Microsoft reportedly lays off dedicated team focused on 'winning back consumers'

A new report claims Microsoft is laying off its "Modern Life Experiences" team.

The team was put together in 2018 with the goal of "winning back consumers."

It's unclear what this means for the future of Microsoft's consumer efforts.

A new report from Business Insider claims that Microsoft recently laid off its "Modern Life Experiences" team, which was put together in 2018 with the goal of "winning back consumers." Around 200 employees on the Modern Life Experiences team have been told to find another position at the company within 60 days, or take severance.

The new comes just weeks after the company announced it was planning to slow hiring and lay off less than 1% of employees. The Modern Life Experiences team was focused on "bringing consumer products directly to the people who need them ... empower(ing) families to learn, explore and connect in a fun and safe environment."

It's unclear what this means for the future of Microsoft's consumer efforts outside of Xbox and Surface. In 2018, CVP Yusef Mehdi said that Microsoft had "lost a little magic with consumers," and that his team would be working to "begin the journey to win back consumers with our vision."

Of course, the company will continue to sell many of its products to consumers, such as its line of Surface devices and Xbox hardware and services. It will also continue to sell consumer versions of Microsoft 365, Outlook, Family Safety, and other front-end software and services. Microsoft also has a consumer version of Teams built into Windows 11 , though it has seen little success since launch.

Microsoft spokespeople declined to comment on the report, as per Business Insider's report.

