On the 77th anniversary of the world’s first atomic bombing at Hiroshima, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres doubled down on his harsh critique of nuclear weapons by saying they must be “wiped off the face of the Earth”.Mr Guterres had earlier said at the start of a UN conference that the world was just “one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation”.This time, he warned of a new global arms race putting the nuclear threat “back in focus” at a gathering in Hiroshima.The UN chief joined thousands of others on Saturday at Peace Park in the centre of the...

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO