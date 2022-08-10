Astros End Rangers Ace's Win Streak

Texas had a 4-0 lead at Houston early, but the Astros put together two separate rallies to claim the opening game of the Lone Star series.

Martín Pérez saw his franchise-record streak of starts without a loss end on Tuesday as the Texas Rangers lost to the Houston Astros 7-5 at Minute Maid Park.

Texas (48-61) lost its second straight game, all the more surprising considering how well Pérez (9-3) has pitched this season, and how well he pitched at Minute Maid Park the last time he started there on May 20. That night, Pérez threw a complete-game shutout.

The Astros (71-40) got their revenge, but it took some time. Pérez retired the side in order for the first three innings as the Rangers built a 4-0 lead by the middle of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Astros tied the game, even though Pérez nearly got out of the jam by inducing a double play groundout by Yordan Alvarez.

But Pérez walked the bases loaded and then Houston’s Aledmys Diaz unloaded with a grand slam to center field, tying the game at 4-4.

"They were really stubborn in the strike zone,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “Once Alvarez got into the double play, I thought we were going to get out of that inning.”

After the Rangers regained the lead on Adolis García’s solo home run in the top of the fifth, Pérez gave up the lead for good. Jose Altuve doubled home Jake Meyers and Gurriel’s sacrifice fly scored Altuve to give the Astros a 6-5 lead.

Pérez left the game in the bottom of the sixth after Kyle Tucker’s RBI double gave Houston a 7-5 lead. Pérez went five innings, giving up six hits, seven runs and three walks, while striking out two. Pérez had only given up seven runs once this season, June 10 against the Chicago White Sox.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy fared only slightly better. He threw five innings, giving up five runs and five hits, while walking two and striking out four. The Rangers hit him early and often, building a big lead .

Marcus Semien led off the game with a home run for the Rangers. Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in the third inning, driving in Semien. The Rangers scored one more in the top of the fourth on Bubba Thompson’s RBI single , which drove in Josh Smith. That was Thompson’s first MLB RBI.

Thompson nearly had his first MLB home run in the ninth, but his long fly ball to left field was interfered with by a fan and it was ruled a double. Thompson ended up 2-for-4, with Seager the only other Ranger with two hits. Seager stranded Thompson at third after striking out looking to end the game.

The Rangers continue the series on Wednesday as the Rangers’ Glenn Otto (4-8) faces former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (15-3) at 7:10 p.m. The series finale is set for Thursday with the Rangers going with rookie Cole Ragans (0-0) in his second MLB start against Houston’s Framber Valdez (10-4) at 1:10 p.m.

