Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
RELATED PEOPLE
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Recalls Telling Wife Blake Lively That He “Slipped Into Someone’s DMs Again”
Watch: Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala. You can definitely, maybe count on Ryan Reynolds to spark a friendship with just one message. As the Adam Project star recently revealed, he and Rob McElhenney became fast friends after Ryan slid into his DMs to compliment the actor on an episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.
NFL・
thedigitalfix.com
Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU
The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Popculture
'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know
The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
thedigitalfix.com
The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more
When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change
Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to one last-minute 'True Lies' change that proved to Jamie Lee Curtis what a great guy he is.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s every DC project still in development following the Warner Bros. Discovery cancellations
Comic book fans around the world were very upset following the news that Batgirl was going to be canceled and not even released for streaming on HBO Max. Fans were looking forward to seeing Leslie Grace take the screen as the iconic character and Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman. The fact that the studio was willing to put over $90 million into the film and not release it puzzled many fans. After seeing the turmoil going through the DCEU, fans are wanting to know what projects are still a go so that they know what to expect.
Warner Bros. Reportedly Might Now Scrap Ezra Miller's 'Flash' Movie As Last Resort
The studio is considering how to address the actor's recent disturbing behavior.
ComicBook
DC Shows Titans and Doom Patrol Reportedly "on the Chopping Block" After Batgirl Cancelation
There are a ton of questions surrounding the future of DC productions at Warner Bros. Discovery, and that likely won't change any time soon. By axing Batgirl after the HBO Max film had nearly finished production, the company made it clear that it was going to reshape the DC movie and TV franchises in its own image, going back on many of the decisions from the previous regime. Outside of Joker 2 and the films already slated for release in the next two years, everything is up in the air. This includes the Titans and Doom Patrol TV shows, which now seem to be in some serious danger of getting canned.
ComicBook
Marvel's She-Hulk Fourth-Wall Breaks, Explained
"Okay, now. This is your second chance," She-Hulk warned readers on the cover of 1989's Sensational She-Hulk #1. "If you don't buy my book this time, I'm gonna come to your house and rip up all your X-Men." (Covering the book's 1993 final issue is a fourth-wall-breaking Jennifer Walters: "Hand over those X-Men comics!") As written by John Byrne, the green-skinned lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, smashed through the fourth wall before Deadpool — and his live-action counterpart played by Ryan Reynolds — addressed the reader (or the audience) directly.
Hollywood’s Least Versatile Actors According to Research
Have you ever noticed that some actors seem to appear in the same types of movies and television shows over and over again? You’re not imagining things. Uswitch recently conducted a study revealing some of the least versatile actors. They analyzed the filmographies of more than 1,000 actors on IMDb, and looked at the types …
ComicBook
I Am Groot Producer Teases Future Animated Series Set in The Multiverse Saga
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent its first 11 years building the Infinity Saga, with all roads leading to a showdown with Thanos over the Infinity Stones. Now, the MCU is going down a much different path with the Multiverse Saga. The introduction of the multiverse allows for all sorts of different possibilities, including animated projects that take place within the MCU. What If...? and I Am Groot are likely just the beinning.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law EPs Reveal How Her Fourth-Wall Breaking Evolved
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally about to arrive, and its set to bring a specific new flavor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series' titular protagonist, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has had a unique and self-aware tenure in the MCU, with her being one of the first comic characters to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. ComicBook.com recently got to attend the virtual press conference for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where head writer Jessica Gao and director and executive producer Kat Coiro revealed how her fourth-wall-breaking in the series evolved over time, with the show briefly considering including text boxes of "editor's notes" onscreen, that Jen could interact with like she does in the comics.
Comments / 0