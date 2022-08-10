ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

cbs3duluth.com

Kozlowski defeats Forsman in DFL primary for MN House Dist. 8B

DULUTH, MN -- Alicia Kozlowski has won the DFL primary for the Minnesota State House seat representing the eastern Duluth area in St. Paul. Alicia Kozlowski works for the City of Duluth in the mayor’s office, winning Tuesday night with 56 percent of the vote. Her challenger, Arik Forsman,...
DULUTH, MN
kdal610.com

Area Primary Election Results

UNDATED (KDAL) – In Tuesday’s primary election, the race for Sheriff in St. Louis County was narrowed to Gordon Ramsay and Jason Lukovsky in November. In Douglas County, all the candidates were Democrats so by gaining 62 percent of the vote, Matt Izzard was elected Sheriff. In Two...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Gov. Evers, Minnesota Gov. Walz Seek Federal Funds For Major Duluth-Superior Bridge Project

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, together with Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, today announced their departments of transportation will seek $889.5 million in federal funding, available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, to rebuild the John A. Blatnik Bridge between Duluth, Minnesota, and Superior, Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
Election Results

Election Results

DULUTH, MN (CBS 3 Duluth) It’s election night in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and we’re covering dozens of races. Polls are open until 8 p.m. in both states. Here’s a look at current election results, updated as data is released throughout the night:
MINNESOTA STATE
Axios Twin Cities

Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results

Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
MINNESOTA STATE
gowatertown.net

Walz, Jensen win primary races for Minnesota governor

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSB Radio

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Grand Rapids, Cook, Cable

Grand Rapids, MN- Sidewalk replacement work will begin, Monday August 15. The sidewalk along Highway 169 between SE 1st street and NE 2nd street will be replaced. Daytime right lane closures will be enforced and pedestrians will be directed to the opposite side of the street. The work will address ADA concerns and should last 2 to 3 weeks.
GRAND RAPIDS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: NE Minnesota, Duluth, Twin Ports

NE Minnesota- The Arrowhead Library System encourages readers to attend the One Book | One Minnesota event. Participants can request a free copy of “Iron Lake” by Minnesotan Kent Krueger. He will be hosting the virtual author discussion Thursday, August 11, at 7 p.m. One Book | One Minnesota is a statewide book club that invites readers of all ages to attend.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Polls open in Minnesota, Wisconsin for primary election

DULUTH, MN-- Polls are now open for the primary elections in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Minnesota voters can only vote for one major party’s candidates in the primary. According to the Secretary of State’s website, all candidates for each party will be listed in the same column on ballots.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota nurses could be headed for strike

ST PAUL, Minn — Fifteen thousand Minnesota nurses from the Twin Cities and the Twin Ports (Duluth-Superior) are working without a contract as negotiations with several local hospitals stall. Union and hospital leaders have been at the negotiating table since mid-March. Contract talks are scheduled to continue at 8:30...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
TWO HARBORS, MN
fox9.com

Leigh Finke, wins DFL Primary, one step closer to becoming State's first transgender lawmaker

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Leigh Finke, won the DFL primary in House District 66A, likely making her the first transgender lawmaker in the Minnesota House. "I am full of gratitude & excitement this morning. Thank you all for your kindnesses. There’s so much work yet to do. But today let’s enjoy our historic primary win. There’s time for whatever comes next," Finke wrote in a Facebook post after her primary win over Dave Thomas.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

A Sensory-Free Day Out with Thomas the Tank Engine Thursday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - -- A special celebration at the Lake Superior Railroad Museum Thursday. The North Shore Scenic Railroad hosted a sensory-free day with Thomas the Tank Engine. The event includes all the fun of Thomas, but without the large crowds and loud noises. According to organizers,...
DULUTH, MN

