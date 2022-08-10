ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
pahomepage.com

Two witnesses speak on Hazle Twp. shooting

PA priest helps raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Monroe County Wheel Chair Stolen | Eyewitness News. Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station. Hospital goes above and beyond for dying cancer patient. Pittston re-development.
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Coroner IDs woman killed in Palmerton fire Tuesday

The name of a woman who died in an early-morning fire Tuesday in Palmerton has been released. Robin Wisocky, 61, was identified after an autopsy performed on Wednesday, according to Carbon County Coroner Bob Miller. Miller said the cause of death is carbon monoxide toxicity, and ruled it an accidental...
PALMERTON, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Carbondale, PA
Carbon County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Carbon County, PA
City
Pittston, PA
WBRE

Man shot and killed by police in Hazle Twp. identified

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in Hazle Township. According to state police, Jordan Charles Urenovitch, 23, of Hazle Township fired his gun when US Marshals tried to take him into custody. Investigators say that is when a deputy […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
pahomepage.com

Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees

Ephrata man allegedly assaults 4 hospital employees. PA priest helps raise money for Ukrainian refugees. Monroe County Wheel Chair Stolen | Eyewitness News. Wanted man dies after police shooting at gas station. PSP: Police shoot wanted man after struggle. Hospital goes above and beyond for dying cancer patient. Pittston re-development.
EPHRATA, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 23, Shot Dead By US Marshal In Luzerne County

A 23-year-old man was killed in a shootout with a US Marshals agent arresting him in Luzerne County Wednesday, Aug. 10, authorities said. Jordan Urenovitch, who was wanted on warrants for gun and drug charges, fired at a member of the Fugitive Task Force in Hazle Township when the deputy fired back, Pennsylvania State Police said.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Suicide#County Fairs#Murder#Hospital
WFMZ-TV Online

State police in Bethlehem warn residents about 'grandparent scams'

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams." The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam. On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lvpnews.com

Firefighters respond to The Swain School for smoke event

PRESS PHOTO BY JIM MARSH Firefighters from Western Salisbury Volunteer Fire Company and Eastern Salisbury Fire Department are dispatched by the Lehigh County 911 Center to The Swain School, 1100 S. 24th St., shortly before 10 p.m. Aug. 2 for an automatic alarm. First arriving Western Salisbury officer, Deputy Chief David Xander, reported “smoke showing,” which prompted the 911 center to dispatch several area mutual aid fire companies for a possible “commercial structure fire.” Western and Eastern Salisbury firefighters were quickly able to determine the smoke condition was culinary related and the additional fire companies were recalled. Firefighters were able to correct the condition in the school's cafeteria kitchen area and vent the area with no reported damage.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBRE

One dead after crash in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested after chase in Pike County

LACKAWAXEN TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a woman led troopers on a chase through Pike County, nearly hitting a person. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper tried to pull over a driver, later identified as Kristen Bucknam, 25, for multiple code violations on Market Road in Lackawaxen Township. Troopers say Bucknam took off […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown Police continue to crack down on illegal dirt bikes, ATVS

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department said Wednesday it is continuing to crack down on illegal dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles. In the past 30 days officers have stopped and impounded eight dirt bikes and ATV's that created hazards on the roadway, according to a news release from city police.
ALLENTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy