Carefree standoff suspect threatened to shoot police

COLORADO SPRINGS — The suspect from an hours-long standoff in Colorado Springs on Monday reportedly threatened to kill police if they responded to a domestic disturbance he was involved in.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers with the Stetson Hills division responded to the area of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle just after 2:30 p.m. on a domestic disturbance.

The male suspect, later identified as Jerry Hoshour, had reportedly told the victim that he would shoot responding police officers if the victim reported the incident. A Peak Alert was sent out to residents in the area just before 4:40 p.m. warning them to shelter in place, and to stay away from doors.

Hoshour had barricaded himself inside the office building of the Greentree Village Apartment Complex.





CSPD employed the Tactical Enforcement Unit, K9 unit, and drone surveillance during the hours-long standoff, eventually taking Hoshour into custody without incident. The shelter in place order was lifted just before 7:45 p.m.

Houshour is facing multiple charges, including attempted first degree murder.

