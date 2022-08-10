Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Christina Ricci Cast as Harley Quinn in New Harley Quinn and the Joker Spotify Podcast Series
Hot on the heels of Batman Unburied's success and renewal, Spotify today announced new details about the upcoming original scripted podcast Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind. Created in partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, the series is written by Eli Horwitz (Homecoming) and tells a brand new story from the perspective of some of DC's most iconic villains. Emmy nominee Christina Ricci (Yellow Jackets, The Matrix Resurrections, The Addams Family) leads the series cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, a psychologist working at Arkham Asylum in Gotham City. She's determined to aid even the patients that her colleagues in the field have written off, including "Patient J." What follows is a dangerous psychological game as Harleen tries to leverage her relationship with J to get what she wants.
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Holy woke, Batman! Warner Bros SCRAPS $100m Batgirl movie because of shockingly bad test screen reactions - making it one of the most costly Hollywood castoffs EVER (and it won't even go to streaming)
Warner Bros executives have dramatically scrapped its $100million Batgirl origin film after it received poor test reviews. The decision to axe the film — which was slated to be released on HBO Max later this year — came after a series of test screenings were panned by audiences, an unnamed source told the New York Post, and studio execs thought it would hurt the future of the brand as they seek to streamline the DC Extended Universe.
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
wegotthiscovered.com
The people demand justice for Brendan Fraser after ‘Batgirl’ gets binned
If there’s anyone who can rival Keanu Reeves as the most beloved wholesome hero in Hollywood, it’s Brendan Fraser. People absolutely love the guy, which is fair enough when he seems to be a delight in every sense of the word. The Mummy star is in the midst...
Ben Affleck reportedly replaced Michael Keaton as Batman in Aquaman 2
Keaton’s Dark Knight was set to make an earlier return to the DCEU
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
Kevin Smith Can’t Believe Warner Bros. Canceled ‘Batgirl’ and Not Ezra Miller’s ‘The Flash’
Click here to read the full article. Filmmaker Kevin Smith tore into Warner Bros. for canceling its Batgirl movie and still going forward with The Flash, while the star of the latter, Ezra Miller, remains embroiled in numerous controversies. In a recent episode of Hollywood Babble-On — Smith’s pop culture podcast with Ralph Garman —Smith quipped, “I don’t give a shit how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie … has anything in their real life that you have to market around. But in The Flash movie, we all know there’s a big problem.” Garman then jumped in, “Yeah, Flash...
wegotthiscovered.com
Anticipation for ‘The Flash’ hits zero after news of Ezra Miller reshoots
What a year it’s been for Ezra Miller, who is set to play the titular hero in The Flash. What a month it’s already been for studio Warner Bros. as they canned Batgirl, and now the forces are aligning again as reshoots begin. Somehow, in spite of the...
Collider
'Green Lantern' Live-Action Series Still "Alive" at HBO Max Amid Warner Bros. Shake-Up
With the Warner-Discovery merger in full swing alongside the cancelation of Batgirl among several other projects, fans can be reassured that Green Lantern still remains in the future of DC's slate, according to a report from TVLine. A spokesperson for HBO Max has revealed that the project is “very much alive”.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Sings The Film's Praises With Uta
One Piece has officially hit theaters across Japan with its latest feature film effort, and one awesome cosplay is hyping up One Piece Film: Red's theatrical launch with its new character, Uta! One Piece is currently in the midst of celebrating its 25th Anniversary of the original manga hitting Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and the anime franchise has celebrated with a new feature film effort that shined a light on the elusive Red-Haired Shanks. Not only that, but it's promising to showcase even more of this fan favorite's history by introducing his daughter, the mysterious Uta.
Plot of canceled Batgirl movie leaked by someone who saw a test screening
Batgirl has been the talk of the town lately after Warner Bros. Discovery’s abrupt cancellation. Reports that followed the surprising news revealed that David Zaslav & Co. were reorganizing the DCEU, and Batgirl did not make fiscal sense for the studio. Batgirl’s low-stakes plot did not yield the expected reactions in early screenings. As a result, Zaslav decided to opt for a tax write-off rather than put Batgirl in theaters or on HBO Max.
ComicBook
DC Shows Titans and Doom Patrol Reportedly "on the Chopping Block" After Batgirl Cancelation
There are a ton of questions surrounding the future of DC productions at Warner Bros. Discovery, and that likely won't change any time soon. By axing Batgirl after the HBO Max film had nearly finished production, the company made it clear that it was going to reshape the DC movie and TV franchises in its own image, going back on many of the decisions from the previous regime. Outside of Joker 2 and the films already slated for release in the next two years, everything is up in the air. This includes the Titans and Doom Patrol TV shows, which now seem to be in some serious danger of getting canned.
ComicBook
I Am Groot Producer Teases Future Animated Series Set in The Multiverse Saga
The Marvel Cinematic Universe spent its first 11 years building the Infinity Saga, with all roads leading to a showdown with Thanos over the Infinity Stones. Now, the MCU is going down a much different path with the Multiverse Saga. The introduction of the multiverse allows for all sorts of different possibilities, including animated projects that take place within the MCU. What If...? and I Am Groot are likely just the beinning.
ComicBook
Joker 2 Reportedly Includes "Complicated Musical Sequences" Compared to A Star Is Born
News that the upcoming Joker sequel, titled Joker: Folie à Deux, being a musical arrived a few weeks ago, and frankly some fans still don't know what to make of it. The film already has a release date penciled in and star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are attached to return, with none other than Lady Gaga set to star as well. A new report from Variety sheds a bit of light on the musical aspect of the film, revealing that the movie will reportedly have "complicated musical sequences," which will raise the budget of the movie to around $150 million (also accounting for big pay days for the talent).
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law EPs Reveal How Her Fourth-Wall Breaking Evolved
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is finally about to arrive, and its set to bring a specific new flavor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series' titular protagonist, Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) has had a unique and self-aware tenure in the MCU, with her being one of the first comic characters to break the fourth wall and talk directly to the audience. ComicBook.com recently got to attend the virtual press conference for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where head writer Jessica Gao and director and executive producer Kat Coiro revealed how her fourth-wall-breaking in the series evolved over time, with the show briefly considering including text boxes of "editor's notes" onscreen, that Jen could interact with like she does in the comics.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases Midnight Suns Trailer
A new Marvel trailer features the supernatural team known as the Midnight Suns. Writer Ethan Sacks and artist Luigi Zagaria are bringing Marvel's mystical defenders together for a new limited series in September, with an all-star lineup that includes Blade, Kushala (the Ghost Rider also known as Spirit Rider), Magik, Wolverine, Nico Minoru, and Strange Academy's Zoe Laveau. Together they must face a threat tied to Doctor Strange, who passed away in the Death of Doctor Strange event series. This threat's first target is the young mystical student Zoe Laveau, and the series promises to impact the very fabric of magic in the Marvel Universe.
ComicBook
Is I Am Groot MCU Canon? Filmmakers Debate
I Am Groot is now available on Disney+ in all five of its short episode glory, and it has viewers asking one big question: is this MCU canon? In the article below and video above, we look at all of the statements and facts around the latest entry to the MCU because, yes, it is said to be canon to the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but that is also something which changes depending on who you ask. Be sure to subscribe to the Phase Zero YouTube channel through the video above for more exclusive insights and content surrounding Marvel Studios titles!
ComicBook
Watchmen's Damon Lindelof Wishes for Fewer Marvel Movies So Each Is "More Special"
Between movies and TV shows, we are now getting more than half a dozen Marvel Cinematic Universe projects each and every year. 2022 alone is responsible for four new MCU movies to go along with three television shows (four if you count I Am Groot). There's a lot of Marvel Studios out there, and it's not going to scale back any time soon. That said, some believe that scaling back might actually be better in the long run.
