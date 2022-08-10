ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

CGE Reveals Deal With the Devil Board Game

CGE has revealed its next game will be titled Deal with the Devil, and it will be a euro-style game for 4 players that will have you attempting to complete the construction of grand buildings in a medieval city. To make that happen you'll need resources, but to get those resources you'll need to be a savvy deal-maker, wheeling and dealing with the other players to get what you need, all the while knowing that one player is secretly the devil, and all they want is your soul. The game will release at Essen Spiel later this year and is designed by Matus Kotry with artwork by David Cochard, Stepan Drastak, and Martin 'Skas' Krejci, and you can get your first look at the game below.
ComicBook

New Avatar Game Releasing Soon, First Look Revealed

There's a new game set within the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender that's releasing soon with Square Enix London Mobile, Navigator Games, and Paramount Consumer Products announcing today the soft launch of Avatar: Generations. The free-to-play, turn-based RPG will be available on mobile devices starting this month in a couple of different regions first before it gains a wider release elsewhere. Coinciding with this soft launch announcement was a first look at some of the assets from the game including a teaser site, but we haven't yet seen gameplay or a trailer to see how Avatar: Generations plays.
ComicBook

God of War Ragnarok Reportedly Causing Developers to Move Their Games

God of War Ragnarok is reportedly such a titan of a game, that other studios are moving out of its way and delaying their titles. God of War Ragnarok is easily one of the most anticipated titles on the horizon and is one of the games expected to be in the awards race at the end of 2022. The game was announced in 2020, just over two years after its predecessor was released, and was marketed as a key title for the then-upcoming PlayStation 5. The game was then expected to arrive in 2021, but was sadly delayed, something very few people were surprised by given how unrealistic that timeline seemed for the developers. There's still a lot of mystery surrounding God of War Ragnarok, but the game's release date was recently revealed and ensured that it would have a prime slot in the holiday season.
ComicBook

10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Kicks Off With Call of Duty: Vanguard

Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic sale on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and it starts with Call of Duty: Vanguard. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 10th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th.
ComicBook

New X-Men Game Details, Release Date Revealed

WizKids has provided fans with some new details about their upcoming game Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes. The new game will feature the X-Men and will feature players trying to reach the end of a Danger Room simulation that's unlocked thanks to the use of specific hand symbols, which are inspired by the classic playground game Rock, Paper, Scissors. Players score points by clearing various kinds of obstacles in the Danger Room, with the game ending when one player reaches the controls of the Danger Room. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes will be released on September 22 and will have a retail price of $19.99. Marvel: Rock, Paper, Heroes is made for 3-4 players and takes about 30 minutes to play.
SVG

Microsoft Clears The Air On Elden Ring Game Pass Listing

The launch of "Elden Ring" was monumental, pulling in a concurrent player count that exceeded all of the "Dark Souls" games combined. And players weren't quick to drop the game, either. Gamers are still finding new things in "Elden Ring" almost six months after its release, including a lost colosseum and the secret places where bosses go to hide.
ComicBook

Pokemon Go World Championships Event Bonuses Announced

The Pokemon World Championships are set to take place soon from August 18th to August 21st with Pokemon Go to be represented there among other games and competitions. That'll mean that crowning of a new Pokemon Go World Champion, but for those who won't be in attendance at the actual event and will instead be playing from home, you've got things to look forward to as well. Niantic and The Pokemon Company announced this week the plans for the events and bonuses that tie into the World Championships with avatar items, extra resources, rare raid encounters, and a brand new Pikachu variant all scheduled for the event.
ComicBook

Genshin Impact Version 3.0 Livestream Announced

Genshin Impact developer miHoYo, with the global branding of HoYoverse, has officially announced that the livestream "Special Program Preview" for Version 3.0 of the popular free-to-play video game will officially take place later this week on Saturday, August 13th. While there is plenty still to be revealed about the new update, it is known that it will be a massive one introducing the new region of Sumeru as well as the new Dendro element and more.
ComicBook

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update

The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
ComicBook

WWE Superstar Attends Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Premiere

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is prepared to arrive in North American theaters later this month. With Gohan and Piccolo set to fight against the reincarnated Red Ribbon Army, the English voice actors behind the film recently gathered for the star-studded premiere. Joining the likes of Sean Schimmel, Chris Sabat, and Monica Rial, one of the biggest female wrestlers of World Wrestling Entertainment decided to swing through as well, having gone on record previously that she is a big fan of Dragon Ball and all things anime.
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED Review: The Best Switch, but Still Mostly the Same

I'm going to make this absolutely simple for you: The Switch OLED is the best Nintendo Switch there is, period. But your kids aren't going to care. Or, at least, mine didn't. I learned this the hard way when I took the OLED-screen Switch downstairs to show my kids and got the Cold Hard Shrug of Indifference. My littlest kid wants a Switch he can fold up and put in his pocket. My older kid thought it was nicer, but also said he's fine with the Switch he has. That's the thing about the latest Switch update: The subtle upgrades are great, but they're also more like things the original Switch should have had in the first place.
Digital Trends

How to get PS Plus on Steam Deck

If you’re a serious console gamer but you also have – or want – a Steam Deck for mobile gaming, you may be wondering if the two can work together at all. The good news is that the Steam Deck is versatile enough to try. We’ve already discussed how you can use a workaround to get Xbox Game Pass on your Steam Deck. Now it’s time to look at how you can create a way to get PS Plus on the handheld, too!
Android Central

How to refund a game on PS4 and PS5

Because Sony is now the exclusive storefront for purchasing digital PlayStation games, the company revamped its refund policy. You have up to 14 days to request one — provided you haven't downloaded or played the game you're attempting to return.
CNET

Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro Gaming Mouse Gets Redesign, 4,000Hz Polling Option

Razer's other esports gaming mouse, the DeathAdder line, follows in the footsteps of the company's Viper V2 Pro for many of its updates to the wireless DeathAdder V3 Pro. The V3 Pro's price even rises from $130 for the V2 Pro to match the Viper's at $150. It's available today. Its launch partner, the HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, potentially breaks new ground in speed for the professionals who need it.
techeblog.com

What the Unity Game Engine Real-Time ‘Lion’ Tech Demo Looks Like on PlayStation 5 Hardware

The Unity game engine is used by many popular titles, including Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and Cuphead, but their latest real-time ‘Lion’ tech demo shows what it’s capable of on PlayStation 5 hardware. This short clip takes advantage of Weta Digital’s Wig hair tool, which is capable of rendering millions of individual fur strands of the animals.
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Reveals New Games for August 2022

Sony has today revealed the latest slate of games that will become available for PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers later in August. In addition to continuing to make a handful of new titles free on a monthly basis, Sony is continuing to add new games to PS Plus Extra and Premium as a way of making each tier that much more enticing. And while this month's PS Plus slate is notably lacking in retro games, the lineup as a whole is fairly strong.
PC Gamer

This is almost the sci-fi gaming desk of my dreams yet I am not worthy

The sleek, minimalist Lumina Desk comes with a broad OLED screen and demands you declutter. When I started my career as a games then tech journalist nigh-on two decades ago, I never thought I'd spend so much time writing about furniture. I'm no interior designer and sticking a couple of LED panels on the wall is about all you're going to get out of me as far as DIY is concerned. And yet PC gaming has changed so much that even chairs and desks are created with your computer habits in mind.
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Teases Surprising Starter Pokemon Evolution

A new leak from an established Pokemon Scarlet and Violet source could reveal the inspiration for one Starter Pokemon's evolution. The first Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were the Starter Pokemon Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly. All three Pokemon seemed to be about equally popular with fans and now the biggest question is what the new Pokemon will become when they fully evolve. While theories abound about all three Pokemon, an established Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaker gave some big clues as to what Sprigatito will be when it fully evolves.
