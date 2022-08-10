ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Kent School District investigation finds teacher violated its non-discrimination policy

By Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News
 1 day ago
KENT, Wash. — After an investigation, the Kent School District found an elementary school teacher violated their non-discrimination policy.

A teacher at River Ridge Elementary was accused of racism and discrimination in May. A former third-grade student at the school says a teacher called her “ratchet” and “ghetto” during recess when the teacher thought she was fighting with a classmate. KIRO 7 is not naming the teacher at this time.

“She thought we were arguing and then she called me ‘ratchet’ and ‘foolish’ and ‘ghetto.’ And she told me to shut my mouth,” said Na’Laya, the student. “It made me feel shocked and very sad.”

Her family filed a complaint. The teacher was initially placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The family gave KIRO a copy of the completed investigation, which lists some of the factors the investigator considered:

  • Statements from staff corroborated Na’Laya’s report that the term “ratchet” was said on the playground.
  • While the staff member denied calling Na’Laya ratchet, she said she did say to her “You are acting ratchet” and added she intentionally used a word she knew the student would understand.
  • Whether the term was used to describe Na’Laya or her behavior, the use of the word was inappropriate and should never have been used by the staff member.

The investigation concluded that the teacher had violated district policy.

“It’s this lady admitting to discriminating against a child. An 8-year-old,” said Na’Laya’s aunt, Victoria Glover. “Hearing her say ‘I used the word ratchet because it was a word she would understand’ had me livid.”

She and Na’Laya’s family thought the teacher would be terminated following the investigation.

“I feel like if a teacher violates their own policies that they have written in place — you have proof, you have evidence, she admits to it — they should be fired immediately. And to be honest, their license should be revoked,” said Glover.

However, Glover says the family has since learned the teacher has been transferred to another elementary school, also in the Kent school district. Glover believes the move is a disservice to Kent students.

“How are we fixing the problem, just transferring (her) from one school to another school? We’re not fixing it,” said Glover.

Comments / 10

Kimberly Huber
1d ago

The teacher should of got fired, this isn't the first time this happen, the teacher teach a Neely O Brien, then the teacher teach a River Ridge elementary, now the teacher going to Pine tree elementary to teach. With her mouth it's going to happen again, her mouth probably will slip. This why this teacher needs to be fired from the Kent School district..

6
Stanley Paige
1d ago

isn't this a little like transferring a problem member of the police department? you aren't really addressing the problem, just re-locating it!

