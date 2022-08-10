ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Lake, MN

Nancy McLean takes Minnesota Senate District 33 DFL race

By Hannah Davis
Forest Lake Times
Forest Lake Times
 5 days ago

DFLer Nancy McLean is headed to run against Sen. Karin Housley in the newly formed Minnesota Senate District 33, which covers Forest Lake, Scandia and Stillwater.

With all precincts reporting, McLean tallied 90.99% with 4,635 votes, in the DFL primary. Challenger Brian Baber had 459 votes.

Forest Lake, MN
