Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair officially kicks off on Thursday, but organizers got the party started Wednesday with the annual State Fair Parade in Des Moines, featuring high school marching bands and plenty of floats. Judges gave out awards for best band, horse, and other categories.
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Cubs are one of ten minor league baseball teams sold as part of a deal between Endeavor Group Holdings (their previous owner) and Silver Lake (the new owner). Silver Lake is an investment firm out of the bay area in California. They are...
Police, Iowa State Fair security work together to ensure safety
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - The Iowa State Fair kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday, and police said they’re working with fair security to make sure the event is safe and secure. It is part of a plan the department has been working on for the past year,...
University Club of Virginia Tech To Host Membership Open House
Police working with fair security to make Iowa State Fair safe. The Iowa State Fair kicks off in Des Moines on Thursday, and police say they're working with fair security to make sure the event is safe and secure. Iowa State Fair kicks off, more than 50 new food options...
Iowa State Fair kicks off with opening ceremony
Iowa State University has confirmed a student died at an apartment complex on Wednesday. A 26-year-old man from Nashua is dead after the Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says he crashed his motorcycle. Colesburg man arrested after alleged break-in at Ed-Co Elementary School. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Colesburg man has...
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is challenging an injunction on Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill. Reynolds, represented by Alliance Defending Freedom and Iowa attorney Alan Ostergren, filed the motion in district court on Thursday. Reynolds signed a law outlawing abortion at six weeks, when a heartbeat...
Marshall County investigating possible human remains located in Iowa river
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were directed to a remote area in the Iowa river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by Marshall County Conservation staff during a biological and wildlife survey. Officials...
Adventureland to add water ride, family-friendly roller coaster in 2023
ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland is adding two new rides next year. In a press release, leaders with the theme park said a water ride and a roller coaster are coming to a new Viking themed area opening in 2023. The roller coaster, called the Flying Viking, will be intertwined...
First Alert Forecast
Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique
Ames police identify student found dead at apartment
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Ames police and Iowa State Unversity have confirmed that a 20-year-old student died at an apartment complex near campus. Ames Police say they got a report of a body found at an apartment complex on Wednesday. They have now identified the student as Emma Timmer. Investigators...
Ankeny father pleads not guilty in 4-year-old’s shooting death
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Akeem Jamal Holmes, the father of the 4-year-old who shot herself with his handgun, has pled not guilty to charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, and making firearms available to a minor. According to court documents, Akeem Jamal Holmes left a...
