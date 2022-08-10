Read full article on original website
pahomepage.com
Two witnesses speak on Hazle Twp. shooting
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Times News
Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday
The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
pahomepage.com
Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees
Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees. PA priest helps raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Monroe County Wheel Chair Stolen | Eyewitness News. Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station. PSP: Police shoot wanted man after struggle. Hospital goes above and beyond for dying cancer patient. Pittston re-development.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men displayed guns, stole wallet and sneakers from victim in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Two men have been charged after an armed robbery in Bethlehem. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, and Cole Rauch, 18, were charged with robbery, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and possessing instruments of crime, according to a news release from city police. Bethlehem Police...
Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County
A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said. Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back, Pennsylvania State Police said.
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
lvpnews.com
Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event
PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Instagram video leads to pair accused of armed robbery ‘lesson’ on Bethlehem street
Two men are accused of robbing a person at gunpoint on a Bethlehem street as a “lesson,” and then posting a video of the robbery on Instagram. Jadrien Charles Robles, 20, of Bethlehem, and Cole Rauch, 18, of Catasauqua, were arraigned Wednesday night on charges including robbery, possession of a weapon, and simple assault.
One dead after crash in Luzerne County
EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
Woman arrested after chase in Pike County
LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
8 illegal ATVs, dirt bikes impounded by Allentown police in the past month
Allentown police are once again asking for the public’s help in finding drivers of illegal all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and motorcycles, after impounding eight of the vehicles in the past month. Police said the unregistered/uninsured ATVS were stopped on city streets after creating hazards on the roads. Citations issued...
pahomepage.com
Nescopeck Fire Investigation
Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station. Hospital goes above and beyond for dying cancer patient.
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Police continue to crack down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVS
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department said Wednesday it is continuing to crack down on illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles. In the past 30 days officers have stopped and impounded eight dirt bikes and ATV's that created hazards on the roadway, according to a news release from city police.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS agency trying to pick up the pieces after shutdown, police search
DOUGLASS, Pa. — Prior to questions being raised about Gilbertsville Ambulance's finances and its longtime chief being fired, the agency was in the midst of asking the township for $100,000 in funding. This and other aspects of the crisis with which the ambulance company is now struggling were aired...
