcoming Portsmouth Rivers Casino.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake

A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
MOYOCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy