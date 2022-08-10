Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu
Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Popculture
McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers
For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
Popculture
McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years
That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
Brits would be stunned at US McDonald's cheeseburger price - it costs double
News that McDonald's increased its cost of cheeseburgers by 20 pence has hit Brits hard, leading some to point out that the price in America is nearly double that. On Wednesday, the fast-food chain confirmed it had risen it's prices for the first time in 14 years much to the chagrin of UK citizens who felt the increase was unnecessary.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
McDonald's offering popular burger for just 99p on Monday
McDonald’s is dishing out two of its favourite offerings for less in cut-priced deals this Monday (August 8). The fast food giant is offering the reductions for anyone ordering via the McDonald's app. The app users can enjoy the first deal of the day from 5am and tuck into...
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
People are vowing they'll never go back to Cracker Barrel after the chain added vegan sausage to its menus
Some Cracker Barrel fans were outraged after the chain announced it was adding Impossible Sausage, a plant-based protein, to the breakfast menu.
Here's why Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green Sprite bottle
Coca-Cola is retiring the green Sprite bottle and switching to clear plastic. The change makes it more likely the bottle will be recycled.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'
Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
Wendy's is adding a sweet new treat for breakfast
Wendy's is adding a new menu item that includes some back-to-school nostalgia.
Keep a lid on your supermarket bills with this 11-step checklist for savvy grocery shopping
Grocery prices are soaring as inflation heads for 13 per cent. The Mail on Sunday revealed last week that prices of many popular items have as much as doubled in a year. But it's not all bad news – some supermarket prices have fallen in that time. So if...
Shake Shack, KFC, Others Tap Kiosks to Boost in-Restaurant Margins
As restaurants’ labor challenges continue, leading brands are leveraging kiosks to drive in-store sales without the cost of face-to-face service. Shake Shack, for one, announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that the company plans to have self-service kiosks in nearly all of its locations by the end of next year. On...
Popculture
Some McDonald's Restaurants Stop Selling $1 Drinks
Your next trip to McDonald's may cost you a few extra bucks. Some Golden Arches locations have reportedly started to ditch the fan-favorite $1 drink option from menus, marking just the latest change to hit consumers' wallets amid record-breaking U.S. inflation. The $1 drink option began as a summertime promotion around 2008, with McDonald's promoting the deal year-round since 2017.
Motley Fool
McDonald's Just Concluded Its Beyond Meat Test. Where Does the Plant-Based Stock Go From Here?
McDonald’s announced last week it is concluding the test of its plant-based burger, the McPlant, made in partnership with Beyond Meat. Analysts have reported that sales of the McPlant were lower than expected. Beyond’s stock fell 5.2% on the news and has lost about half of its value so...
AOL Corp
Dunkin' unveils new fall menu lineup as more brands lean on all things pumpkin
The coffee and donut giant officially revealed its new fall menu as top brands leverage the upcoming season to drive customer traffic. Beginning August 17, the fall bakery line-up will include the return of Dunkin’s glazed Pumpkin Cake Donut, Pumpkin Munchkin Donut Holes, and a Pumpkin Muffin. Dunkin’s Pumpkin...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Study shows environmental impact of 57,000 products sold in supermarkets
Eating fruits and vegetables is better for the planet than eating meat and cheese, but a new study by scientists released Monday showed chips and sugary drinks also have a very low environmental impact. Scientists analyzed some 57,000 products sold in supermarkets in Britain and Ireland, in a large study...
Whole Foods' Co-Founder May Launch A Restaurant Chain
As John Mackey prepares to leave Whole Foods, the company that he co-founded and ran, the soon-to-be former CEO revealed to Reason Magazine's podcast that he is ready to be more vocal regarding his viewpoints. While some of his commentary expanded beyond the food space, his connection to business serving a bigger purpose appears to be part of the concept. Although many people have supported Amazon-owned Whole Foods' purpose of nourishing people and the planet, Mackey and some former company executives are ready to grow a new concept in the health and wellness space.
Deliveroo to Exit Netherlands as Food Delivery Flounders Worldwide
As economic pressures mount around the world, multinational food delivery businesses are having a rough go of it. United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo, for one, which operates in 11 markets across three continents, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a plan to shut down its operations in the Netherlands after the company failed to secure a top spot in the country.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK supermarkets start security tagging dairy products: You butter believe it
It’s not uncommon to see security tags on valuable items in the supermarket, like alcohol or perfume. Most people would agree, however, that everydayitems like cheese, butter, and milk do not need to be tagged. Think again: According to Business Insider, a London Tescoand some other supermarkets across the...
Lean times ahead! Families cut down on beef and chicken to save money with a quarter of adults now eating less meat
One in four adults are eating less meat to try and save money, a survey has found. It comes after a study by the Office for National Statistics revealed that millions of households are reducing the amount they spend on essentials, such as food, and car journeys. Around 70 per...
Comments / 0