Related
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Trump once revealed that the US had a new secret nuclear weapons system that 'nobody's ever had': book
Trump once boasted about secret nuclear weapon technology, according to Bob Woodward. The president told Woodward in 2019 about the secret system, according to the 2020 book "Rage." The FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons during its search of Mar-a-Lago this week, the Washington Post reported. Donald...
'They were just leaving them on the street': Texas Gov. Abbott has sent over 6,100 immigrants to DC as he expands to NYC
Volunteers who met the immigrants in Washington, DC, described how "shell-shocked these people were coming out of the buses."
American Airlines blocked family from boarding flight after they said 13-year-old daughter has special needs
American Airlines blocked a family from boarding a flight after staff was told their 13-year-old daughter has special needs. The family was on their way from Orlando, Florida to Richmond, Virginia via Charlotte, North Carolina on 6 June but they missed their connecting flight after a two-hour delay on their initial journey, according to Insider. They were provided with new seats that were not located together, prompting the parents to tell airline staff that they needed to sit next to their daughter because she has special needs and that she could have a seizure. They added that they didn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Experts: “Signals intelligence” from wiretaps found at Mar-a-Lago make Trump’s scandal even worse
While the world was shocked after The Washington Post dropped the bombshell report that the FBI was searching Mar-a-Lago for nuclear weapons documents, some national security experts were also shocked that "signals intelligence" was recovered from Donald Trump's Florida home. "Former senior intelligence officials said in interviews that during the...
American Airlines sent a 12-year-old unaccompanied passenger to the wrong state
It took Daniel Patton's son 12 hours to finally reach the correct Columbus after American Airlines booked him on a flight to Georgia rather than Ohio.
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
RELATED PEOPLE
FBI Monitored Would-Be Ohio Attacker for Months Before Break-In
The man who allegedly attempted to break into the FBI’s Cincinnati office Thursday before being shot dead by federal agents was being monitored by the FBI for months, officials familiar with the matter told The New York Times on Friday. Ricky Shiffer, 42, was being watched in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the sources said. Law enforcement officials separately said they were looking into whether Shiffer was in a Facebook video from Jan. 5, 2021 that places him at a Trump rally in Washington, D.C. the night before the Capitol attack. The sources also said the FBI got a tip about Shiffer unrelated to the Jan. 6 riot that sent agents to Florida and Ohio for interviews. No further information was available on that tip. A neighbor in Columbus told The Times that the FBI had come by Shiffer’s residence a few weeks ago and questioned the neighbor about when Shiffer left and returned home.Read it at The New York Times
More migrants from Texas arrive in DC by bus after mayor asks for National Guard help
Yet another bus of migrants arrived in Washington, D.C., on Friday, a day after Mayor Muriel Bowser asked for federal help dealing with the influx. The bus — only the latest in a monthslong effort to transport illegal migrants to Washington as a statement on federal inaction at the border — came from Texas. Four thousand migrants have arrived in DC in recent months, Bowser said Thursday.
Passenger accuses American Airlines of racism, saying it barred her from boarding a delayed flight because of her tone of voice
The passenger said an American Airlines staff member said her tone was threatening and denied her the option of rebooking her flight.
Worst airports in the world for flight cancellations revealed
Planning on taking a flight but don’t want to be stuck at the airport? FlightAware recently complied data about the airports with the most delays and cancellations since the start of the year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
International Business Times
Ex-cop Could Get Eight Years In Prison For Role In Storming U.S. Capitol
A former Virginia police sergeant who joined Donald Trump's supporters in storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, could be sentenced to up to eight years in prison on Thursday if a judge agrees with federal prosecutors' recommendation. A jury in April convicted Thomas Robertson, a former police sergeant for...
Washington, DC, mayor again asks for National Guard to be activated to assist with 'daily arrival of migrants'
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Thursday, requesting for the second time that 150 D.C. National Guard members be deployed to the nation's capital to assist with the arrival of migrants. "The District of Columbia writes to provide additional information to...
Storms ground US air travelers as airlines cancel flights
Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday after airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast.The New York City area’s three major airports and Reagan National Airport outside Washington, D.C., recorded the most cancellations by Friday afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware.American Airlines scrubbed more than 200 flights, or 6% of its schedule. Republic Airways, which operates smaller planes for American Eagle, Delta Connection and United Express, also canceled more than 200 flights, about 20% of its schedule.Another 3,700 flights were delayed by midafternoon.Thunderstorms were causing...
3 female rideshare drivers describe their scariest moments on the job, from police run-ins to being followed
Three female drivers shared their scariest moments at work, from dealing with screaming passengers to being forced to become getaway drivers.
