NBC Sports

Durant eyeing Sixers as a trade landing spot?

The Kevin Durant trade-or-not-trade scenario has gone through roughly 100 iterations by now, and it still seems like the superstar has his qualms about returning to the Brooklyn Nets next year. The teams initially believed to be in the Durant trade race - the Heat, the Suns, maybe the Raptors...
BROOKLYN, NY
BlueDevilCountry

Quinn Cook's career just took one massive step

A little more than a week after proving he's still got it by dropping 41 points in a pro-am game, Duke basketball treasure Quinn Cook landed the opportunity he's been looking for since going without an NBA contract across all of last season. RELATED: Good omen as Quinn Cook scores 41 once again ...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News

LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury

The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
NBC Sports

Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Lynch for suspected driver impairment. Those officers “determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.”. Lynch was subsequently booked...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How two French bulldogs cured Kuminga's loneliness

LAS VEGAS -- Jonathan Kuminga was just 17 years old on July 15, 2020 when he both reclassified from the high school class of 2021 to 2020 and announced his intentions to skip college and join the NBA G League Ignite on a one-year contract. The Ignite, whose headquarters have...
ANIMALS
NBC Sports

'Never satisfied' Kuminga dreams of extending Dubs' dynasty

LAS VEGAS -- Steph Curry had recently turned 27 years old when he won his first NBA title in 2015. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, whose birthdays aren't even a month apart, both were 25 and Andre Iguodala was 31. Jonathan Kuminga was 12, the same year he first started...
NBA
BlueDevilCountry

Millions at stake for Duke product next season

Former Duke basketball one-and-done and 2015 national champ Justise Winslow is 26 years old, meaning he should be entering his prime. However, the 6-foot-6 chiseled forward, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers after stints with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, is ...
DURHAM, NC
NBC Sports

Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season

The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'

Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBA
NBC Sports

Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings

Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

