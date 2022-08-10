Another great year for the Preston Night Rodeo! Three nights of sold out crowds, great weather, great entertainment , great cowboys and a lot of people to thank!. First thanks to all our great sponsors. Without them, we couldn’t have the caliber of show that we do. There will be a list on our website and on our facebook page. Please let them know you appreciate their support of our community !

