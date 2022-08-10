President Trump’s endorsed candidates are a huge success of at least a 95% rate do far. The plan, at least after listening to Steve Bannon,s War Room on GETTR and Rumble, is to remove and replace every Democrat from school boards to President! Honestly, more people are defecting from the Democrat side to that of the Patriots under the Republican banner! It’s really incredible and I’ve never ever seen this before in my 65 years of living! Democrats have been exposed for what they truly are and most of the country don’t want them in ANY position of power ever again! It will take time but be patient. There’s been much damage done to our country and it’s going to take years to repair it! Be strong and vote for RED PATRIOTS! 💪🤠🇺🇸
I wonder why......couldn't have anything to do with the fact that these candidates don't represent their voter base at all.... the dems also... I wonder why they're losing right now. and why other ones are publicly salting around the questions when asked if they'll back a Biden 24 bid... and why the lost over a million registered voters this year. it's not that most people care whatvside of the aisle your on, it's what your doing afterwards...going after people, trying to implement policies and laws that go after people you don't "represent".. policies that are made to draw line and divide...most Americans are tired of it and are starting to see who is who.
No surprise that those who didn’t endorse Trump are going to lose. Look at what has happened to our country since Trump left office. Only those who have Americans true interest have a chance to win. Everyone has experienced enough if the disasters created by the Biden admin and the agenda of that party.
