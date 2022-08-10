ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

County renews $20K reward in killing of 13-year-old Pasadena boy

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Iran Moreno-Balvaneda. | Photo courtesy of GoFundMe

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward offer Tuesday for information leading to the gunman who fired a stray bullet into a Pasadena home — killing a 13-year-old boy playing a video game.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the reward extension in the case of Iran Moreno.

“Iran was playing video games in his bedroom when he was hit by a stray bullet that tragically ended his life,” Barger said in a statement. “The grief and loss felt by his family, friends, teachers and community is unimaginable. I’m extending this $20,000 reward with the hope that those involved in this shooting will be identified and prosecuted. Justice for Iran and his family must be served.”

The eighth-grader was shot at 6:12 p.m. Nov. 20, 2021, in the 900 block of North Raymond Avenue and died later at a hospital, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

The target of the shooting was unknown, but it did not appear to be the boy, police said. Multiple shots were fired, but police did not know whether the shooter fired from a vehicle or was on foot.

Iran was a well-liked straight-A student at Blair Middle School and had no gang affiliations, Barger said.

The Board of Supervisors initially offered the reward last November, but it was set to expire, leading to Tuesday’s unanimous vote to extend it.

Anyone with information was asked to call Pasadena Police at 626-744- 4241 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at crimestoppers.org.

