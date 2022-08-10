ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant or Carmelo Anthony? Draymond Green drops truth bomb his ex-Warriors teammate won’t like

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is not on to pull punches. Since he launched his own podcast, The Draymond Green Show, it has taken off. Well on his most recent episode, Green was asked who he believed was the better scorer in their prime, Carmelo Anthony or Kevin Durant. The Warriors superstar took a moment to think, as he realized not only was this a tough choice, but he also won two titles with one of them.
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring

In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
NBA Fans React To Nets Owner Joe Tsai's Tweet About Kevin Durant's Ultimatum: "KD Is Going To The Boston Celtics, Kyrie Irving Will Be Traded To The Los Angeles Lakers."

Kevin Durant is still a member of the Brooklyn Nets despite having requested a trade over a month back and it seems he has decided to force the team into making a decision. Durant had a meeting with owner Joe Tsai this past weekend and reports indicate that he gave Tsai an ultimatum that GM Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash have to be fired if he is stay in Brooklyn.
NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kevin Durant, James Harden News

To the surprise of few (or many), disgruntled Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant would like to reunite with James Harden in a move out of Brooklyn. ESPN's Frank Isola reported on Wednesday that Durant is interested in playing with Harden again. Durant and Harden played a little under a year together in Brooklyn before Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he has since re-signed on a long-term deal.
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis

How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
LeBron James Gets Huge Promise From Rob Pelinka

LeBron James is one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court, and as it stands, he has a very big decision to make. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently in the midst of discussing a potential extension with the purple and gold, but he has yet to actually sign the deal. LeBron continues to meet with Lakers brass, and there is this sense that LeBron might not renew his deal, meaning he will become a free agent next summer.
Lakers Now Willing to Include Both Future Firsts in Potential Kyrie Irving Trade

The aftermath of Kevin Durant's ultimatum to Nets owner Joe Tsai appears to have had a trickle down in the Lakers quest to add mercurial guard Kyrie Irving. Durant informed Tsai that the Nets either need to fire head coach Steve Nash, who Durant reportedly hand-picked to take the reins, and general manager Sean Marks, who by most accounts, was wiling to bend the franchise to KD's will which included trading for James Harden. KD formally made a trade request on July 1st, hours before free agency.
Former ESPN Host Michael Smith Reportedly Lands New Job

Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" continues to stack talent for its inaugural NFL broadcast. According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, former ESPN "SportsCenter" host Michael Smith is the latest to join Prime's team. Sharing that he will reportedly serve as a news analyst for TNF. Smith left ESPN to...
LeBron James and Anthony Davis offer hyped reactions to Lakers’ throwback uniforms for 2022-23 season

On Monday, the Los Angeles Lakers announced their new Classic Edition jerseys much to the excitement of fans all over the world. As it turns out, fans were not the only people excited about the announcement of the new threads. Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis both took to social media to express their happiness over the new uniforms as well.
