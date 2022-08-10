Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Seamons takes title at Preston City Amateur
Preston Golf and Country Club hosted the Preston City Amateur on August 5th and 6th. In the Championship Flight, Ryan Seamons played two excellent rounds of golf shooting 8-under par 63 in the first round in which he had 3 bogeys and then coming back and shooting a 6-under par 65 on a rain soaked Saturday to take the championship.
Herald-Journal
NUL Baseball: Hornets, Blue Sox to square off in finals for 3rd straight year
Things were looking a bit dicey for the top-seeded Hornets for a lengthy portion of their showdown against the fourth-seeded Royals, but one massive inning was all they needed to punch their ticket to a third straight Northern Utah League championship series. Hyrum exploded for 13 runs in the top...
Herald-Journal
Prep girls soccer: Mustangs came storming back from 2-1 deficit
It wasn’t an ideal start for the Mustangs, but boy did they finish strong. Mountain Crest came storming back from a 2-1 halftime deficit by scoring five second-half goals on its way to a 6-2 road victory over 6A program Weber in a non-region girls soccer match on Tuesday.
Herald-Journal
Craig Cunningham takes over as PHS head football coach
Preston High School welcomes Craig Cunningham as the varsity head football coach this season. Cunningham has been “married to a beautiful woman, Corina, for 31 years.” Though their three boys are grown and out of the house, they have two dogs that keep them company.
Herald-Journal
'Some positive energy': Diver finds lost family heirloom in Oneida Narrows
When Smithfield resident Brandy Smith went tubing at the Oneida Narrows, she was devastated when she lost her engagement ring — a family heirloom — after falling off her tube. Thankfully for her, a skilled diver with a passion for finding treasure came to her rescue.
Herald-Journal
Pickleball players get a new court at Adams Street Park
It took all of fifteen days from the word “Go,” uttered at the Montpelier city council meeting of July 20, for Steve Portela to deliver a complete, brand-new court for the city’s pickleball players. As public-works projects go, that’s a pretty quick turnaround.
Herald-Journal
Montpelier Car Show: The Rides We Love
“No one knows how much blood, sweat, and tears went into that truck but me,” Dennis Jensen said, looking at the 1940 Plymouth pickup he brought from Preston for the car show in Montpelier July 30. Photos show the pickup was little more than a hulk when Jensen got...
Herald-Journal
Letter to the Editor: Thanks to all who helped with rodeo
Another great year for the Preston Night Rodeo! Three nights of sold out crowds, great weather, great entertainment , great cowboys and a lot of people to thank!. First thanks to all our great sponsors. Without them, we couldn’t have the caliber of show that we do. There will be a list on our website and on our facebook page. Please let them know you appreciate their support of our community !
Herald-Journal
Hilinski’s Hope Foundation visits USU, keeping son’s memory alive by breaking down mental health stigma
Parents of former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski have been giving “Tyler Talks” since their son died by suicide in 2018. Mark and Kym Hilinski center most of their talks around the unique challenges student-athletes face, coupled with the stigma surrounding mental health as a whole. As part...
kvnutalk
It’s fair week in Cache County – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN –There was some excitement and a lot of people preparing for the fair grounds for this year’s Cache County Fair on Monday. Seven-year-old William Thatcher and his sister Hailey were taking wheelbarrow after wheelbarrow of sawdust from one part of the Cache County Fairgrounds to the livestock area on Monday. The two with other volunteers were getting the goat and lamb stalls ready for the 143rd Cache County and Fair and Rodeo which will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and go through Saturday, Aug. 13.
Herald-Journal
'A 200-year event': Torrential rainfall causes extensive flood damage in Bear River Valley
Drought has been the primary weather concern in the Bear River Valley this year, but a much different problem emerged suddenly and dramatically last week when a storm late Monday and early Tuesday brought drenching rains to the area, overwhelming drainage systems in parts of Tremonton and flooding many homes and businesses.
upr.org
Nelson Brothers and USU respond to 800 Block story
Nelson Partners Student Housing and Utah State University responded to The Herald Journal’s Wednesday article about Nelson Partners cancelling all leases with would-be tenants of 800 Block after they failed to complete the complex on time. The article contained a link to an online petition that states “USU must...
Herald-Journal
Woodward, Marvin Lee
Woodward Marvin Lee Woodward 78 Hooper passed away August 7, 2022.
Herald-Journal
Miller, Ruth Ann Morse
Miller Ruth Ann Morse Miller 85 Hyrum, Utah passed away August 9, 2022.
Herald-Journal
DUP honors Franklin founders with gravesite markers
On Monday, Aug. 1, Debbie Chatterton saw the realization of a vision she had in the spring of this year. Chatterton knew she wanted to recognize and spotlight the original settlers of Franklin, and so her journey began.
kvnutalk
Logan officials announce closure of intersection starting Thursday – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Logan City officials have announced the planned closure of the intersection at 1800 North and 600 West streets. The intersection will be closed to through traffic in all directions, they say, to allow for the installation of utilities and roadway construction. The closure will be effective starting...
Herald-Journal
Cache County Fair showcases 4-H programs
This time of year always produces excitement for kids and adults in Cache County. August means it’s county fair season, providing an opportunity to get together for festivities and good ol’ fashioned family fun. From evenings spent taking in a top-notch PRCA rodeo, hours of carnival rides, stuffing ourselves with delicious treats, perusing vendor booths, watching live demonstrations, and viewing 4-H showcases, there’s easily something for every member of the family to enjoy at the Cache County Fair and Rodeo. For those who submit entries into judged contests, the county fair also provides an opportunity to bring home the coveted blue ribbon and a year’s worth of bragging rights.
ksl.com
A 'major win' for wildlife enthusiasts: What's next for Utah's newest wildlife management area
AVON, Cache County — Cinnamon Creek, with its rolling hills and stands of aspen trees, has drawn hunters and anglers for years. And with the cutting of an orange ribbon at its opening gate, Utah wildlife officials say that tradition will last for years to come. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources celebrated its new ownership of the land with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the new Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area on Friday.
Herald-Journal
Cattle drive expected to cause traffic delays in Logan Canyon
The U.S. Forest Service is alerting the public of expected traffic delays in Logan Canyon as a result of four-day cattle drive. In a news release from the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests, permittees will begin moving their cattle up the canyon on Aug. 15. Over 1400 head of cattle will be moved from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Aug. 18.
Herald-Journal
Residents' taxes rising with home values, but not in commonly perceived way, officials say
Given the recent boom in home values and legal nuances surrounding Utah’s Truth in Taxation system, several Cache Valley residents have wondered where they can direct their blame for higher property taxes. According to Cache County Assessor Kathleen Howell, the answer is complex. In a recent statement sent to...
