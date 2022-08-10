Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Roofers and other outdoor workers battle the heat, as health officials voice concerns
LANCASTER, Pa. — Blistering heat is causing local doctors to be concerned about roofers and other outdoor workers. Dr. Anthony Guarracino from UPMC said that heat illness and exhaustion can creep up on people unknowingly. “You're outside, you feel good, you're doing your normal activities and you don’t realize...
NEXT Weather Alert: Dangerous Heat, Excessive Humidity To Peak Before Philadelphia Region Feels Relief
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dangerous heat and excessive humidity are expected to peak Tuesday. It’ll be another brutal afternoon for the region as heat indices soar into dangerous territory as high as 105 degrees. Luckily, change is near and we will begin to see those impacts as early as the afternoon. NEXT Weather Alert 🥵 A heat advisory is in effect across the Philadelphia region until 8 p.m. and feels-like temperatures are expected to top out over 100 degrees. @LlarisaAbreu breaks down when we can expect relief from the heat ➡ https://t.co/nSOoqdQo0L pic.twitter.com/pazM0AAKR6 — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 9, 2022 A few drenching thunderstorms are...
fox29.com
Center City apartment building had no water during heat emergency; residents press city for answers
CENTER CITY - Residents at a Center City apartment building say they went days without water in the middle of a heat emergency. They say their water was shut off without warning Monday morning. The water is back on as building residents and management press the city to know what happened.
PhillyBite
Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park
- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
More Than A Pretty Decoration: The Meaning Behind Barn Stars
Recently I spent a weekend in Lancaster, Pa and one thing that I noticed as I was driving around God's country was all the stars on the barns. Then when I returned home to the Southern Tier, I noticed a few barns that had stars on them as well. When...
Humane Society of the United States carrying out largest animal rescue ever
WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- The Humane Society of the United States is carrying out its largest animal rescue ever. Four thousand beagles are being removed from a Virginia breeding operation that has been accused of violating animal welfare laws.The dogs are being sent across the country to animal shelters, including Brandywine Valley SPCA.Many of the dogs were set to be sold to labs for experiments."Four thousand is a big number and it's going to take 60 days to get all of these animals out," Kitty Bloc, CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said, "and working with our shelter and rescue partners across the country, working with them to get these dogs eventually into ever-loving homes."Brandywine Valley SPCA plans to take 20 of the beagles as early as Friday but won't be ready for adoption for a while.
Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
Levittown Ice Cream Shop One of Many Nearby Spots Creating Unique Soft Serve Flavors
The Levittown ice cream shop is one of many nearby spots making unique soft serve flavors.Image via Dairy Delite. A Levittown ice cream shop has become known for offering several unique soft serve flavors for new and longtime clientele. Jenn Ladd got the scoop and wrote about the Bucks County ice cream spot for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Philadelphia
‘Gut Punch': Family Heartbroken After Concerns Prompt Removal of Son's Memorial
Jennifer and Kevin Murphy had planned to visit the memorial for their young son Christian at a Bucks County park on what would've been his 4th birthday. But the family was left heartbroken after discovering the memorial had been removed by the township. The Murphys, who now reside in neighboring...
aroundambler.com
Surreal Creamery creating picture-ready treats in Dresher
Surreal Creamery recently opened at 1650 Limekiln Pike in Dresher. Thus far, the Dresher location is the third location in Pennsylvania and the eighth overall across four states. The Dresher franchise is owned by Upper Dublin resident Eric Brewstein. Surreal Creamery has blown up on social media due to its...
fox29.com
Weather Authority: Storms overnight lead to possible break in the heatwave
PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday marked the ninth day of the fourth heatwave, though relief may arrive soon. Temperatures overnight Wednesday into Thursday look cooler for the suburbs, hovering in the upper 60s, while the city may see lows in the mid 70s. There is a chance for thunderstorms overnight, as well, mainly south and east of Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
Living in Upper Darby: A Neighborhood Guide
Philly’s largest suburb has become its most cosmopolitan, promising “The World in One Place.”. Those who think of Upper Darby as white-bread haven’t been here in a while. Over the past 30 years, immigrants from Asia, Latin America, Africa and elsewhere have made this middle-of-the-road suburb a truly diverse global community. These new Upper Darbyites have opened businesses that welcome everyone, starting with the big H Mart (7050 Terminal Square), the pan-Asian food emporium.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chestnut Hill Hospital To Be Renamed If Sale Goes Through
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chestnut Hill Hospital will soon be sold. Temple Health, Redeemer Health and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine say they have struck a deal to purchase the hospital from Tower Health. Terms have not been disclosed at this time. If the deal goes through, the hospital will be renamed Temple Health Chestnut Hill Hospital.
Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills–‘A Little Bit of Heaven’
“Coming out here is just a joy, to see the guests respond to the landscape, the old house and barn, is really what makes it worthwhile.”. Christopher Levine, owner of the Inn at Grace Winery in Glen Mills has a lot of history going on at the property and in his family, reports Jessica Kartalija for CBS Philadelphia.
Phillymag.com
Where to Get IV Vitamin Therapy in and Around Philadelphia
For when you're dehydrated or hungover, or need that extra boost of nutrients. In recent years, getting intravenous (IV) therapy in a boutique wellness space has become a thing. It’s a way to alleviate symptoms you experience when you’re not feeling so great — whether from being hungover, feeling flu-ish, experiencing menstrual cramps, or being jet-lagged — by pumping vitamins and nutrients directly into your bloodstream. (One of our own tried it after a rambunctious holiday bar crawl through South Philly, and it worked wonders.)
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Burke co-owned James with his wife, Kristina, who worked alongside him as a pastry...
Philadelphia Ice Cream Shop Named Among Best In America
This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream? A food and travel website suggests heading to one shop in Philadelphia. Franklin Ice Cream Bar was named the best ice cream shop in Pennsylvania on Thrillist's newest list. The shop specializes in...
lvpnews.com
LHS Class of ‘72 marks 50th
Liberty HS Class of 1972 members celebrated their 50th class reunion at the Northampton Country Club June 24, with close to 100 alumni in attendance. Everyone had an enjoyable time, with good food, music and dancing, as it was a night to reminisce days gone by and catch up on their past and new adventures.
kensingtonvoice.com
Need home repairs? Here’s where to start looking in Philadelphia.￼
For several years, Kensington resident Carlos Mitti was unable to access his basement or safely use his shower. Affordable, quick repairs were hard to find. “If you call the City, the wait list is just something out of control,” Mitti said. “If you hire a private contractor, the prices are going up and over the roof with the charges. The people who can do the work are out there. They just charge a ridiculous amount of money.”
Comments / 0