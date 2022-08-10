Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook’s former teammate hints that Lakers star is preparing for revenge tour this season
An argument could easily be made that if there is one player in the NBA that has the most to prove heading into the 2022-23 NBA season, it’s Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. Westbrook joined the Lakers last summer, and many thought the move would help the Lakers...
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Another Disrespectful Move By Dejounte Murray Against His Opponents: "He Will Have A Lot Of Enemies In The League"
Dejounte Murray is creating a pretty big stir around the NBA this offseason as Murray has become a regular at pro-am games in different places over the summer. He was recently seen playing at Isiah Thomas's camp and getting into a spat with the 2022 1st overall pick, Paolo Banchero.
Celtics Refuse To Trade This Role Player For Kevin Durant
Another layer was added to the Kevin Durant trade saga over the weekend. Back before the NBA free agency moratorium began in June, Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. It surprised a lot of people, but things have been slow-moving. Because of how slowly things have progressed, Durant...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."
Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News
To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Report: 2020 Lakers champ lands back in NBA on 1-year deal with Kings
Though the Los Angeles Lakers have remained fairly quiet thus far in the 2022 NBA offseason, one former Lakers guard has found his way back into the NBA after a brief period out of the league. According to a report on Monday evening, guard Quinn Cook has signed with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here’s what will happen to LeBron James following NBA’s decision to retire Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey across league
On Thursday, it was reported that the NBA will be retiring the No. 6 uniform to honor the late, great Bill Russell. Surely, many Los Angeles Lakers fans immediately thought of team superstar LeBron James. James currently wears the No. 6 uniform for the franchise. Shortly after the initial report...
NBC Sports
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis
How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
Shaquille O’Neal wishes he could play against ‘buttercups’ in today’s NBA: ‘It’ll be a slaughterhouse’
It’s no secret that the NBA has changed a lot over the years, and for that reason, it’s always tough to speculate about how a given player would have performed in a different era. However, when it comes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal, he has no...
hotnewhiphop.com
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka
LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade
The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.
Report: Celtics Won't Make Robert Williams Available in Kevin Durant Trade Talks
When Kevin Durant gave Nets owner Joe Tsai an ultimatum, telling him to choose between him and the combination of general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash, it helped out his future team. One could argue it also slowed down the process of getting a deal done, but there hasn't been much ...
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job
Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
NFL・
LeBron James and Anthony Davis offer hyped reactions to Lakers’ throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season
On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced their new Classic Edition jerseys much to the excitement of fans all over the world. As it turns out, fans were not the only people excited about the announcement of the new threads. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both took to social media to express their happiness over the new uniforms as well.
Lakers Daily
Los Angeles, CA
31K+
Followers
3K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Los Angeles Lakers news, rumors, videos, and schedule for Lakers fans everywhere.https://lakersdaily.com/
Comments / 0