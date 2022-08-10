ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady missed another training camp practice Thursday for personal reasons. It’s the second time Brady was excused from practice this week, and it’s unclear when he will return to the team. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles is expected to address the matter after Thursday’s practice. NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport says […] The post Tom Brady’s mysterious Buccaneers training camp absence gets cryptic update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Get Promising Jameis Winston Injury News

During this Monday's practice for the New Orleans Saints, veteran quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a foot injury. "He just was rolling out in a 7-on-7 period and kind of rolled his ankle a little bit," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told NFL Network's Jane Slater. "We brought him in for some evaluation, we'll see where he's at, but really no update other than that."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Tom Brady (personal) away from Buccaneers through August 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (personal) will be away from the team until after the second preseason game on August 20 versus the Tennessee Titans. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's absence was planned before training camp started and that he's expected to be ready for Week 1 versus the Dallas Cowboys. Blaine Gabbert, Kyle Trask, and Ryan Griffin will handle the quarterback reps while Brady is gone.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Glendale, AZ
Football
NBC Sports

Tom Brady away from Bucs through Aug. 20 due to 'personal' reasons

There will be no Tom Brady-Mike Vrabel reunion next week when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans link up for joint practices. That's because Brady is away from the Buccaneers while attending to personal matters and isn't expected to return until after the Bucs' preseason game against the Titans on Aug. 20, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Thursday.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Knocks#Nfl Films#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Hbo Max#The Detroit Lions#The Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

Should Buccaneers fans be worried about more Tom Brady absences this summer?

If nothing else, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has certainly had the most unique offseason of his storied career this year. Brady somewhat surprisingly announced his retirement ahead of the Super Bowl but then returned to the Buccaneers roughly six weeks later. He subsequently agreed to join Fox Sports as its lead NFL analyst on a deal reportedly worth $375 million over 10 years whenever he calls time on his playing days.
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Jilly Anais: Everything To Know About Romance With Model

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, 26, was suspended from the NFL for six games after being found guilty of sexually assaulting two dozen women during sports-related massages while he played for the Houston Texans, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell appealed the ruling and asked for a harsher punishment. “[Judge Sue L. Robinson] was very clear about the evidence. She reinforced the evidence, that there were multiple violations here and they were egregious, and that it was predatory behavior,” Goodell explained, per The Associated Press. “Those were always things we felt was really important for us to address and in a way that’s responsible.”
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Place
Mexico City
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals release 1st preseason depth chart

The Arizona Cardinals will play their first preseason game Friday night on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. In preparation for that game, they released their first unofficial depth chart. It is different than normal depth charts. Rather than what the depth chart might look like on the whole roster,...
GLENDALE, AZ
ClutchPoints

Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady missed another practice on Thursday for personal reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles addressed the situation after practice concluded and revealed that Brady won’t be with the team for at least the next 10 days or so. The earliest Brady will return is after the Aug. 20 preseason […] The post Todd Bowles reveals when Tom Brady will return to Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy