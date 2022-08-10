ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Astros End Rangers Ace's Win Streak

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGinE_0hBG45h000

Texas had a 4-0 lead at Houston early, but the Astros put together two separate rallies to claim the opening game of the Lone Star series.

Martín Pérez saw his franchise-record streak of starts without a loss end on Tuesday as the Texas Rangers lost to the Houston Astros 7-5 at Minute Maid Park.

Texas (48-61) lost its second straight game, all the more surprising considering how well Pérez (9-3) has pitched this season, and how well he pitched at Minute Maid Park the last time he started there on May 20. That night, Pérez threw a complete-game shutout.

The Astros (71-40) got their revenge, but it took some time. Pérez retired the side in order for the first three innings as the Rangers built a 4-0 lead by the middle of the fourth inning.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Astros tied the game, even though Pérez nearly got out of the jam by inducing a double play groundout by Yordan Alvarez.

But Pérez walked the bases loaded and then Houston’s Aledmys Diaz unloaded with a grand slam to center field, tying the game at 4-4.

"They were really stubborn in the strike zone,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “Once Alvarez got into the double play, I thought we were going to get out of that inning.”

After the Rangers regained the lead on Adolis García’s solo home run in the top of the fifth, Pérez gave up the lead for good. Jose Altuve doubled home Jake Meyers and Gurriel’s sacrifice fly scored Altuve to give the Astros a 6-5 lead.

Pérez left the game in the bottom of the sixth after Kyle Tucker’s RBI double gave Houston a 7-5 lead. Pérez went five innings, giving up six hits, seven runs and three walks, while striking out two. Pérez had only given up seven runs once this season, June 10 against the Chicago White Sox.

Houston starter Jose Urquidy fared only slightly better. He threw five innings, giving up five runs and five hits, while walking two and striking out four. The Rangers hit him early and often, building a big lead .

Marcus Semien led off the game with a home run for the Rangers. Corey Seager hit a two-run home run in the third inning, driving in Semien. The Rangers scored one more in the top of the fourth on Bubba Thompson’s RBI single , which drove in Josh Smith. That was Thompson’s first MLB RBI.

Thompson nearly had his first MLB home run in the ninth, but his long fly ball to left field was interfered with by a fan and it was ruled a double. Thompson ended up 2-for-4, with Seager the only other Ranger with two hits. Seager stranded Thompson at third after striking out looking to end the game.

The Rangers continue the series on Wednesday as the Rangers’ Glenn Otto (4-8) faces former Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander (15-3) at 7:10 p.m. The series finale is set for Thursday with the Rangers going with rookie Cole Ragans (0-0) in his second MLB start against Houston’s Framber Valdez (10-4) at 1:10 p.m.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury

Darius "Jet" Anderson, a reserve running back for the Houston Texans, suffered a season-ending knee injury during Tuesday's training camp practice. Anderson dislocated and sustained "other damage" to his knee which required immediate surgery, per team insider Aaron Wilson. Anderson, a former standout running back for the TCU Horned Frogs,...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Astros' Missed Opportunities, Rangers' Big 10th Tie Series

Runs came at a low rate Wednesday for both the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers, but extra innings were just what the visiting club needed to even the series with an 8-4 win after 10 innings. Phil Maton entered the 10th with a tied contest. The righty faced five...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Thompson
Person
Josh Smith
Person
Chris Woodward
Person
Framber Valdez
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Justin Verlander
AthlonSports.com

Report: Cowboys Cut Rookie Kicker, Sign Veteran Kicker

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear they're still looking for a reliable kicker for the 2022 season. Hopefully their latest signing helps them out a bit. This Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys reportedly cut rookie kicker Jonathan Garibay. In a resulting move, the NFC East franchise is signing veteran Brett Maher.
ARLINGTON, TX
FOX Sports

Astros bring 1-0 series advantage over Rangers into game 2

Texas Rangers (48-61, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (71-40, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (4-8, 5.31 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (15-3, 1.73 ERA, .85 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -338, Rangers +264; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Texas Rangers#The Houston Astros
CBS Boston

Braves beat Red Sox in 11, extend losing streak to 3

By KYLE HIGHTOWER AP Sports WriterBOSTON - The Atlanta Braves arrived at Fenway Park looking to put a disappointing series against the NL-East leading New York Mets as far in the rearview mirror as possible.Austin Riley did his part to start that process.Riley had a go-ahead, two-run single in the 11th inning and the Braves rallied for a 9-7 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.Riley also hit his 30th home run of the season, a towering, two-run shot over the Green Monster, and an RBI triple to help Atlanta snap its first three-game losing streak of the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Watch LA Fans Give Former Astro Plenty of Boos

After sweeping the San Diego Padres this past weekend, the Dodgers welcomed the Minnesota Twins to Chavez Ravine for a quick two-game series. The Twins and Dodgers rarely ever see each other and they aren't necessarily on the same level as LA which doesn't make it an all too interesting matchup. However, one player who Minnesota signed this offseason does add some interest to this series.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Yardbarker

Powerful showing allows Braves to sweep Red Sox

Marcell Ozuna belted a three-run homer and top prospect Vaughn Grissom added a two-run shot in his major league debut, lifting the visiting Atlanta Braves to an 8-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday. Eddie Rosario ripped an RBI double, Dansby Swanson had a run-scoring single and Ozuna...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Chas McCormick sitting for Astros against Rangers

Houston Astros outfielder Chas McCormick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. The Astros took the lefty-hitting McCormick out of the lineup against a Rangers' southpaw in the first game of the series, and they are doing it again for the finale. Aledmys Diaz will replace McCormick in left field and hit fifth.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Díaz Goes Boom; Astros Plate Seven Runs Off All-Star Pérez

Martín Pérez cruised through three innings against the Houston Astros on 23 pitches Tuesday, then the All-Star lefty was tasked to face the order for a second time. Despite recent success against Houston and the rest of the league, Pérez didn't carry his dominance into his next two frames. The Astros then went on to slug seven runs.
HOUSTON, TX
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy