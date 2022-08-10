Read full article on original website
Ground has broken on Petal Chick-fil-A
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt. The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”. “I am not...
Forrest County housefire proves deadly
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion. Updated: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:30 PM CDT. |. The Beaumont community is rallying together to raise money for six men...
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate Sunday morning gunfire in the 400 block of Broad Street. No injuries were re[ported in the incident, which was called in shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday, Hattiesburg Public Information Officer Ryan Moore said. While...
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County investigators are treating a Sunday evening shooting as a domestic situation that left one man dead and one woman wounded. “This was not a random shooting, “Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said. “We’re still trying to piece it all together, but it looks like the homicide and the shooting of the female were all related.”
Beaumont holds fundraiser for men injured in Flora oil tank explosion
RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The Mt. Olive community will honor the late, great Billy Ray Reynolds with a country music museum dedicated to his contributions and accomplishments. RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival gets ready to...
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - RISE kicked off its inaugural Hot Air Balloon Festival on Friday evening at the Forrest County Multi-purpose Center. The organization will use the proceeds from this festival to help individuals become self-sufficient. ”The donations that we received this weekend will go towards putting those people into...
Hattiesburg woman located, safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has located a woman reported missing in Hattiesburg. HPD said Lashonda Harris, 25, has been located and is safe. The police department originally said she was last seen leaving her home on West 5th Street on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and was wearing dark blue scrubs and a grey shirt and was in a white Nissan Altima.
Volunteer group helps new Mobile St. business get ready to open
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Some Hub City volunteers are helping a new Mobile Street business get ready to open its doors. About one dozen people from the group, D*mn It, Do IT! Hattiesburg, removed debris and pulled down kudzu and weeds Saturday at the old Anderson Machine Shop. It’s being...
Habitat for Humanity hosts first orientation class since start of pandemic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - People interested in partnering with Habitat for Humanity to get a home of their own participated in a special seminar Saturday morning. A home-ownership orientation class at Forrest General Hospital gave potential Habitat for Humanity partners a chance to learn more about the organization, which helps provide affordable housing for qualified families.
Richton police chief to remind residents of leash laws
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - Richton Police Chief Jimmy Bunch is reminding residents of the town’s leash laws after a recent incident. According to reports, Timothy Scarborough of Richton was riding his bike near his home when a group of dogs came out from another yard and attacked him. Scarborough...
Final arrangements set for USM icon Corky Palmer
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Family, friends and fans will bid a final farewell this weekend to former University of Southern Mississippi baseball coach Corky Palmer. Carlton D. Palmer died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Landmark Nursing Home in Collins. He was 68. Visitation is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m....
Covington Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking 3 suspects in drive-by shooting investigation
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three suspects in connection to a drive-by shooting that occurred earlier in the week. The sheriff’s department identified the suspects as Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham. The suspects are reportedly driving a white...
Covington Co. man reported missing, endangered
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins and Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Hotline are asking the public for help locating a senior citizen who is reported “Missing and Endangered.”. Elester Womack, also called “Farrell” by his family and friends, is 61 years old and of medium build....
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A car thief took deputies on a high-speed chase through Jones County on Friday night. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Daniel Perry on Friday, Aug. 12, after he ran out of gas at the end of a high-speed pursuit that lasted several miles and involved multiple patrol units.
Stringer Water Works lifts nearly month-long boil water notice
STRINGER, Miss. (WDAM) - After nearly a month, Stringer Water Works lifts a boil water notice for communities along County Road 10. Stringer Water Works issued the boil water notice on July 18 for all homes and businesses along and south of CR 10, including State Route 533 and State Route 15. They lifted the notice on Friday, Aug. 12.
Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked
ELLISVILE, Miss. (WDAM) - A Heidelberg man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday after seeing his bond on previous felonies revoked after leading authorities Friday night on a high-speed chase through Jones County. Friday night’s dash didn’t end until a stolen vehicle driven by Daniel Perry ran out of...
Woman suffers moderate injuries after 2-vehicle collision in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle collision was reported at Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road on Thursday after 3 p.m. According to Jones County Fire Council spokeswoman Dana Bumgardner, one adult was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. EMServ Ambulance Service transported a person out of a...
Freshman students move-in to USM residence halls
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi is welcoming new students to its Hattiesburg campus this weekend. Residence halls were busy Friday, Aug. 12, for freshman move-in day. Students, family members and some helpful fellow students unpacked clothes, school supplies and everything they needed for their rooms. Move-in...
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Powers community residents are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed at their residence Friday night. Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested Kelsey Bradshaw, 42, and James Blankenbeckly, 40, on a trio of “possession with intent” charges, including:
Hot Air Balloon Festival wraps up in style
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After a night one plagued by poor weather, Hattiesburg stayed dry long enough to have tethered rides to end the Hot Air Balloon Festival Saturday night. Festivities started at 6 am Saturday morning and everyone had one thing on their mind: Balloon rides. “I’m looking forward...
