Bend, OR

Best New Food Cart

Biting into the Crazy Tuna Roll at Maki Maki Sushi is like a little round piece of heaven. I’m a fan of spicy stuff, so I’m not shy when cart owner and sushi chef Adam Pan suggests this spicy roll as the one to try at his food cart at The Lot on Bend’s west side. With spicy tuna inside and more seared pepper tuna on top of the roll—plus spicy ponzu sauce and jalapeno, it’s got it going on in the spice department, but it’s nothing unmanageable, and the whole roll is gone before I know what happened.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras Dragstrip crowns new royalty with King of the Track races

The local race track, which crowned its season-long champions last weekend, may be 'the best-kept secret in Oregon.' Another year, another coronation day for the top racers at Madras Dragstrip. This past weekend, Aug. 7-8, the local dragstrip held its King of the Track races. These races determined the season-long winner in each division, based on total points earned at the track in Madras. Corey Seekins and his No. 6052 Chevy won King of the Track out of the Pro division, Suzie Uppendahl and her Super Pro No. U601 Mustang took home Queen of the Track honors and Shahalie Peters...
MADRAS, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
Bend, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch

Communication, not control. It’s a horse-gentling method that’s been working for Anna Twinney for 25 years, and she’s bringing it to Redmond this week. This week, Twinney, founder of organization Reach Out to Horses, is running a horse gentling clinic at Safe Acres Ranch. Over the course...
REDMOND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Understanding Intimacy: Frustrated in Redmond

We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. My relationship has been hanging by a thread for quite a while now, but these days I'm almost ready to call it quits. We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. In the past, we were loving and affectionate. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. This is hard for me because physical touch is my love language. I see people all over town who look like they're in love. In our marriage, there's no hand holding or any other kind of personal touch anymore—not when we're out for a walk, not even when we're home alone. I know we've been under a lot of stress since COVID and that a real vacation would help, but that's just not in the budget right now. What do you suggest?
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H'er, crash victim raises over $80,000

A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ

Hawkins named interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Tuesday that Lava Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Lybe Hawkins (pronounced lib-ee) will serve as the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. “Lybe Hawkins is a strong advocate for students and a leader who...
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires

Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
TERREBONNE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Airshow adds even more muscle

Navy Osprey added and will bolster a show already loaded with fantastic military aircraftThe Airshow of the Cascades will bring high fliers to the Madras skies in just 16 days and promises more thrilling displays than ever. "We will have the best airshow we have ever had," promises Rick Allen, the Airshow of the Cascades board member in charge of lining up acts for the show. The Army's top airshow team, the Golden Knights, a parachute exhibition, will appear the second year in a row, along with a U.S. Army Blackhawk and two U.S. Navy Osprey, that will...
MADRAS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Man dies in Deschutes River

A 37-year-old Prineville man has been found deceased in the Lower Bridge area of the Deschutes RiverFollowing an extensive five-and-a-half hour search the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Deschutes River near Lower Bridge Way. The sheriff's office responded to reports of a missing man at approximately 9:14 p.m. on August 6 after a friend returned from running an errand. The sheriff's office is reporting that a person informed deputies they had been swimming with friends when he went to run an errand. When that person returned, he could not locate...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized

A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR

