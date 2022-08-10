Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Juneau Huskies Open Gridiron Season at Anchorage’s Dimond High
Juneau Huskies senior Jarrel Williams throws a pass during practice at Thunder Mountain High School field on Tuesday. The Huskies open the prep season at Dimond on Saturday. (Klas Stolpe/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The defending Cook Inlet Conference champion and state runner-up Juneau Huskies football team starts the gridiron...
kinyradio.com
Travel Juneau's Liz Perry speaks to News of the North about IRONMAN Alaska
Travel Juneau's Liz Perry spoke to News of the North this week about the IRONMAN Alaska triathlon that recently came to Juneau. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Travel Juneau’s Liz Perry spoke to News of the North this week about her thoughts on the recent IRONMAN Alaska triathlon. Perry spoke...
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Heritage Institute to sponsor lecture on old Alaska-Canada travel routes
The Chilkat Trail approaches Kusawa Lake in the Yukon Territory, where it connects with trails that ultimately lead to Dawson. Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute will sponsor a free lecture next week on old travel routes between northern Southeast Alaska and Canada. Through the lecture, Trails from Long...
kinyradio.com
Sitka Police to hold National Night Out on August 27
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Sitka Police Department will be holding National Night Out in the community on August 27 at Moller Field. National Night Out is a community-oriented celebration that aims at crime and drug awareness and prevention. NNO was formed by the National Association of Town Watch Executive...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nomadlawyer.org
Juneau: Top 6 Wonderful Places To Visit In Juneau, Alaska
The capital of the US state of Alaska, Juneau is a historic town that is accessible by water and air. The town is a mix of old and new with a bustling waterfront. From the town’s sea planes to its fishing boats, Juneau is famous for its natural scenery and plentiful wildlife.
kinyradio.com
COVID mitigation to be discussed at Juneau School Board meeting
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Juneau School Board meets tonight, and a discussion on the current COVID mitigation plans within schools is planned. While on Action Line, School Board President Elizabeth Siddon explained that a work session scheduled for 4:30 p.m. will broadly take up the topic of COVID mitigation.
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-9 AM
The Sitka Police Department is investigating an explosive device found at Blue Lake. The Alaska Department of Corrections says a man being held at an Anchorage prison has died. The Juneau School Board meets tonight, and on the agenda is a discussion on the current COVID mitigations within schools. As...
kinyradio.com
Sealaska Heritage Institute publishes book on fight to protect sacred site
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Sealaska Heritage Institute has published a book documenting the decades-long battle to protect Juneau’s Indian Point, considered to be a sacred site to Native people. The book, National Recognition of the Traditional Cultural Significance of X'unáx̱i (Indian Point), traces a saga that began in 1959...
RELATED PEOPLE
ktoo.org
Alaska health officials report death of Juneau woman from COVID-19
Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 30s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 21 new deaths among Alaska residents. One was in February of this year, and the rest were from May through July. Over...
kinyradio.com
Road upgrade projects, night work ongoing in Mendenhall Valley
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Department of Transportation is working to keep traffic moving through the area while road projects are completed in the Valley. The Alaska Department of Transportation, in cooperation with Secon, Inc., is working to repave Mendenhall Loop Road from the Egan Drive/Mendenhall Loop Road intersection to Trinity Drive. Project work includes minor structural improvements, replacement of a fish culvert, ADA improvements, traffic markings, and signage.
kinyradio.com
US Coast Guard searching for possible man overboard in Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY)- In a press release Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard said they are searching for a missing 31-year-old man who was last seen on Monday night. Coast Guard Sector Juneau watchstanders received notification from the cruise ship Eurodam at 10:45 p.m. that a crew member was missing and had potentially gone overboard.
kinyradio.com
Almandinger sentenced to 99 years for murder of David Grunwald
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Palmer resident Erick Almandinger was sentenced Monday to serve 99 years for the kidnapping and murder of his schoolmate, 16-year-old David Grunwald. In May 2018, Almandinger was convicted by a Palmer jury of nine charges, including murder, kidnapping, and arson. Almandinger was 16 at the time of the crimes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ktoo.org
Juneau police identify man who went missing off cruise ship
Juneau police have identified the crew member that went missing off a cruise ship in Juneau waters on Monday night. Police say it was a 31-year-old man from Tennessee named Lorenzo Anthony Holmes Jr. Police say he was an entertainer on Holland America’s Koningsdam, where he’d worked since May.
kinyradio.com
IAM-represented employees at Alaska Airlines ratify two-year contract extension
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Airlines’ airport employees represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, have ratified a two-year contract extension. Among the IAM are Alaska’s airport customer service agents, stores, cargo, ground service and reservation agents. This employee group is responsible for assisting guests...
kinyradio.com
Recall paperwork filed against Hoonah Mayor Gerald Byers
Recall committee chair Becky Hunnicutt filed the petition with the Hoonah City Clerk on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - A document obtained by News of the North shows that a group of registered voters are asking the Hoonah City Clerk's office to certify a petition that would allow signatures to be gathered and to put the recall question on the ballot.
kinyradio.com
Fireworks use, changing form of government top Hoonah City Council agenda
Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah City Council will hold a regular meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at City Hall. Topping the agenda is a public hearing regarding an ordinance that would allow for a resolution each year to set the dates and times that fireworks can be possessed and used.
Comments / 0