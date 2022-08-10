ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series

Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
thedigitalfix.com

Ironheart set photos reveal worst Marvel villain is about to join MCU

The MCU has been going for more than ten years now. Along the way, the Marvel movies have introduced us to some of the most reprehensible villains in cinematic history. We’re thinking of the genocidal Thanos, the murderous Hela, and the devious Loki. The new Marvel series Ironheart, though,...
Popculture

'Godzilla vs. Kong 2' Release Date: What to Know

The sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is now scheduled to premiere on March 15, 2024, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is not yet titled and only a few details are available, but it seems like it will continue Warner Bros. and Legendary's attempts to build a lasting franchise out of their megalithic monster intellectual properties. The movie's premiere date came with the rearranging of a few other films on the slate.
Rolling Stone

Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’

Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
thedigitalfix.com

The Expendables 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

When is The Expendables 4 out? Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Jet Li – The Expendables was a who’s who of great action movie stars. After the first instalment in 2010, we got two more thriller movies full of explosive fun. Over the trilogy, Stallone leads a...
TVLine

Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'

Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman

Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s every DC project still in development following the Warner Bros. Discovery cancellations

Comic book fans around the world were very upset following the news that Batgirl was going to be canceled and not even released for streaming on HBO Max. Fans were looking forward to seeing Leslie Grace take the screen as the iconic character and Michael Keaton reprise his role as Batman. The fact that the studio was willing to put over $90 million into the film and not release it puzzled many fans. After seeing the turmoil going through the DCEU, fans are wanting to know what projects are still a go so that they know what to expect.
ComicBook

DC Shows Titans and Doom Patrol Reportedly "on the Chopping Block" After Batgirl Cancelation

There are a ton of questions surrounding the future of DC productions at Warner Bros. Discovery, and that likely won't change any time soon. By axing Batgirl after the HBO Max film had nearly finished production, the company made it clear that it was going to reshape the DC movie and TV franchises in its own image, going back on many of the decisions from the previous regime. Outside of Joker 2 and the films already slated for release in the next two years, everything is up in the air. This includes the Titans and Doom Patrol TV shows, which now seem to be in some serious danger of getting canned.
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Fourth-Wall Breaks, Explained

"Okay, now. This is your second chance," She-Hulk warned readers on the cover of 1989's Sensational She-Hulk #1. "If you don't buy my book this time, I'm gonna come to your house and rip up all your X-Men." (Covering the book's 1993 final issue is a fourth-wall-breaking Jennifer Walters: "Hand over those X-Men comics!") As written by John Byrne, the green-skinned lawyer cousin of Bruce Banner, a.k.a. the Hulk, smashed through the fourth wall before Deadpool — and his live-action counterpart played by Ryan Reynolds — addressed the reader (or the audience) directly.
ComicBook

I Am Groot Producer Teases Future Animated Series Set in The Multiverse Saga

The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent its first 11 years building the Infinity Saga, with all roads leading to a showdown with Thanos over the Infinity Stones. Now, the MCU is going down a much different path with the Multiverse Saga. The introduction of the multiverse allows for all sorts of different possibilities, including animated projects that take place within the MCU. What If...? and I Am Groot are likely just the beinning.
ComicBook

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law EPs Reveal How Her Fourth-Wall Breaking Evolved

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally about to arrive, and its set to bring a specific new flavor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series' titular protagonist, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has had a unique and self-aware tenure in the MCU, with her being one of the first comic characters to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. ComicBook.com recently got to attend the virtual press conference for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where head writer Jessica Gao and director and executive producer Kat Coiro revealed how her fourth-wall-breaking in the series evolved over time, with the show briefly considering including text boxes of "editor's notes" onscreen, that Jen could interact with like she does in the comics.
