Charlotte, NC

Quick Six: Most impressive Panthers rook, Serena Williams retiring, Hard Knocks & more

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01QXNA_0hBG2kX000

(CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Who’s been more impressive in this camp: Ickey or Corral?

The Panthers have CMC and Chuba, but if we could see a three-headed monster at running back, we’ll let you know.

Undrafted free agent Derek Wright is fighting for a roster spot on the Panthers. Will he make it?

Serena Williams retiring, who will be the star of the Lions Hard Knocks, where we would move Panthers training camp if we could, and more.

All on Tuesday’s Quick Six.

