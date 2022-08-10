ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, but organizers got the party started Wednesday with the annual State Fair Parade in Des Moines, featuring high school marching bands and plenty of floats. Judges gave out awards for best band, horse, and other categories.
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner). Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are...
University Club of Virginia Tech To Host Membership Open House

Police working with fair security to make Iowa State Fair safe. The Iowa State Fair kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday, and police say they're working with fair security to make sure the event is safe and secure. Iowa State Fair kicks off, more than 50 new food options...
Iowa State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony

Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday. A 26-year-old man from Nashua is dead after the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says he crashed his motorcycle. Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Colesburg man has...
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed the motion in district court on Thursday. Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when a heartbeat...
First Alert Forecast

Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique

Ames police identify student found dead at apartment

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ames police and Iowa State Unversity have confirmed that a 20-year-old student died at an apartment complex near campus. Ames Police say they got a report of a body found at an apartment complex on Wednesday. They have now identified the student as Emma Timmer. Investigators...
AMES, IA
Ankeny father pleads not guilty in 4-year-old’s shooting death

ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Akeem Jamal Holmes, the father of the 4-year-old who shot herself with his handgun, has pled not guilty to charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, and making firearms available to a minor. According to court documents, Akeem Jamal Holmes left a...
