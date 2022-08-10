ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New campaign aimed at helping parents discuss vaping with teens

The American Lung Association has teamed up with an ad agency to launch a new campaign aimed at helping parents initiate candid conversations with their children about vaping.

It's a series of PSA's to raise awareness about the risks associated with youth vaping. Numbers show nearly 20% of high school students in the country are vaping, but some parents aren't aware of the health risks e-cigarettes can cause.

The new campaign taps into a teen's world featuring viral dance moves, trendy videos and social media themes. Young people said this is a cool way for parents to meet kids where they are if they're nervous about having what could be considered an awkward conversation surrounding e-cigarettes.

"Using platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook to address the issue of vaping especially for parents would be a great idea," said Jasmine Olawole. She said her mother discussed vaping with her when she was in middle school.

For Seylon Edmundson, she had the talk later in her teen years. She suggests parents just be honest with their concerns.

"It's already going to be awkward so just be transparent really get to the bottom of why you're concerned," she said.

Parents can visit TalkAboutVaping.org for more tips and information.

