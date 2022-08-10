ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs

American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Government
New York City, NY
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

FBI Monitored Would-Be Ohio Attacker for Months Before Break-In

The man who allegedly attempted to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office Thursday before being shot dead by federal agents was being monitored by the FBI for months, officials familiar with the matter told The New York Times on Friday. Ricky Shiffer, 42, was being watched in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the sources said. Law enforcement officials separately said they were looking into whether Shiffer was in a Facebook video from Jan. 5, 2021 that places him at a Trump rally in Washington, D.C. the night before the Capitol attack. The sources also said the FBI got a tip about Shiffer unrelated to the Jan. 6 riot that sent agents to Florida and Ohio for interviews. No further information was available on that tip. A neighbor in Columbus told The Times that the FBI had come by Shiffer’s residence a few weeks ago and questioned the neighbor about when Shiffer left and returned home.Read it at The New York Times
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox News

More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help

Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia State Senate
International Business Times

Ex-cop Could Get Eight Years In Prison For Role In Storming U.S. Capitol

A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump's supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison on Thursday if a judge agrees with federal prosecutors' recommendation. A jury in April convicted Thomas Robertson, a former police sergeant for...
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
The Independent

Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights

Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast.The New York City area’s three major airports and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations by Friday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, or 6% of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, also canceled more than 200 flights, about 20% of its schedule.Another 3,700 flights were delayed by midafternoon.Thunderstorms were causing...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy