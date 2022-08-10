ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

B. G.
1d ago

President Trump’s endorsed candidates are a huge success of at least a 95% rate do far. The plan, at least after listening to Steve Bannon,s War Room on GETTR and Rumble, is to remove and replace every Democrat from school boards to President! Honestly, more people are defecting from the Democrat side to that of the Patriots under the Republican banner! It’s really incredible and I’ve never ever seen this before in my 65 years of living! Democrats have been exposed for what they truly are and most of the country don’t want them in ANY position of power ever again! It will take time but be patient. There’s been much damage done to our country and it’s going to take years to repair it! Be strong and vote for RED PATRIOTS! 💪🤠🇺🇸

L
1d ago

I wonder why......couldn't have anything to do with the fact that these candidates don't represent their voter base at all.... the dems also... I wonder why they're losing right now. and why other ones are publicly salting around the questions when asked if they'll back a Biden 24 bid... and why the lost over a million registered voters this year. it's not that most people care whatvside of the aisle your on, it's what your doing afterwards...going after people, trying to implement policies and laws that go after people you don't "represent".. policies that are made to draw line and divide...most Americans are tired of it and are starting to see who is who.

LED Signs
1d ago

No surprise that those who didn’t endorse Trump are going to lose. Look at what has happened to our country since Trump left office. Only those who have Americans true interest have a chance to win. Everyone has experienced enough if the disasters created by the Biden admin and the agenda of that party.

Business Insider

Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'

Chris Christie predicts that fewer than a dozen Republicans will run for president in 2024. He bills Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Ted Cruz, and Tom Cotton as top contenders. Christie says the decision comes down to appeasing one man or supporting the entire country. Onetime Trump ally and possible 2024...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Toby Hazlewood

Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
GEORGIA STATE
Law & Crime

All Four Female Justices Vote Against Supreme Court Decision to Block Biden Admin from Setting Its Own Deportation Priorities

In her first official action, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and every other woman on the Supreme Court bench sided against the court’s ruling on Thursday denying a stay of an order preventing the Biden administration from implementing its new immigration enforcement guidelines. The justices voted 5-4 in the court’s first-ever split along gender lines to allow a conservative district judge’s order to remain in place, pending full litigation of the matter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Republicans complain that Trump-backed Dr. Oz is blowing the Senate race against online prankster John Fetterman by being 'mentally and physically on vacation'

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a first-time candidate, is trailing his Democratic opponent in Pennsylvania. A GOP strategist says "it might be an even fight" — if Oz was actually involved in the Senate race. Recent reports have Oz summer vacationing, while Fetterman has been convalescing since May. Political neophyte Dr....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

As Democrats meddle in Republican primaries, Fmr. GOP chair says 'get rid of this primary system'

Former Republican Party Chair Michael Steele says ranked-choice voting could eliminate a primary system that “only plays to the hardened edges of both parties.” The chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), said on Tuesday: "If you're talking about trying to pick your opponent, you might see us do that, sure. And I think sometimes it does make sense."July 27, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
