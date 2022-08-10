I know some people can't understand why 5he bomb saved lives on both sides. starting in March we started doing incendiary raids on Japan. the raid on Tokyo left 6 million people homeless. over 100k killed that was just in Tokyo. we hit other towns around the country. killing 100 of thousands more. the us government ordered 100s of thousand purple hearts for the invasion of Japan. the civilian defences force mainly women and children were trained to meet our troops on the beaches with sharpened sticks. I read a book about the battle plan for the invasion. 1 marine regiment was not even mentioned in the 2nd day of the attack. they were expected to have such high casualty rates that they would no longer be counted as a fighting force.
Just awesome, Archie!! Thank you & your fellow vets for the sacrifices & your bravery!! 🇺🇸
