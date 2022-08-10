Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
With police staffing a daily ‘high-wire act,’ EPD temporarily reassigns popular unit
Evanston police scrambled to fill 12-hour shifts last month, leading up to an Aug. 4 announcement that the department’s Community Policing Unit (CPU) would be shifted to patrol in order to address a severe staff shortage. The Evanston Police Department announced in a news release that five members –...
Little public input as council moves ahead with longtime city administrator Luke Stowe
With little chance for the public to weigh in, city council members are moving ahead with the appointment of a longtime city administrator who has distinguished himself on the technology side of the administration as Evanston’s next city manager. Officials announced their intent to appoint interim city manager Luke...
Special Olympics volunteers working to defy expectations
Together, the duo of Lisa Kaya-Noble and Kurt Noble host a podcast called Amazing Individuals and are active volunteers with the Special Olympics programs in Evanston and Special Olympics Illinois. They got involved with the Special Olympics through the Special Recreation community within Evanston’s Health and Human Services Department.
Rose waits for no one
In our 14th episode of Evanston Rules, we talk with Rose Johnson. Listen as we learn about Rose’s journey from Tallahassee to Spelman College to Evanston with her family. Rose’s experiences an educator, school board member, parent and community activist have been a driving force for her truth while living in Evanston. Rose has been and continues to be involved making a difference. Come to understand.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
It’s the last official day of summer vacation for many high schoolers, with ETHS set to open bright and early Monday morning. Our photographer Richard Cahan caught up with ETHS junior Chris Brown (above), who was hanging out at the Fleetwood-Jourdain Center. Brown said he and his friends like to “race everywhere, from Lincolnwood to Old Orchard.” After meeting on the basketball court, Brown and his buddies planned on biking to the beach.
Evanston week in review: Your Sunday recap of the news
The “Sturgeon Moon,” the final supermoon of 2022, drew observers to Evanston beaches Friday – and RoundTable photographers Richard Cahan (that’s his photo above) and Joerg Metzner were there too. Before the moon rose Friday, the day also saw some major Evanston news: The City Council...
At This Time
Morris “Dino” Robinson proudly shows the home of Evanston’s first African American resident. The house, at 325 Dempster, was officially marked as an African American Heritage Site. “We want to honor this location as one of the first eight we want to designate as a landmark important to the African American community’s historical context,” said Robinson, founder of the Shorefront Legacy Center. This was the home of Maria Murray Robinson, who was brought to Evanston in 1855 as an indentured domestic. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Evanston celebrates end of summer with festival at James Park
Local nonprofits, community organizations, Evanston Township High School, the City of Evanston and Evanston/Skokie School District 65 all came together Saturday afternoon to host the third annual End of Summer Fest at James Park. Even with cloudy skies and a few drops of rain, the mood around the park was...
Curt’s Cafe mural project elevates dreams and aspirations
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Aug. 13 marked the unveiling of a new mural at Curt’s Cafe, 2922 Central St. Swirls of vivid colors, striking imagery and the use of a single written word – “elevate” – add a sense of energy and vibrancy to the area around the nonprofit at Central Street and Lincolnwood Drive in northwest Evanston.
Larry ‘Lorenzo’ Cose, 1953-2022
Larry ‘Lorenzo’ Cose modeled many qualities; his humility, non-judgmental nature, sincere way of listening, gentle wisdom, unwavering courage … and all with a smile that could heal the world. Larry was a beloved husband, devoted father to two sons, and an infinitely kind and compassionate friend to...
Picturing Evanston
Joerg Metzner photographed the moon as it rose above Clark Square Park south of Lee Steet Beach. “I was drawn by the bright light of the full reflecting in waves.”. Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
Carl Parker, 1964-2022
Friends and family members of Carl Parker filled Evanston’s Second Baptist Church on July 15 to remember and celebrate his life. A lifelong Evanstonian, Carl was widely known for having a smile that welcomed even strangers into his heart. “He was always the same,” the Rev. Michael Nabors, the...
From non-runner to marathon runner to running-store owner
Before 2008, Matthew Abitbol never imagined himself as a runner. After struggling with his weight during high school and college, Abitbol decided to make a commitment to himself to take control of his health. After one year of careful eating and exercise, he lost 100 pounds. But keeping weight off...
Interview with Peter C. Baker, author of Planes: A Novel
If your wanderings take you down Main Street, and past the Brothers K coffee shop, you’re likely to see one of our local literary luminaries. Most days, you can find author and Evanston resident Peter C. Baker typing away. Baker first found his way to this beloved local spot...
Early morning fire breaks out in commercial structure on Central Street
On Friday, August 12, at approximately 5:30 a.m., Evanston firefighters responded to 3224 Central Street for the report of flames coming from the roof of a public building in Bent Park. Upon the arrival of first-responding companies, flames were reported to be visible from the roof of the single-story commercial...
