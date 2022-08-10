ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

UPI News

Putin wants to get closer with North Korea: State media

SEOUL, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will "continue to expand" ties, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Monday. Putin made the comments in a letter to Kim on the occasion of North Korea's Liberation...
SFGate

US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen met Monday with a delegation of U.S. Congress members in a further sign of support among American lawmakers for the self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. Taiwanese media showed the delegation arriving for the talks, but details...
SFGate

China sending fighter jets to Thailand for joint exercises

BANGKOK (AP) — The Chinese air force is sending fighter jets and bombers to Thailand for a joint exercise with the Thai military on Sunday. The training will include air support, strikes on ground targets and small- and large-scale troop deployment, the Chinese Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on its website.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
Reuters

Iran says Rushdie and supporters to blame for attack

DUBAI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Salman Rushdie and his supporters are the only people to blame for Friday's attack on the novelist, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday. Rushdie is recovering after being stabbed repeatedly at a public appearance in New York state.
Deadline

Iran Denies Involvement In Salman Rushdie Attack, Instead Blaming ‘The Satanic Verses’ Author And “His Supporters”

The Iranian government has denied any involvement in Friday’s attack on Salman Rushdie and laid the blame at the feet of The Satanic Verses author and his supporters. In a statement in the past hour, a spokesman for the Middle Eastern nation’s Foreign Ministry said “nobody has the right to accuse Iran” of being behind his stabbing, which left him on a ventilator. “We, in the incident of the attack on Salman Rushdie in the U.S., do not consider that anyone deserves blame and accusations except him and his supporters,” said Nasser Kanaani, in comments reported by the Associated Press. “Nobody has right...
SFGate

Japan economy grows 2.2% in 2Q on revived consumer spending

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy grew at an annual rate of 2.2% in the April-June quarter, the government said Monday, as consumer spending rebounded with the gradual lifting of pandemic precautions. After keeping its borders closed to most travelers throughout the pandemic, Japan has slowly begun reopening to...
SFGate

Malaysia ex-PM begins final bid to toss out graft conviction

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's top court Monday began hearing a final appeal by former Prime Minister Najib Razak to toss out his graft conviction linked to the massive looting of the 1MDB state fund. He would become Malaysia's first former prime minister to be imprisoned if his case...
SFGate

Pay pushes Venezuelan teachers to protest, consider quitting

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Public school teachers across Venezuela had planned to use their annual vacation bonus to buy uniforms for their children, waterproof leaky roofs, get new prescription glasses or fix the pair barely held together by adhesive tape. Some expected to get $100, while others calculated a...
SFGate

China cuts interest rate to shore up sagging economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank trimmed a key interest rate Monday to shore up sagging economic growth at a politically sensitive time when President Xi Jinping is trying to extend his hold on power. The decision suggested Beijing is temporarily setting aside worries over high debt to...
SFGate

Zofia Posmysz, whose Holocaust story reached opera stage, dies at 98

Zofia Posmysz, a Polish radio journalist on assignment in Paris, was crossing the Place de la Concorde in 1959 when she heard from among a group of tourists a voice that shattered the beauty of the scene. The speaker, a woman, was German. Briefly - excruciatingly - Posmysz thought she recognized in her voice that of the Aufseherin, or guard, who had overseen her at Auschwitz.
