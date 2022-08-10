Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Save the date: Oregon Defensible Space code town halls next week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon next week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
bendsource.com
Best Live Music Venue in Sisters
The Barn in Sisters came out hot in its first year. Winning the Best New Restaurant is no easy feat in an establishment’s first year, but to win the Best Live Music Venue at the same time is impressive. Not only does The Barn host a handful of food carts, but it also makes its own pizza, now being the home of Boone Dog Pizza.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Outdoors: Senior Fishing Derby at Walton Lake
Dozens of fish were caught, prizes were won, and everybody had fun at the annual senior fishing derby at Walton Lake. The Cordoba brothers, Louie and Zenon, drove four hours from Portland to participate in the 27th annual Senior Fishing Derby at Walton Lake. “We thought it was going to...
brewpublic.com
10 Barrel Brewing Presents the 5th Annual Boulder Brawl
In keeping true to their motto of Drink Beer Outside, 10 Barrel Brewing will once again be the title sponsor of the 5th Annual Boulder Brawl. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 4:00-10:00pm. Now taking place at 10 Barrel Brewing – Bend East Side...
kwso.org
KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 10, 2022
Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza are holding job fairs for all vacant positions today, 11-3:00 at the Casino Human Resources office. There will be another tomorrow from 11-3:00 at the Plateau. Applications and on the spot interviews are available at both job fairs for either location. You can see all open positions on their websites.
bendsource.com
Best New Food Cart
Biting into the Crazy Tuna Roll at Maki Maki Sushi is like a little round piece of heaven. I’m a fan of spicy stuff, so I’m not shy when cart owner and sushi chef Adam Pan suggests this spicy roll as the one to try at his food cart at The Lot on Bend’s west side. With spicy tuna inside and more seared pepper tuna on top of the roll—plus spicy ponzu sauce and jalapeno, it’s got it going on in the spice department, but it’s nothing unmanageable, and the whole roll is gone before I know what happened.
Local women participate in international horse race
Amy McNamee and Shandie Johnson participate in Mongol Derby, the world's longest and toughest horse race Thundering across Mongolia two Central Oregon women are participating in the longest horse race in the world. The Mongol Derby, a 1000km ride across the Mongolian steppes on semi-wild horse began yesterday, and two local women are on the ride. Amy McNamee, an antelope resident and MHS graduate, and her friend Shandie Johnson of southern Wasco County mounted their horses for the challenge. The race, known as the longest and toughest horse race in the world, lasts ten days across rugged and remote environment. Readers can follow along to watch the progress of the race and see where McNamee and Johnson are along the route at A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Check back after the riders return in late Aug. for more about the race. {loadposition sub-article-01}
102nd Deschutes County Fair wasn’t just fun — it was a record-breaker, in both attendance and revenue
The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo closed on Sunday with record-setting attendance and revenue numbers for its 102nd annual event, officials said Monday. The post 102nd Deschutes County Fair wasn’t just fun — it was a record-breaker, in both attendance and revenue appeared first on KTVZ.
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
bendsource.com
Cedar Creek Fire Engulfs Over 3,000 Acres
The Cedar Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 1 after a lightning storm touched down about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, about 40 miles southwest of Bend. The fire quickly burned up the heavy timber and as of Aug. 8 it's 3,234 acres. On Aug....
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
kbnd.com
Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
cascadebusnews.com
Bend Dermatology Clinic Announces Crook County Expansion with New Location in Prineville
Bend Dermatology Clinic announced its expansion in Crook County with a new clinic at 555 NW Third St. in Prineville. The new practice is slated to open September 1 in Suite 3 of the First Interstate Bank Building and will be accepting new and existing patients for medical dermatological care.
KTVZ
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000
A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
KATU.com
Smokejumpers & Hotshots handling lightning-caused fires
Lightning strikes from Tuesday's storms across Oregon caused 17 fires. The biggest, a 57-acre fire being put out by the Prineville Hotshots, who are working near home after spending weeks in the Southwest, Colorado, and Alaska. "The fire situation right now is pretty good, we did get a lot of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The honor walk: 19-year-old dies in drowning accident, donates organs
The Community of Bend came together to honor a recent high school graduate, 19-year-old Ryan O’Connell. O’Connell was in a drowning accident over the weekend. Wednesday, he was given an “Honor Walk.”. Those that knew him, describe Ryan as someone who always had a smile on his...
Bend village of tiny homes aims to help those often left behind
Fifty dollars a month to live in a community-centered village in the heart of Bend. It sounds too good to be true, but low-cost, low-barrier housing will soon be a reality for those who can’t afford a place to live due to their criminal history, addiction or mental health issues.
centraloregondaily.com
