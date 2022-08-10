Nancy McLean takes Minnesota Senate District 33 DFL race

MINNEAPOLIS -- Longtime Iron Range State Sen. David Tomassoni has died at the age of 69 following a battle with ALS.Tomassoni's death was reported on Friday. Last summer, the senator announced that he was diagnosed with ALS, but would continue working to the best of his abilities."My heart goes out to Senator David Tomassoni's friends, family, and loved ones," DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin said. "Senator Tomassoni was an institution in the Minnesota Senate, a champion for the Iron Range, and a strong advocate for our schools. While we did not always agree on the issues, I never doubted that Senator...
