The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ Coombs
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KCTV 5
Kansas City’s smallest run makes a huge difference
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of people put on their running gear today for a very special marathon. The run they took part in didn’t take much of an effort, but it made a huge difference. It wasn’t a 10K or even a 5K-run. It was a...
KCTV 5
UPDATE: Family reunited with girl found in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE --- Family has been found. Kansas City police are looking to unite a young girl with her family. The child was found in the area of E. 12th Street and Paseo on Saturday afternoon. She’s a white female between the ages of four and...
KCTV 5
kcur.org
How a group of artists is making these Kansas City intersections brighter and safer
A Kansas City design firm is taking asphalt art to dangerous intersections across the city in an effort to reduce traffic fatalities across the city. Riding the success of their initial design concept at the Midtown intersection of Westport Road and Wyandotte, Street Smart Design + Build are improving streets in two other metro neighborhoods.
kcur.org
Need to cool off? Try some of Kansas City's craft breweries, distilleries and wineries
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. It's August, the Sunday of summer, and it sure feels like we’ve hit a high point as far as climbing temperatures go — the result of a “heat dome” over much of the Southwest and central U.S.
3 News Now
Zero bus fare does not equal easy commutes for Kansas City riders
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only...
Kansas City families fight for access to cemetery
A family says locked gates and accessibility issues at the Mid-America Muslim Cemetery in Kansas City keep some from visiting loved ones.
kcur.org
Under Kansas City bridges, Julie Farstad is painting a blighted neighborhood 'full of butterflies'
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail and Monarch butterflies flutter through a field of native plants on a mural taking shape on 77th Street, just beneath the Paseo bridge in south Kansas City. Artist Julie Farstad is busy adding green details to a heart-shaped redbud leaf she’s painting. She's spent many humid, summer...
kcur.org
Lessons learned at Lincoln Prep are still driving one Kansas City rapper toward stardom
Tucked away in Lenexa’s Chapter 2 Recording Studio in July, rapper Alan Wayne Williams, known onstage as The Pradagy, was locked in. He and studio engineer Rob Rebeck were working tirelessly to perfect Pradagy’s upcoming LP, “Still Counting.”. Despite the fact it was closing in on 11...
kcur.org
Midtown Kansas City is being overwhelmed by unlicensed Airbnb rentals
Kansas City has become a hotspot for short-term rentals in recent years — with many failing to comply with the city’s code. An ordinance took effect in Kansas City on Aug. 6, 2018, regulating and requiring permits for short-term rentals. Four years later, there were only 164 short-term...
KCTV 5
Family of 12-year-old killed by gun violence spreading awareness by giving back ahead of new school
'Start of our journey': Cafe Ca Phe celebrates expansion with community in Northeast Kansas City. A Kansas City business opened today, serving up a cup of coffee and so much more. The lower of Cafe Ca Phe sees her business as a gathering place for all. Even if it's just...
kcur.org
A food historian reminisces on Kansas City's iconic restaurants past and present
A city's history can be traced through its restaurants. Sitting at the nation’s crossroads, Kansas City has satisfied the appetites of hungry travelers since it was a western outpost on the Santa Fe Trail. Whether it's perfectly grilled KC Strip steaks, barbecued burnt ends steaming bowls of chili or...
KCTV 5
Shawnee City Hall sustains gunfire damage, no injuries reported
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Officers found Shawnee City Hall damaged by apparent gunshots Friday morning. A release from the Shawnee Police Department stated police were sent to the 13400 block of Johnson Drive about 1 a.m. after a report of gunshots in the area. They found shell casings in a driveway and apparent bullet holes in a house, a press release stated.
KCTV 5
PHOTOS: Check out Shawnee Mission North’s new $4.6M weight room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Shawnee Mission North students will break into their brand new $4.6 million weight room Friday. The two-story facility features 16 half-racks, a fitness center, a turf ramp and a 30-yard turf. It’ll be used for weights classes, NJROTC and team training. The district approved...
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment building
The Newbern Hotel, Kansas City, MO.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Newbern Hotel located at 525 E. Armour Boulevard is a historical hotel/apartment building in Kansas City, Missouri. It was designed by architect, Ernest O. Brostrom of Brostrom & Drotts in the architectural style of Sullivaneque. The building is one of the very few in Kansas City using this style. The location of the building is where Cherry Street intersects with Armour Boulevard. The builder was C. O. Jones of the Armour Building Company.
KMBC.com
Woman dead, man at hospital after shooting outside KC gas station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman is dead and a man is injured after a deadly shooting at a Kansas City gas station. Officers were called to a convenience store on Independence Avenue Saturday morning around 10:00 for a shooting call. They found two adults shot in the parking...
kansascitymag.com
The Arabia Steamboat Museum finally seems ready to shove off from the River Market
Standing in the same location since 1857, the City Market is nearly as old as Kansas City itself. In the 1850s, over three hundred steamboats traveled on the Missouri River—including the Arabia before it sank in 1856. The Arabia is probably the best-known steamboat of the era, at least...
KCTV 5
Domestic violence shelter gets new vehicle thanks to community donations, anonymous donor
Daton Petrey is accused of assaulting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer on Monday near 22nd and Vine streets.
Comments / 0