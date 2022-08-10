Read full article on original website
Related
KTVZ
Redmond Taco and Margarita festival is NOT set for Aug. 20, fairgrounds says
Despite some social media reports, the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center said it does not have a Redmond Taco and Margarita Festival on its calendar for Aug. 20. The event originally set for last year was canceled after many festivalgoers in other towns complained about it.
bendsource.com
Best New Food Cart
Biting into the Crazy Tuna Roll at Maki Maki Sushi is like a little round piece of heaven. I’m a fan of spicy stuff, so I’m not shy when cart owner and sushi chef Adam Pan suggests this spicy roll as the one to try at his food cart at The Lot on Bend’s west side. With spicy tuna inside and more seared pepper tuna on top of the roll—plus spicy ponzu sauce and jalapeno, it’s got it going on in the spice department, but it’s nothing unmanageable, and the whole roll is gone before I know what happened.
Madras Dragstrip crowns new royalty with King of the Track races
The local race track, which crowned its season-long champions last weekend, may be 'the best-kept secret in Oregon.' Another year, another coronation day for the top racers at Madras Dragstrip. This past weekend, Aug. 7-8, the local dragstrip held its King of the Track races. These races determined the season-long winner in each division, based on total points earned at the track in Madras. Corey Seekins and his No. 6052 Chevy won King of the Track out of the Pro division, Suzie Uppendahl and her Super Pro No. U601 Mustang took home Queen of the Track honors and Shahalie Peters...
102nd Deschutes County Fair wasn’t just fun — it was a record-breaker, in both attendance and revenue
The 2022 Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo closed on Sunday with record-setting attendance and revenue numbers for its 102nd annual event, officials said Monday. The post 102nd Deschutes County Fair wasn’t just fun — it was a record-breaker, in both attendance and revenue appeared first on KTVZ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ World-renowned horse gentler brings methods to Redmond ranch
Communication, not control. It’s a horse-gentling method that’s been working for Anna Twinney for 25 years, and she’s bringing it to Redmond this week. This week, Twinney, founder of organization Reach Out to Horses, is running a horse gentling clinic at Safe Acres Ranch. Over the course...
Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon
From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
KTVZ
Bend North All Stars competing for trip to Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KTVZ) -- The 11-12 year-old Bend North All Stars won their close, hard-fought game Wednesday 4-3 against Idaho (Lewiston) to advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament Championship -- their shot at a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa. The team plays Washington (Bonney...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bendsource.com
Understanding Intimacy: Frustrated in Redmond
We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. My relationship has been hanging by a thread for quite a while now, but these days I'm almost ready to call it quits. We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. In the past, we were loving and affectionate. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. This is hard for me because physical touch is my love language. I see people all over town who look like they're in love. In our marriage, there's no hand holding or any other kind of personal touch anymore—not when we're out for a walk, not even when we're home alone. I know we've been under a lot of stress since COVID and that a real vacation would help, but that's just not in the budget right now. What do you suggest?
KTVZ
Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000
A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
KTVZ
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
KTVZ
Hawkins named interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Tuesday that Lava Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Lybe Hawkins (pronounced lib-ee) will serve as the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. “Lybe Hawkins is a strong advocate for students and a leader who...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires
Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne
TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
Airshow adds even more muscle
Navy Osprey added and will bolster a show already loaded with fantastic military aircraftThe Airshow of the Cascades will bring high fliers to the Madras skies in just 16 days and promises more thrilling displays than ever. "We will have the best airshow we have ever had," promises Rick Allen, the Airshow of the Cascades board member in charge of lining up acts for the show. The Army's top airshow team, the Golden Knights, a parachute exhibition, will appear the second year in a row, along with a U.S. Army Blackhawk and two U.S. Navy Osprey, that will...
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Man dies in Deschutes River
A 37-year-old Prineville man has been found deceased in the Lower Bridge area of the Deschutes RiverFollowing an extensive five-and-a-half hour search the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Deschutes River near Lower Bridge Way. The sheriff's office responded to reports of a missing man at approximately 9:14 p.m. on August 6 after a friend returned from running an errand. The sheriff's office is reporting that a person informed deputies they had been swimming with friends when he went to run an errand. When that person returned, he could not locate...
Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue assists Bend man injured in motorcycle crash S. of Pine Mountain
Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Sunday of a Bend man who suffered a broken leg in the crash of his motorcycle on a Forest Service road south of Pine Mountain. The post Deschutes County SO Search and Rescue assists Bend man injured in motorcycle crash S. of Pine Mountain appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized
A Redmond man and woman were arrested as they arrived home late last week, allegedly returning from a trip to the Portland area to buy drugs to distribute, and were found to possess fentanyl and methamphetamine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. Their home was raided as well. The post Redmond pair arrested on return from Portland, home raided; fentanyl, methamphetamine seized appeared first on KTVZ.
Comments / 0