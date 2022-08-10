Morris “Dino” Robinson proudly shows the home of Evanston’s first African American resident. The house, at 325 Dempster, was officially marked as an African American Heritage Site. “We want to honor this location as one of the first eight we want to designate as a landmark important to the African American community’s historical context,” said Robinson, founder of the Shorefront Legacy Center. This was the home of Maria Murray Robinson, who was brought to Evanston in 1855 as an indentured domestic. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO