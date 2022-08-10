Read full article on original website
Related
therebelwalk.com
The 2022 Ole Miss roster is deep with talent
OXFORD, Miss. – Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss teams have been described as fast, explosive and dynamic in the past. The 2022 incarnation of the Rebels can add another descriptive term – deep. Even with four starters and a highly-ranked transfer coming in to solidify a starting offensive...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Announces Raise, Contract Extension For Mike Bianco
Oxford, Miss. – Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter announced Tuesday that head baseball coach Mike Bianco has received a contract extension. The deal is for four years with a base salary of $1.625 million per year, plus many incentives for wins and performance in both the regular season and postseason.
Comments / 0