Trump-backed Michels wins Republican nomination for Wisconsin governor, AP projects

Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Construction company owner Tim Michels on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for Wisconsin's gubernatorial race after receiving the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, AP projected.

He defeated former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch, who was backed by former Vice President Mike Pence. Michels will face Democratic Governor Tony Evers in November.

Reporting by Reuters staff Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
