ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Leora Levy wins Republican US Senate primary in Connecticut

By SUSAN HAIGH via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

CONNECTICUT -- Leora Levy, a first-time political candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, won the Republican primary Tuesday for U.S. Senate in Connecticut, a win that could signal where the state Republican party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.

Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat in a state that hasn't sent a Republican to the Senate since in more than 30 years.

Levy's victory came over the party establishment's favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj, who has made several unsuccessful runs for public office.

See the full Connecticut primary results here

Levy, 65, immigrated with her family from Cuba to the U.S. in 1960. Her grandfather was president of the Vertientes-Camaguey Sugar Company in Havana. She graduated from Brown University in 1978 and worked in the financial industry, including as a commodities trader at Philbro Salomon.

She lives in Greenwich and has loaned her campaign about $1 million, some of which she used on ads attacking Klarides in a battle over whether a conservative or a moderate had the best chance of defeating Blumenthal. Trump announced his support for Levy last week.

Levy appeared optimistic Tuesday night that she might pull off an upset against Klarides, as she mingled with supporters at a party in Greenwich.

"I have to pinch myself. I feel like I'm living a dream," she told WTNH-TV. "So far it's looking good, that so many people around the state who have put their trust in me and their belief in me, that I will work for them and that I will go to Washington to make real changes that will make a difference to make their lives better."

Newly appointed Secretary of the State Mark Kohler said the polls were "pretty quiet" for his first election, with only a handful of reports of some tabulating machines "sticking a little bit in the heat." He said the procedure for such a situation is to put the ballots in a secure auxiliary bin and count them later.

Connecticut hasn't elected a Republican to the U.S. Senate since Lowell P. Weicker Jr., who served from 1971 to 1989.

Art Shilosky, a Republican and former first selectman of Colchester, said he doesn't believe that nominating a candidate endorsed by Trump would finally end that drought for the GOP. He also questioned whether Trump's endorsement would help Levy.

"No, I don't think that's a good mix," Shilosky said outside a polling place where he voted for Klarides. "I think the Republicans in the state of Connecticut are more moderate than he (Trump) is. He's too far out. People don't relate to that. I don't."

Klarides had contended that her legislative experience and moderate positions on issues like abortion can persuade Connecticut voters in the general election to oust Blumenthal, who has been in office since 2011. She's focused heavily on economic issues, including inflation and gas prices.

"I have won 11 elections in this state, in a Democrat-leaning district. And that's important because Connecticut is a Democrat-leaning state," Klarides said in a recent debate. "I am a strong, common-sense Connecticut Republican and that's how you win an election in this state."

Meanwhile, Republicans in the state's 4th Congressional District chose the party-endorsed candidate, Darien First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, over Michael Goldstein, a doctor and lawyer from Greenwich. The winner will challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Himes in November.

Voters on Tuesday also chose candidates to replace longtime Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, a Democrat who resigned in June to care for her ailing husband.

In the Republican race, conservative Dominic Rapini, a sales executive for Apple and the party's endorsed candidate, defeated state Rep. Terrie Wood, a Republican from Darien.

Rapini has called for tightening ID requirements and cleaning the state's voter rolls. He says he is suspicious about voter fraud especially in the state's largest city of Bridgeport where various state and local officials have been charged over the years with election fraud - from allegedly conspiring to fraudulently obtain public campaign funds, to allegedly falsifying voter registration applications and absentee ballots applications.

Rapini is a former board chairman of a group called Fight Voter Fraud Inc., which was founded by a woman who filed dozens of complaints in Connecticut about alleged voter fraud during the 2020 election. Around the time Rapini left the group, the State Election Enforcement Commission dismissed most of the complaints, calling the them a "waste of the limited investigatory resources of the Commission."

Wood has also expressed support for new voter ID laws in Connecticut.

On the Democratic side, State Rep. Stephanie Thomas of Norwalk defeated New Haven Health Director Maritza Bond. Each of them had pledged to oppose Republican attempts to tighten voting rules.

Thomas, who is Black, has said such restrictions hit close to home, considering her father grew up during the 1940s in Georgia and never really learned to read and her mother worked two jobs for most of her life and didn't drive. It took an hour-long bus ride and a long walk along a highway to reach the nearest department of motor vehicles branch to register to vote.

"So when Republicans make it harder to vote, it's folks like my mom they're targeting," she said in a recent commercial.

Democrats also voted to nominate Erick Russell, an attorney who specializes in municipal finances, to fill the job of state Treasurer, which is being vacated by Democrat Shawn Wooden. Russell was up against Dita Bhargava, the chief operating officer of a private investment fund, and Karen Dubois-Walton, who oversees New Haven's Housing Authority.

Comments / 3

David Santoro
1d ago

the people of CT should vote Blumenthal out. He had a lot to say when Trump was President, he hasn't said a word about the crisis at the border, inflation, gas prices. He's part of the swamp in DC. vote him out time for change to save America.

Reply
5
Taxed2Death
9h ago

Exactly! He does nothing for the middle class hard working people. He’s too busy pandering to the groups that vote for him. He should’ve been kicked out of office years ago due to stolen valor.

Reply
3
Related
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Norwalk, CT
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Themis Klarides
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Jim Himes
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of the biggest stars of the left, is facing a challenge from the center in her congressional primary in Minnesota on Tuesday, while Vermont Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman representing the state in Congress.Another key race is unfolding in western Wisconsin, where Democratic Rep. Ron Kind 's retirement after 26 years in office opens up a House seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Among the candidates running in the Republican primary to replace Kind is a former...
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Republicans#Election State#Republican Primary#U S Senate#Democrat#House#Brown University#Philbro Salomon
Fox News

Senate GOP re-election committee chair Scott spotlights fundraising in Republican push to win back majority

DALLAS – In the battle for control of the Senate, money matters. And right now, Democrats are clearly winning the campaign cash dash. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), acknowledges that "money is a significant issue in any campaign" and that many of the GOP Senate nominees this cycle "have gone through very tough primaries."
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Trump's endorsement on the line in Wisconsin and Connecticut

Tuesday's primary elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Connecticut will be another test of the power of former President Donald Trump's endorsement. Trump has endorsed 12 candidates across three states, including candidates in statewide and national races. Wisconsin. In the Badger State, Trump has endorsed businessman Tim Michels in the hotly...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Week

Primaries to watch in Wisconsin, Vermont, Connecticut, and Minnesota

Primary season continues on Tuesday, as voters in Wisconsin, Vermont, Minnesota, and Connectict head to the polls to decide their party's candidate for the general election in November. In Wisconsin, watch for another gubernatorial proxy battle between former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who are betting...
VERMONT STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy