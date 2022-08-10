Read full article on original website
LIST: Which Austin-area counties are under a burn ban?
AUSTIN, Texas — Droughts and wildfires continue to plague Texas. In just the past week, fire crews fought the Smoke Rider fire in Hays County, Big Sky fire near Fredericksburg and Blue Bluff fire in eastern Travis County, among others. Several counties surrounding Austin have instituted burn bans as...
TxDOT to hold public hearing on proposed FM 973 project
MANOR, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will welcome public feedback on a potential FM 973 realignment and widening project in a hearing on Thursday. The hearing, focusing on the Travis County project's environmental assessment, begins at 6 p.m. both virtually on www.txdot.gov and in-person at ShadowGlen Golf Club in Manor.
Equity Action submits petition to add 'Police Oversight Act' to Austin ballot
AUSTIN, Texas — A local political action group has submitted a petition in support of the "Police Oversight Act." Equity Action said Tuesday that it has collected more than 33,000 signatures on its petition. The group delivered the signatures to the city clerk on Monday. If at least 20,000...
ACC board approves bond election for 2022 ballots
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin voters will have the opportunity this fall to vote on a bond election to help Austin Community College (ACC) fund projects across Central Texas. The college's board of trustees recently approved a $770 million general obligation bond for the November ballot. If approved, the funds will go toward projects aiming to expand training capacity for high-demand fields such as health care and advanced manufacturing. ACC said it would also include new sites in southeast and southwest Travis County.
Neighbors praise wastewater improvements as Brushy Creek runs clear
ROUND ROCK, Texas — During the most recent Round Rock City Council meeting, Director of Utilities Michael Thane laid out the improvements made so far to the Brushy Creek Regional Wastewater Treatment facility. "The new capacity we brought online was great, but now we're going back and cleaning and...
250-acre wildfire reported in Bastrop County off of Old Antioch Road
BASTROP, Texas — A five-acre wildfire in Bastrop County has now grown to 250 acres, according to the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas A&M Forest Service. It is around 5% contained. The Pine Pond fire was first reported Thursday afternoon off of Old Antioch Road....
Austin ISD moving forward with plans to create affordable housing for teachers, but not as part of bond package
AUSTIN, Texas — Teachers are crucial to a community but, right now, many Austin ISD teachers cannot afford to live in the communities they serve. “It’s so huge for our teachers to be able to live in the communities they serve. It helps them better understand the experiences of their students,” said Jeremy Striffler, the Austin ISD director of real estate. “We have a great diverse student population here and, so, being able to be part of the communities, rather than having to drive in 45 minutes or an hour-plus to get to the schools where they work at.”
Williamson County shelter takes in 44 animals from cruelty case
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Twenty-eight chickens and roosters, nine dogs, six ducks and a goose arrived at Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter Tuesday night after they were seized in a cruelty case. The shelter, which was already at critical capacity housing 460 animals, is desperate for fosters and adoptions....
Hutto police chief talks safety
Hutto is one of the smaller communities in Central Texas, but safety is still a top priority. Police Chief Jeffrey Yarbrough joined KVUE Daybreak to discuss.
A look inside the Hutto Co-op District
HUTTO, Texas — Growth is happening everywhere in Central Texas. But as the new buildings go up, they sometimes take history with them. In Hutto, the history and the future are coming together. The Hutto Co-Op District is still under construction, but when it's complete, it will be 35...
Regular operations resume at Austin airport following evacuation
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) said normal operations have resumed after a fire alarm forced an evacuation Wednesday morning. At around 7:45 a.m., AUS tweeted that the Barbara Jordan Terminal was being evacuated due to a fire alarm. Travelers in the terminal were urged to follow directions on exiting safely.
How Hutto became 'Hippo Nation'
HUTTO, Texas — Anyone who has visited Hutto knows the city has its own unique mascot: the hippo. More than 3,000 concrete hippos are on display in the community, many painted to match the business or home they stand outside of. In fact, the City of Hutto even has an interactive Hippo Tour map.
Texas police department welcomes 5-year-old battling cancer to its ranks
GRANITE SHOALS, Texas — The Granite Shoals Police Department in Burnet County has a new officer in town, but she's a little younger than the rest of the department. Isabella, who is just 5 years old, was recently welcomed to the department as she battles high-risk neuroblastoma. This is her second time with cancer after first being diagnosed and treated back in 2020.
Lake Travis ISD cuts routes as bus driver shortage continues
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Lake Travis ISD said it will cut routes as its bus driver shortage continues, despite implementing new recruitment efforts and increases in compensation. Students who reside outside a 2-mile radius from their home campus will be provided transportation on a rotating schedule, meaning bus...
TCU students charged in friend's 2019 boating death on Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials have charged several Texas Christian University students in the 2019 Lake Travis boating death of 19-year-old Jack Elliott, according to reports from the New York Post and Fox News on Wednesday. Elliott died on Oct. 14, 2019, after falling from a boat. The Austin Police...
Austin police investigating homicide off Oltorf Street
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting off Oltorf Street in southeast Austin. Police said at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting after multiple calls came in from an apartment complex off Oltorf. APD said officers arrived quickly and performed life-saving...
Austin police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating two separate shootings early Thursday morning, one in Downtown Austin and one in Central Austin. APD said it received calls that someone was shot at 600 Neches Street, near Seventh Street, at around 3 a.m. Officers responding to the scene found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
Austin PD investigating homicide on Kramer Lane in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said officers are investigating a homicide in North Austin on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities are on the scene of the incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane, APD tweeted shortly after 2:15 p.m. APD said officers were called to the scene around...
Hays CISD opening new Sunfield Elementary School
BUDA, Texas — When Hays CISD students return to class on Aug. 16, some will be heading into a new building. On Thursday, Hays CISD will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Sunfield Elementary School. The ceremony will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a meet-the-teacher event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
KVUE's Tony Plohetski wins Sidney Award for Uvalde reporting
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE and the Austin American-Stateman's Tony Plohetski won August's Sidney Award for his coverage of exclusive video depicting police response to the Uvalde shooting. The monthly Sidney Award goes "to an outstanding piece of journalism" from the month before, according to the Sidney Hillman Foundation website....
