There are a ton of questions surrounding the future of DC productions at Warner Bros. Discovery, and that likely won't change any time soon. By axing Batgirl after the HBO Max film had nearly finished production, the company made it clear that it was going to reshape the DC movie and TV franchises in its own image, going back on many of the decisions from the previous regime. Outside of Joker 2 and the films already slated for release in the next two years, everything is up in the air. This includes the Titans and Doom Patrol TV shows, which now seem to be in some serious danger of getting canned.

