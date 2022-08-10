The Iranian government has denied any involvement in Friday’s attack on Salman Rushdie and laid the blame at the feet of The Satanic Verses author and his supporters. In a statement in the past hour, a spokesman for the Middle Eastern nation’s Foreign Ministry said “nobody has the right to accuse Iran” of being behind his stabbing, which left him on a ventilator. “We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” said Nasser Kanaani, in comments reported by the Associated Press. “Nobody has right...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 13 MINUTES AGO