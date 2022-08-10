ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

TheStreet

McDonald's Adds Unique Burger to Its Menu

Unlike many of its competitors, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for a menu that stays largely unchanged across generations. Even amid intense market pressure for a veggie burger, the McPlant took years to develop and still is available in only a few select markets in the U.S.
Popculture

McDonald's' Latest Change Will Upset Coffee Drinkers

For Canadians who prefer their old-school McDonald's McCafe loyalty card, the chain has announced that it will soon be phasing out the physical McCafe card loyalty program. Narcity reports that the fast-food giant will stop handing out its loyalty sticker cards as of Aug. 2022. The original way the program worked was that if customers collected seven stickers from hot drinks at McDonald's, the eight drink would be free eighth. To receive the free drink, customers would simply give the loyalty card to an employee and receive a new one to start the process all over again. Customers can use the earned points up until that date.
Popculture

McDonald's Raises Price of One Menu Item for First Time in 14 Years

That burger craving is about to cost you a little extra, at least if you're planning to place an order at the Golden Arches. For the first time in 14 years, McDonald's has raised the price of its famous cheeseburger, marking just the latest example of widespread menu price hikes in the fast food industry.
buckinghamshirelive.com

McDonald's offering popular burger for just 99p on Monday

McDonald’s is dishing out two of its favourite offerings for less in cut-priced deals this Monday (August 8). The fast food giant is offering the reductions for anyone ordering via the McDonald's app. The app users can enjoy the first deal of the day from 5am and tuck into...
shefinds

Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'

Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
pymnts

Shake Shack, KFC, Others Tap Kiosks to Boost in-Restaurant Margins

As restaurants’ labor challenges continue, leading brands are leveraging kiosks to drive in-store sales without the cost of face-to-face service. Shake Shack, for one, announced Thursday (Aug. 4) that the company plans to have self-service kiosks in nearly all of its locations by the end of next year. On...
Popculture

Some McDonald's Restaurants Stop Selling $1 Drinks

Your next trip to McDonald's may cost you a few extra bucks. Some Golden Arches locations have reportedly started to ditch the fan-favorite $1 drink option from menus, marking just the latest change to hit consumers' wallets amid record-breaking U.S. inflation. The $1 drink option began as a summertime promotion around 2008, with McDonald's promoting the deal year-round since 2017.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Study shows environmental impact of 57,000 products sold in supermarkets

Eating fruits and vegetables is better for the planet than eating meat and cheese, but a new study by scientists released Monday showed chips and sugary drinks also have a very low environmental impact. Scientists analyzed some 57,000 products sold in supermarkets in Britain and Ireland, in a large study...
Mashed

Whole Foods' Co-Founder May Launch A Restaurant Chain

As John Mackey prepares to leave Whole Foods, the company that he co-founded and ran, the soon-to-be former CEO revealed to Reason Magazine's podcast that he is ready to be more vocal regarding his viewpoints. While some of his commentary expanded beyond the food space, his connection to business serving a bigger purpose appears to be part of the concept. Although many people have supported Amazon-owned Whole Foods' purpose of nourishing people and the planet, Mackey and some former company executives are ready to grow a new concept in the health and wellness space.
pymnts

Deliveroo to Exit Netherlands as Food Delivery Flounders Worldwide

As economic pressures mount around the world, multinational food delivery businesses are having a rough go of it. United Kingdom-based food delivery aggregator Deliveroo, for one, which operates in 11 markets across three continents, announced Wednesday (Aug. 10) a plan to shut down its operations in the Netherlands after the company failed to secure a top spot in the country.
