WTKR
Old Dominion unveils men's basketball schedule
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion basketball fans will have 17 chances to catch the Monarchs at Chartway Arena during the upcoming basketball season, as the team unveiled its 2022-2023 schedule on Thursday. The team will tip off the campaign on November 7 when Maryland-Eastern Shore visits Chartway Arena. East Carolina,...
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: King's Fork family grows on and off the field
SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Success can create a family atmosphere. Just ask King's Fork head football coach Anthony Joffrion, who is seeing his family grow both on and off the gridiron. "Late nights, early mornings, so it's very challenging," Joffrion said of the last several months. It might be hard to...
WTKR
NSU Football Star Rayquan Smith on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Since the Supreme Court made it legal for student athletes to profit off of their name, jerseys and image, athletes are finally able to capitalize on their own brand the same way that universities have for decades prior. Norfolk State University's Rayquan Smith has been dubbed...
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Green Run reloads for 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- 2021 is not a season Green Run football nor its fans will soon forget. Now the question becomes how the Stallions can follow up the success in 2022. Some key players are gone from last year's history-making campaign. So does the program rebuild or reload? It did not take head coach Brandon Williams long to answer that question.
WTKR
757 Countdown to Kickoff: Chiefs charge into 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Kempsville football was the home of one of the area's best comeback stories in 2021. Now the Chiefs can't sneak up on anybody. "Every situation we had last year was a first time for us," head coach Daryl Cherry pointed out. He's right. Kempsville entered this...
WTKR
Area players pitch, hit and run their way to Nationals Park
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Almost anybody who grew up playing baseball dreamed of setting foot on a Major League field, but many never get the chance. Eight young baseball and softball players from Hampton Roads will live that dream this Saturday. That's how many players from the area advanced to...
Chesapeake, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smithfield High School football team will have a game with Indian River High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Portsmouth, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Deep Creek High School football team will have a game with I. C. Norcom High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Mathews High School cancels football season due to lack of players
Mathews High School Athletic Department announced Wednesday that they are canceling their football season due to not having enough players to field a team.
Lancaster, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bruton High School football team will have a game with Lancaster High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Gloucester first responder wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery
He had to choose between receiving $1,000 every week for the rest of his life or a one-time cash option of $1 million. McFarland chose the cash option.
Chesapeake woman chosen as NSA Hampton Roads’ Junior Civilian of the Quarter
A Chesapeake woman was named Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads' Junior Civilian of the Quarter.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
Live Updates | Flooding, storm damages impact Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Some strong to severe storms broke out over Hampton Roads Wednesday afternoon and evening, causing damage and flooding issues in the area. City crews in Williamsburg worked Thursday morning to remove the tree that fell on a moving car driving on Jamestown Road Wednesday afternoon, leaving a man dead and another person hurt.
Complex
Missy Elliott ‘Forever Grateful’ as Virginia Hometown Names Street in Her Honor: ‘This Hit Different’
Portsmouth, Virginia, is paying tribute to hometown hero Missy Elliott. As reported by CBS affiliate WTKR, the local city council unanimously voted to honor the four-time Grammy-winner with her very own street. Officials will rename a portion of McLean Street, located in Portsmouth’s entertainment district, to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road runs adjacent to the Victory Crossing Shopping Center, Tidewater Community College, and upcoming Portsmouth Rivers Casino.
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Slow that roll! A Virginia State Police trooper clocked a driver doing 152 mph in a 55 zone.
NORFOLK, Va. (DC News Now) — There’s driving fast, and then there’s driving 152 mph fast. That’s the speed Virginia State Police (VSP) said someone was going when a trooper clocked the driver in a 55 mph zone. VSP tweeted a picture of the ticket that the trooper wrote for the driver in Norfolk, indicating […]
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norfolk woman taken into custody in Moyock following pursuit that started in Chesapeake
A Norfolk, Va. woman was taken into custody in Moyock following a pursuit that began in Chesapeake, Va. Monday morning, August 8, 2022. According to the Chesapeake Police Department, officers with that agency saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Norfolk in the area of Battlefield Boulevard and Albemarle Drive. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver – Ciera Scott, 28, of Norfolk – continued south until she crossed into North Carolina.
WLTX.com
'Everybody is looking for her': Full week passes in search for missing Virginia teen
NORFOLK, Va. — As days turned into one full calendar week, Geoffrey Koenig can only worry about the whereabouts of his step-sister Kadence Morrell. “Kadence is not the type of person to go and leave. She’s never left before, without telling anyone," he said. Exactly one week has...
