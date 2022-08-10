Amy McNamee and Shandie Johnson participate in Mongol Derby, the world's longest and toughest horse race Thundering across Mongolia two Central Oregon women are participating in the longest horse race in the world. The Mongol Derby, a 1000km ride across the Mongolian steppes on semi-wild horse began yesterday, and two local women are on the ride. Amy McNamee, an antelope resident and MHS graduate, and her friend Shandie Johnson of southern Wasco County mounted their horses for the challenge. The race, known as the longest and toughest horse race in the world, lasts ten days across rugged and remote environment. Readers can follow along to watch the progress of the race and see where McNamee and Johnson are along the route at A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Check back after the riders return in late Aug. for more about the race. {loadposition sub-article-01}

WASCO COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO