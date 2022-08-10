Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News
Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News
During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
numberfire.com
Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady away from Bucs through Aug. 20 due to 'personal' reasons
There will be no Tom Brady-Mike Vrabel reunion next week when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans link up for joint practices. That's because Brady is away from the Buccaneers while attending to personal matters and isn't expected to return until after the Bucs' preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Thursday.
Three Things To Watch for in Arizona Cardinals Preseason Opener
On Friday, the Cardinals coaching staff will have their eyes on multiple players vying for roster spots. Here are the top three things you should be watching.
Cardinals' Kyler Murray, Colt McCoy out for preseason opener at Bengals
The Arizona Cardinals and two-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray recently came to terms on a massive contract extension, but Murray then missed some practice time early this month after he tested positive for COVID-19. Murray exited the coronavirus protocols and returned to the team's facility over the weekend, but...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Preseason begins against Miami Dolphins
2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Sat, Aug. 13 vs Dolphins 7:30
Should Buccaneers fans be worried about more Tom Brady absences this summer?
If nothing else, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has certainly had the most unique offseason of his storied career this year. Brady somewhat surprisingly announced his retirement ahead of the Super Bowl but then returned to the Buccaneers roughly six weeks later. He subsequently agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst on a deal reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years whenever he calls time on his playing days.
Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Preseason action continues vs Browns
2022 Jacksonville Jaguars schedule: Week 1 preseason Date: Game Time (ET) TV Info Fri, Aug. 12 vs Browns 7:00 PM
Bengals final injury report for preseason opener vs. Cardinals
DE Khalid Kareem (shoulder) That’s in addition to obvious names like La’el Collins, who only just recently got cleared to practice. Tight end Drew Sample is still nursing a knee injury that will sideline him for a few weeks. As a whole, only four members of the team...
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
Cardinals release 1st preseason depth chart
The Arizona Cardinals will play their first preseason game Friday night on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. In preparation for that game, they released their first unofficial depth chart. It is different than normal depth charts. Rather than what the depth chart might look like on the whole roster,...
Braves look to ride momentum into series vs. Marlins
The Atlanta Braves will aim for their third straight win on Friday when they open a four-game series against the
Tom Brady taking leave from Buccaneers for 'personal reasons'
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was absent from Thursday’s practice and was expected to be out for at least another day 10 days for undisclosed personal reasons.
Watch: Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Sr. open Field of Dreams Game with a catch
The MLB returned to Dyersville, Iowa on Thursday night for the second Field of Dreams Game. Before the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds took the diamond, Hall of Fame father and son, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., emerged from the mystical cornfields. As they made their way into...
NFL
HBO Sports, NFL Films' 'Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals' to premiere Wednesday, Nov. 9
Television's most acclaimed sports reality franchise, which expanded its programming platform last fall with the introduction of a multi-episode, in-season edition, will debut a second presentation of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Additional episodes will premiere each Wednesday through the end of the Cardinals' season.
NFL・
Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady missed another practice on Thursday for personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after practice concluded and revealed that Brady won’t be with the team for at least the next 10 days or so. The earliest Brady will return is after the Aug. 20 preseason […] The post Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
