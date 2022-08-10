ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard, SD

Howard adjusting to move up to 9AA

By Sean Bower
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkFKT_0hBG4Bu700

HOWARD, S.D. (KELO) — Howard capped off an undefeated state championship run with a 55-18 victory over Herreid/Selby Area to take home the 9A State Title.

But the Tigers won’t get their chance to defend that 9A title as they’ve moved up to 9AA this season.

Howard returns plenty of last year’s roster, but did lose 5 seniors, including 3 all-state players.

As for moving up to 9AA, Head Coach Pat Ruml says the biggest challenge that presents is the enrollment among the schools they’ll be competing against.

“Well you’re playing with bigger enrollment. They’ll have more kids. Obviously with the depth factor there, there’s a lot of teams that we’ll probably play that will have maybe some one-way players, where most of our guys play both. Our depth probably isn’t probably as good as last year, but it’s hard to tell. We got 3 or 4 guys that can come in and play and we don’t miss much but,” Ruml said.

Howard opens its season at home against Hanson on August 19th.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howard, SD
Sports
Howard, SD
Football
City
Howard, SD
KELOLAND

Kimball/White Lake, Flandreau claim wins in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The 90th South Dakota Amateur Baseball Association Class B State Tournament continued today at Cadwell Park in Mitchell with it’s final two first round games being completed. The Kimball White Lake Nationals would take on the Castlewood Monarchs. In the bottom first, two men were on for Dylander Pierson who would […]
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND

Dell Rapids and Larchwood win at State Amateur Baseball Tournament

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota amateaur baseball association Class B state tournament began this past week and would continue Saturday with plenty of first round games in action. Cadwell Park was the scene as the Dell Rapid Mudcats did battle against the Northville Merchants. This game was all about the Mudcats pitching staff; […]
MITCHELL, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hanson#American Football#Herreid Selby Area#Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
dakotanewsnow.com

Stig wonders if he can keep all of his offensive guys happy at SDSU

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -We heard last week from John Stiegelmeier about how good his offense was going to be with Mark Gronowski back from his injury. He called it maye his best offense ever which is really saying something. But with Davis, Kraft and the Jahnke’s the quarterback...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Little League season comes to a close

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KELO) – After leading 4-1 in the 6th and final inning of Friday’s matchup against Missouri, the South Dakota Little League team would ultimately lose by a final of 5-4… making Saturday’s matchup against Minnesota a win or go home scenario. They would dig themselves quite the hole after falling behind 4-0 in […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota short on hundreds of teachers as school year nears

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s no secret that it’s becoming harder for school districts in the state to fill teaching positions. With more retirements because of the pandemic and less applicants looking for jobs, open positions in the state have spiked significantly compared to previous years.
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy