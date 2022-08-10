Read full article on original website
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Austin J Carlton, 22, Enticement by electronic comm. device, FTA. Charles W Pope, 71, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos control substance (2 counts) Cornell Griffin Jr, 23, Possess controlled substance, possess or use drug paraphernalia. Cortney L Hansen, 42, Domestic Assault-3rd degree, False Imprisonment-1st degree, no proof of insurance, FTA (2 warrants) Emilio A...
North Platte city councilman resigning
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A North Platte city councilman is ending his term a few months early. Jim Carman has announced his resignation from the council effective following the council's next meeting on Tuesday. The Ward 3 councilman said in a statement that he's stepping away to spend more time...
UPDATED McCook police searching for missing juvenile
From McCook police…Alex has been found! Thank you everyone for your assistance and keeping an eye out. McCOOK, Neb.-Police in McCook are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Police said at around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, officers took a report of a missing juvenile. Police...
Tornado of 1927 flattens farms and homes
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska sits in the heart of Tornado Valley. Typically, when tornadoes pass through the plains, they do not cause as much damage. The tornado of 1927 damaged at least seven farms south of North Platte. “Back then, farms were closer together, which increased the chances...
SORC satisfies the need for speed
COZAD — Road 421 cuts through the sandhills north of Cozad and a straightaway offers race car drivers the opportunity to put the pedal to the metal. The Sandhills Open Road Challenge began Thursday with the Loup 2 Loup race and on Friday, racers had some fun trying to hit their top speed in the One-Mile and Half-Mile Shootout.
