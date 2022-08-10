Read full article on original website
S Korea offers North economic benefits for denuclearization
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday offered “audacious” economic assistance to North Korea if it abandons its nuclear weapons program while avoiding harsh criticism of the North days after it threatened “deadly” retaliation over the COVID-19 outbreak it blames on the South.
A three-week drive around Ukraine's front lines taught me this: The tide of the war is unlikely to turn any time soon
There are many observations to be made about Ukraine. But on a recent road trip, one sticks out -- just how vast the country is.
China Critical of Blinken's Africa Offensive
Johannesburg, South Africa — We're not in competition: That was the line from both the United States and China as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Africa this week, but analysts said the trip was indeed aimed at, among other things, countering Beijing's massive influence on the continent.
US Says China Used Pelosi's Taiwan Visit as Pretext to Alter Status Quo
U.S. Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said Friday that China "overreacted" to U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan and used it as a pretext to try to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. The American response would be patient and effective, and the U.S. presence...
Armenian warehouse blast death toll rises to five - report
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Rescuers have recovered two more bodies from the site of a fireworks warehouse blast in Armenia, bringing the death toll from Sunday's accident to five, the TASS news agency cited Armenia's emergencies ministry as saying on Monday.
First Humanitarian Food Aid Set to Leave Ukraine for Africa
A U.N.-chartered vessel being loaded with grain is set to transport the first shipment of humanitarian food from Ukraine to Africa. The vessel, which docked in Ukraine Friday, will carry 23,000 tons of grain bound for Ethiopia. It’s part of a U.N.-backed plan to move grain trapped by Russia’s war on Ukraine and to help relieve a global food crisis.
Iraq's Garden of Eden Now 'Like a Desert'
Huwaizah Marshes, Iraq — To feed and cool his buffaloes, Hashem Gassed must cross 10 kilometers (6 miles) of sunburnt land in southern Iraq, where drought is devastating swathes of the mythical Mesopotamian Marshes. The reputed home of the biblical Garden of Eden, Iraq's swamplands have been battered by...
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Calls Continue to Ensure Safety of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Fighting continues across Ukraine’s southern region. Following the UN security council’s meeting over the shelling around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, what’s next?
In Ukraine, Rebuilding Starts With Neighbors' Help
Novoselivka, Ukraine — As battles raged around Kyiv, one Russian advance was stopped in front of Maria Metla’s home. Artillery gutted most of the house, while the rest was pulverized by tank fire. Metla, 66, is now counting on her neighbors to have somewhere to live this winter.
Fighting Intensifies Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant
Tensions remain high around Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where Ukrainian officials accuse Russian forces of repeatedly firing rockets at the facility, threatening a nuclear accident. Ukrainian forces will target Russians troops who shoot at the plant or from it, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his Saturday night...
Taliban Announce Public Holiday in Afghanistan to Mark Retaking of Power
Islamabad — Afghanistan’s Taliban have declared Monday a “national holiday” to mark one year since they retook power from the then international-backed government amid the precipitous withdrawal of the United States and NATO troops. The Taliban takeover was swift, hardly facing any resistance from U.S.-trained security...
Syrian State Media Says 3 Killed in Israeli Attacks
Three Syrian servicemen were killed and three wounded in Israeli attacks on Sunday, Syrian state media reported, citing the military. State media said air defense forces were confronting what it said was an Israeli attack aimed at targets in the vicinity of the Syrian coastal province of Tartus. It said...
Turkey's Engagement With Afghanistan Has Grown Since Taliban Takeover
Washington — While many countries cut diplomatic ties with Afghanistan after the Taliban's return to power last year, Turkey, the only NATO member with a diplomatic presence in the war-torn country, has been active on many fronts. Recently, the second phase of the Kajaki hydroelectric dam in Helmand province...
Do the Taliban Face Potent Armed Resistance in Afghanistan?
WASHINGTON — A year into their rule, armed political opposition to the Taliban remains persistent but sporadic, concentrated mostly in northern Afghanistan, and possibly fueled by the Taliban refusal to form an inclusive government and give other entities a share in power. "The Taliban continue to hold power almost...
Kuwait Names First Ambassador to Iran in Over Six Years
Kuwait City — Kuwait has appointed an ambassador to Iran, both countries said Sunday, more than six years after recalling its top envoy to Tehran in solidarity with Saudi Arabia after it severed ties with the Islamic Republic in 2016. Ambassador Bader Abdullah Al-Munaikh handed his credentials to Iranian...
Afghan Women, Girls Face Drastic Disintegration of Rights
Afghan women and girls have seen the drastic disintegration of their rights and quality of life in the year since the Taliban took over after the U.S. withdrew all troops. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington, with Patsy Widakuswara contributing.
German Minister Decries Ecological Catastrophe in Oder River
Warsaw — Germany's environment minister said the mass die-off of fish in the Oder River is an ecological catastrophe and it isn't clear yet how long it will take for the river to recover. Steffi Lemke spoke Sunday at a news conference alongside her Polish counterpart, Anna Moskwa, after...
Overview: A Year of Taliban Rule in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON — One year after the Taliban's return to power, the Islamist group's efforts to manage an economy already beset by drought, the COVID-19 pandemic, and waning confidence in the government it toppled, have largely proven fruitless. In Afghanistan's final fiscal year before Ashraf Ghani's Western-backed coalition government collapsed...
Zaporizhzhia, the Nuclear Plant in the Eye of the War in Ukraine
London — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine has been shelled in recent days, opening up the possibility of a grave accident about 500 kilometers from the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. On Thursday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on...
A Year After US Withdrawal from Afghanistan, Some Frustration at Lack of Lessons Learned
Ahead of the anniversary of the chaotic American military withdrawal from Afghanistan, administration officials say the U.S. is on a stronger strategic footing by ending the war and point to the recent strike that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri as proof of U.S. “over-the-horizon” counterterror capacity. But many are expressing frustration at what they see as the administration’s lack of effort to learn from the withdrawal and the 20-year conflict. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this report.
