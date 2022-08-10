Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Celebrating Universal Oneness Day - a Hindu Raksha Bandhan Festival at Hoffman Estates police Department in August 2022Jignesh DixitHoffman Estates, IL
NBC Sports
Durant eyeing Sixers as a trade landing spot?
The Kevin Durant trade-or-not-trade scenario has gone through roughly 100 iterations by now, and it still seems like the superstar has his qualms about returning to the Brooklyn Nets next year. The teams initially believed to be in the Durant trade race - the Heat, the Suns, maybe the Raptors...
Mercury unsure when Skylar Diggins-Smith will play again
The Phoenix Mercury aren’t sure whether they will have All-Star guard and leading scorer Skylar Diggins-Smith available for their final
Opinion: This Team Would Win The NBA Championship If They Got Kristaps Porzingis
I believe that the Miami Heat should try to trade for Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis. He was the fourth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has also played for the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
Quinn Cook's career just took one massive step
A little more than a week after proving he's still got it by dropping 41 points in a pro-am game, Duke basketball treasure Quinn Cook landed the opportunity he's been looking for since going without an NBA contract across all of last season. RELATED: Good omen as Quinn Cook scores 41 once again ...
Klay Thompson Reveals Candid Thoughts About Watching Trayce Thompson Play for Dodgers
Klay loves every second of watching Trayce on the Dodgers.
LIV Golf's Lawyer Reveals Bombshell Player Salary News
LIV Golf is currently in the process of seeking an emergency injunction to prevent the PGA Tour from barring its golfers from participating in the FedEx Cup. During the court proceedings, one of the attorneys for LIV let loose an admission that caught the attention of many. According to his...
GOLF・
Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Lists New York Apartment for Mind-Boggling Price
Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony has listed his New York City condo for sale, purchased when he played for the Knicks, according to Architectural Digest.
Kyrie Irving’s camp disputes latest explosive report about him
Kyrie Irving is trying to cleanse the negative energy surrounding him in the press right now. Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving supposedly “hates” head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. “[Irving] feels...
Clippers Teammate Reveals What Kawhi Leonard is Like Off Camera
LA Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard is indeed a fun guy
Skylar Diggins-Smith to Miss Rest of Season Due to Personal Matter
Phoenix will be without its star point guard in its final two games of the regular season.
Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury
The Phoenix Mercury are in a battle to sneak into the WNBA Playoffs but may have just been dealt a deciding blow in their pursuit of the final postseason seed in the Western Conference. With Diana Taurasi already sidelined by an injury, ESPN’s M.A. Vopel indicates that Skylar Diggins-Smith’s status remains uncertain with just two […] The post Mercury dealt Skylar Diggins-Smith blow amid worrying Diana Taurasi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI in Las Vegas
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that officers stopped a vehicle being driven by Lynch for suspected driver impairment. Those officers “determined that Lynch was impaired and conducted an arrest.”. Lynch was subsequently booked...
NBC Sports
How two French bulldogs cured Kuminga's loneliness
LAS VEGAS -- Jonathan Kuminga was just 17 years old on July 15, 2020 when he both reclassified from the high school class of 2021 to 2020 and announced his intentions to skip college and join the NBA G League Ignite on a one-year contract. The Ignite, whose headquarters have...
NBC Sports
'Never satisfied' Kuminga dreams of extending Dubs' dynasty
LAS VEGAS -- Steph Curry had recently turned 27 years old when he won his first NBA title in 2015. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, whose birthdays aren't even a month apart, both were 25 and Andre Iguodala was 31. Jonathan Kuminga was 12, the same year he first started...
Millions at stake for Duke product next season
Former Duke basketball one-and-done and 2015 national champ Justise Winslow is 26 years old, meaning he should be entering his prime. However, the 6-foot-6 chiseled forward, currently with the Portland Trail Blazers after stints with the Miami Heat, Memphis Grizzlies, and Los Angeles Clippers, is ...
Braves look to ride momentum into series vs. Marlins
The Atlanta Braves will aim for their third straight win on Friday when they open a four-game series against the
NBC Sports
Why Bosa expects 49ers' defense to be No. 1 this season
The 49ers' defense was one of the best at sacking the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season, led by edge rusher Nick Bosa and his 15.5 sacks. Last season, however, was a struggle for San Francisco on the pass-defending side. While the pass rush racked up 55 sacks last year,...
NBC Sports
Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior'
Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one. After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday. Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the...
NBC Sports
Eagles command serious respect in new NFL power rankings
Well, basically. The NFL's preseason kicks off in earnest this week, including the Eagles taking on the Jets at the Linc on Aug. 12. And the return of live game action also means the return of the best/worst content out there: power rankings! It's time to get mad about opinions, baby.
NBC Sports
Ump's two egregious missed calls in Davis at-bat costly for Giants
Desperately chasing a playoff spot in the National League, the Giants can’t afford to make many mistakes down the stretch. On Tuesday night, it was miscues by home plate umpire Jeremy Riggs that cost them greatly. Trailing by three runs in the ninth inning Tuesday night at Petco Park,...
